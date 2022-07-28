NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/28

rock1041.com
This Is The Amazing Story Of The Absolute Tiniest Town In New Jersey
We take pride in our small town feel here in New Jersey, but this town, the smallest town in all of the Garden State, may have taken it too far. To put this into some type of perspective, you almost definitely had more people on line ahead of you at Wawa this morning when you picked up your coffee than this town lists as residents.
Guy Fieri Highlights Another New Jersey Eatery on Food Network
I love to eat. I know you are supposed to "eat to live not live to eat" but whoever said that is clearly not from Jersey. Cooking and eating are how we relate to one another, show our love, and celebrate. We always love hearing about a "must eat" food stop because who has time to get something so important wrong? That is just one reason why we love Food Networks' Guy Fieri.
Major National Site Names The Best BBQ In New Jersey
When it comes to big names in the foodie business, this is one of the biggest, and being named the best barbecue in New Jersey by them is about as good as it gets. The major national foodie website, and TV network too, we're talking about are the Food Network, and they set out to name the best BBQ in every state in the country.
Why Bruce Springsteen Tickets Are Astronomically Priced In New Jersey
What is the most you would ever pay for any given concert ticket?. Well current concert ticket prices blow these numbers out of the water. Prices are inflated just about everywhere right now. New Jersey fans were infuriated after floor tickets to see Bruce Springsteen were listed for $1,000 or...
New Survey Finds NJ is Absolutely Obsessed With This Fast Food Restaurant
A new survey has revealed that people in the Garden State are absolutely obsessed with one particular fast food restaurant. And if you instantly thought of a big, juicy cheeseburger, you'd be wrong. Nor does it have anything to do with pizza or tacos. No hoagies, either. It's chicken. Editors...
Food Experts Have Revealed The Absolute Best Cheesecake In New Jersey
If you love food, New Jersey is a great place to be. And if you love dessert, you're going to want to get your bucket list and a pen ready. There are so many great desserts in every single corner of the Garden State, but cheesecake in New Jersey is its own special slice of heaven.
Is This New Jersey-Inspired Ice Cream Being Served on LBI Disgusting or Delicious?
If you want all things that make you think of New Jersey in ONE ice cream, we know exactly where to send you. A wildly inventive ice cream shop at the Jersey Shore has taken inspiration to a whole new level with its 'The Jerz' concotion. It's 100 percent an...
Is the Press of Atlantic City Breaking New Jersey Law With This Practice?
A newspaper that I didn't order, folded up and thrown at the bottom of my driveway. Sometimes it's the Press of Atlantic City, other times its various weekly papers that I never read. (Honestly, when my kids were kid-age I'd read the weekly papers for their local sports scores, stories, school activities, and such. My children are now grown, so, nope, not anymore.)
Get Ready To Try 2022’s Best New Restaurant In New Jersey
If you love the great food New Jersey has to offer, then you're always looking for the next great place to eat. We think we found it for you. In addition to the fact that we have a ton of great restaurants in every single corner of the Garden State, we also have terrific new restaurants popping up all the time.
Can You Legally Rescue A Dog Trapped In A Car During Hot Weather In New Jersey?
Despite this topic being discussed every single year, we still have a problem. A lot of pet owners know this but it is extremely dangerous to leave your dog in the car -- especially when it is hot outside and even when its NOT that hot out. Did you know...
WAIT! The Government Collects HOW MUCH From NJ Residents’ Property Taxes?
It's no secret that the Garden State is an expensive state to call home. Not only are homes on the pricey side here in New Jersey, but the property taxes people have to cough up every year make that financial burden even more difficult on some families. According to a...
NJ Governor Murphy Names Sarkos Atlantic City Acting Police Chief
It’s been a long time coming. Atlantic City Police Interim Officer-in-Charge, James Sarkos has been promoted to Acting Chief of Police, effective immediately. Sarkos has worked under the interim title since October, 2020. This is such an important decision that New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy personally broke the news...
New Jersey Ranks Among Top 3 Of The Best School Systems In The US
Turns out, people born and raised in the Garden State are pretty smart. Well, at least we have all tools to be. People LOVE to hate on New Jersey, do they not? Anyone who resides within the Garden State knows that statement to be true. The one thing people can't criticize, though, is New Jersey's education system.
Citizen of Mexico Killed in Ocean County, NJ, Crash
Authorities in Ocean County continue to investigate a fatal accident that occurred last Friday evening. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer's office says about 8:20 PM on July 22nd, officers with the Lakewood Township Police Department responded to the area of South Lake Drive and East Lake Park Drive for a report of a crash with serious injuries.
Home From ‘The Godfather’ Now an Airbnb Rental and So Close to NJ
If you remember Vito Corleone’s home where Connie is getting married in the opening scenes of The Godfather, can you picture yourself sleeping in it? Not with the fishes, no worries. It’s now an Airbnb rental. The 1930s' Tudor on Staten Island chosen for the 1972 classic film...
Photograph a Tick? Scientists at Rutgers University Want to See It
They're panic-inducing, bloodsucking, and disgusting, and summer is their season. Ticks. If you've seen one lately and happened to take a photo of it, you could be of assistance to Rutgers University. The Center for Vector Biology at Rutgers is reportedly trying to collect as many photos of ticks spotted...
New Data Shows Just How Much Time NJ Spends on TikTok
Even if you haven't downloaded it, you've definitely heard its name once or twice. I'm referring to the video-making app that's apparently got NJ residents investing quite a chunk of their day on -- TikTok. If you've never heard of it, TikTok is an app that is famous for DIY...
New Jersey’s Beach Commandments: Do’s & Don’ts at the Beach
We asked you to tell us about the beach behaviors that are acceptable and, mostly unacceptable, on the beaches of New Jersey this summer. Boy, did you tell us! We received hundreds of responses to our Facebook post asking, what are "New Jersey's Beach Commandments?" Honestly, though, most of your...
Wawa Pays NJ $2.5M to Settle Credit Card Data Breach
TRENTON – Wawa is paying $8 million, including a little over $2.5 million to New Jersey, to settle a multistate investigation into a data breach that compromised 34 million payment cards. Attorneys general in six states – New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia – and the District...
7 NJ Counties Already Cutting Down Water Usage, Could Atlantic Be Next?
Watch yourself out there in this heat, South Jersey. MAN, it has been scorcher after scorcher out there over the last few days. While the temperatures throughout the Garden State have remained in the mid 90s, the heat index has reportedly made it feel like it's about 105 degrees outside. Let's just get this out of the way now - don't keep your pets outside for too long. If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your pets.
