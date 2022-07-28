1 killed, 2 hurt in downtown Minneapolis shooting

1 killed, 2 hurt when argument leads to gunfire in downtown Minneapolis 02:10

MINNEAPOLIS -- One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting outside a downtown Minneapolis bar Thursday morning.

Police said an argument escalated into gunfire, some of it automatic, around 1:30 a.m. near First Avenue and North Fourth Street.

One of the the wounded men has life-threatening injuries. The other is expected to survive. Both have been hospitalized.

Police said they have arrested one person and recovered two guns.

Police, along with many others who live or work in downtown, are frustrated by the ongoing violence.

"Any amount of gunfire is just plain unacceptable and what we have here again, people settling their differences by pulling out guns and shooting at each other," Minneapolis Police Department public information officer Garrett Parten said. "That's unacceptable."

This is the 50th homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Police said they expect the scene to be cleared by the time the morning rush hour picks up.

