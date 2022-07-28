ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

1 killed, 2 hurt in downtown Minneapolis shooting

By Marielle Mohs
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

1 killed, 2 hurt when argument leads to gunfire in downtown Minneapolis 02:10

MINNEAPOLIS -- One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting outside a downtown Minneapolis bar Thursday morning.

Police said an argument escalated into gunfire, some of it automatic, around 1:30 a.m. near First Avenue and North Fourth Street.

One of the the wounded men has life-threatening injuries. The other is expected to survive. Both have been hospitalized.

Police said they have arrested one person and recovered two guns.

Police, along with many others who live or work in downtown, are frustrated by the ongoing violence.

"Any amount of gunfire is just plain unacceptable and what we have here again, people settling their differences by pulling out guns and shooting at each other," Minneapolis Police Department public information officer Garrett Parten said. "That's unacceptable."

This is the 50th homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Police said they expect the scene to be cleared by the time the morning rush hour picks up.

RELATED : '3 Seconds, 30 Bullets': Minneapolis Gang Member Predicts Dangerous Summer In WCCO Exclusive

In February, Reg Chapman shared the first part of his investigation into Minneapolis' gang problem. Chapman had a sit-down interview with an active gang member, who we're calling "John."

Disturbingly, John forecasts a dangerous summer, with gangs using auto sears to convert weapons into mini-machine guns, with an unmistakable sound that slices through the silence, rapid fire, multiple rounds letting loose with the single squeeze of a trigger.

Comments / 13

Michelle McCoy
4d ago

I say close down the bars and clubs in downtown until they learn to behave themselves, especially the strip clubs

Reply(4)
6
 

