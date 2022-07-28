Dangerous bacterium found in Mississippi soil

www.bbc.co.uk
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
Guy Reffitt: Capitol rioter turned in by son gets 87 months in prison
A Texas man who joined the US Capitol riot armed with a holstered pistol and threatened his own children to keep quiet about his role has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison. Guy Reffitt, 49, was found guilty in March on five felony counts, including obstruction of...
China could make show of force if Pelosi visits Taiwan - US
The White House has warned China may respond to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan with military provocations. This could include firing missiles near Taiwan, or large-scale air or naval activities, spokesman John Kirby said. Mrs Pelosi touched down in Malaysia on Tuesday on her tour of...
China warns US will 'pay the price' if Pelosi visits Taiwan
China said Tuesday that the United States will "pay the price" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan during her Asia trip. "The speaker has the right to visit Taiwan," he told reporters on Monday.
Archie Battersbee: Government seeks urgent High Court review
The government has asked an out-of-hours High Court judge to review the case of Archie Battersbee, whose life support could be withdrawn on Monday. It comes after the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities asked for treatment to be continued while it considered a complaint. The 12-year-old...
