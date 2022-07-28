Amtrak to celebrate Hutchinson train station renovations

salinapost.com
Catalytic converter stolen in broad daylight at Salina events center
Another catalytic converter has been stolen during the day, this time in the west parking lot of Tony's Pizza Events Center. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime between 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, someone cut the catalytic converter off of a 2001 Ford Excursion belonging to a 44-year-old Minneapolis man.
Tri-Rivers Fair parade set for Tuesday evening
Don't forget: The Tri-Rivers Fair parade is scheduled for Tuesday evening in downtown Salina. Fancy Like … Fair Life! is the theme for this year's parade. Ken Wasserman will serve as the grand marshal for the 2022 parade, according to information from the Tri-Rivers Fair Board. The parade is...
Trailer stolen south of Salina found in western Kansas
A trailer that was stolen from a residence south of Salina between July 16-18 has been recovered in western Kansas. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that the black Karavan trailer, valued at $2,800 was recovered on Friday in Trego County. Items that remain missing include the following.
E-bike, speaker stolen in central Salina neighborhood
Another electric bicycle has been stolen in a central Salina neighborhood. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that between 2-6 a.m. Friday someone stole a Skylark foldable E-bike from a driveway in the 400 block of S. Ninth Street. The E-bike, valued at $700, had florescent orange paint...
Suspects in Kansas 2010 killing arrested in South Carolina
GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have two suspects in custody. In February of 2010, 19-year-old German Clerici's mother reported him missing after she had not heard from him since late January, according to a statement from the Butler County Sheriff's office. Clerici's car was also missing.
Another Dragon's Ascent game falls victim to theft in Salina
Another popular video game has been broken into in Salina, and this time the haul was $4,660. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that at approximately 6:30 a.m. on July 23, the Dragon's Ascent video game at the Pilot Travel Center, 1944 N. Ninth Street, was broken into and $4,660 stolen from its cash box.
Police hosting active shooter training for Kan. houses of worship
SEDGWICK COUNTY —After multiple mass shootings nationwide during the last three months, the Wichita Police Department is set to host active shooter training for churches in the region. According to the department's social media page, the training is for all houses of worship. A date for training has not...
Saline County Booking Activity, July 30
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, Daniel Ray; 52; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Bacon,...
W. Kan. offers a glimpse of what an abortion ban might look like for KC, Wichita
HAYS, Kansas — The westernmost abortion provider in Kansas sits in the eastern half of the state — in Wichita. So for someone in Hays or Dodge City, it takes more than two and a half hours to drive to the nearest clinic. For Kansans who live farther...
Proposed 2023 budget changes on Saline County agenda
A bid award, updates, and the 2023 budget are among the items on the Saline County Commission agenda for Tuesday. Saline County Commission is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. The meetings also can be viewed on Saline County’s YouTube channel:
Salina Animal Services offering special pricing for Clear the Shelters
Salina Animal Services is participating in Clear the Shelters. The Salina Animal Shelter is located at 329 N. Second Street. Clear the Shelter 2022 Starts 8-1-2022 Thru 8/31/2022. Adult dogs $45.00. Puppies $75.00. Adult cats $5.00. Kittens $10.00. Please consider adopting an animal in need of love and a forever...
Eagle Radio / Salina Post seeks on-air news director
Do you want to be part of creating a better experience where you live, work and play? Why not grow with a company where you are not just an employee, but where you can be an owner?. The Salina Media Center at Eagle Communications is seeking an on-air news director...
Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for Kansas primary
Tuesday is primary election day in Kansas. Polls are scheduled to be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. for those who have not yet voted. If you have registered to vote, but aren't affiliated with a political party, you can still vote on the proposed constitutional amendment concerning abortion. If you...
Kan. man with a history of crime is charged in 2020 murder
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas felon with a history of crime including his involvement in a 2019 fatal crash in a stolen SUV that killed two people is facing a murder charge from a 2020 killing. On Friday, 42-year-old Christopher English was charged with 1st degree murder, criminal discharge of...
Kansas woman arrested after her dog attacks police officer
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a Kansas woman whose dog attacked a Wichita Police officer. Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of S. Terrace in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macey. Officers contacted individuals who reported that their female neighbor...
Poetry reading at Ad Astra Books & Coffee House on Aug. 7
Poets Linda Lewis, Jason Ryberg, Linzi Garcia, Tim Tarkelly, and Jase Buck will read from their latest collections during an event Aug. 7 in downtown Salina. The readings are scheduled for 5 p.m. Aug. 7 at Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe Avenue. The event is open to the public at no charge.
Brookville couple among finalists for Kansas Leopold Conservation Award
A Brookville couple is among four finalist for the 2022 Kansas Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers, ranchers, forestland owners, and other landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife resources in their care, according to information from the Sand County Foundation.
Wind Surge trounces Naturals, 11-3
WICHTA - Edouard Julien’s two home runs and four RBIs led the Wind Surge to an 11-3 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday night as Wichita took the series lead. The Naturals struck first as they forced two first-inning walks and allowed Logan Porter to hit a...
Salina man arrested in connection to Thompson death
A Salina man has been arrested in connection to the murder of Nathan Thompson. This afternoon, the Salina Police Department announced that they had "developed Joseph Benton Houseman, 48 year old, of Salina as the suspect" in the case. Houseman currently is in the Salina County Jail on unrelated requested...
Wind Surge defeats Naturals 5-2, wins series
WICHITA - DaShawn Keirsey Jr.’s baserunning led the Wind Surge to a 5-3 victory on Sunday afternoon as he scored two runs on wild pitches to power Wichita to the series victory. Simeon Woods-Richardson made his first start on the mound for the Surge since June 11 and pitched...
