From Wombles to Doctor Who: Cribbins' career in video

www.bbc.co.uk
Related
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
BBC
Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality
Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
BBC
Beyoncé to re-record offensive Renaissance lyric
Beyoncé is to re-record one of the songs on her new album, after facing criticism from disability campaigners. The song Heated, which was released on Friday, contained a derogatory term that has often been used to demean people with spastic cerebral palsy. The star's publicist told the BBC the...
Comments / 0