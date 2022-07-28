Georgetown Co. natural resource plan under review

www.wmbfnews.com
WMBF
Conway closer to reaching new hotels through incentive program
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Conway is one step closer to reaching its goal of new hotels in the city limits. A unanimous vote was cast to pass the first reading of the amended Hotel Incentive Program. Conway leaders have wanted this for a long time. They’re doing...
WMBF
Horry County offers stickers to alert responders to individuals with special needs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County is now offering ‘special needs stickers’ to help community members notify first responders of a person with a given need in their home or vehicle. The goal of the window decals is to alert First Responders to any individuals in a...
The Post and Courier
South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed
In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Residents First S1: E3 The Horrors of S.C. Family Court
In this episode of Residents First, MyrtleBeachSC News takes a look at one woman’s treatment by the S.C. Family Court system. We are joined by mother of two, local resident Laura Parker. Born in Conway, S.C., Laura is just one of the more than dozen we have covered who are puzzled by the state of affairs with S.C. Family Court.
live5news.com
Proposed Charleston ordinance aims to cut down on nuisance rental properties
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is considering a new program to rein in nuisance rental properties, and that can mean anything from weed-filled yards, trash and noise complaints. The proposed program would start in the Eastside neighborhood on the peninsula. The city said the neighborhood has around...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Boardwalk $3.7M renovations near completion
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The $3.7 million renovations on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk are almost complete. Crews installed new and more durable deck boards to replace the original southern yellow pine that was over 10 years old. They also added new rails, stiles, inlaid nautical flags and two new selfie stations.
wpde.com
Horry County bomb squad to dispose of explosive materials
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members in the area of Galivants Ferry may hear a loud noise Sunday afternoon. The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of some explosive materials, a release said. Police are assuring the community that all is well.
myhorrynews.com
Scrubby's Car Wash new location opening soon
Scrubby’s Car Wash, a family owned and operated business with 11 locations, is opening its newest location in Georgetown next month. With locations in South Carolina and one in Lumberton, North Carolina, Scrubby’s was started by brothers Chase Howard and Charles Howard, Jr. as a side hustle to their families main business, Chase Oil Company. The oil company was founded by their grandfather, Maitland S. Chase, Jr., in 1946. The brothers represent the third generation of the family’s company legacy.
The Post and Courier
Roper Hospital in Charleston cleared by federal agency after reinspection
Roper Hospital in Charleston has been returned to the good graces of the Medicare program after being cited earlier this year for violations related to infection control and the sterilization of surgical equipment. In a letter from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services released by the hospital, the agency...
‘Operation Move Out’ begins in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston’s multi-day “Operation Move Out” kicked off Friday morning allowing tenants to place bulk trash items by the curb for same-day pickup. Tenants are asked to place bulk trash items at the curb by 7:00 a.m. each morning for same-day pick-up. The initiative began at 8:00 a.m. on Friday and runs […]
WMBF
Back to School: New school year kicks off in some Pee Dee districts
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Students in Florence School Districts One, Two and Three zipped up their backpacks and officially headed back to school. There is always the first day of school jitters, but this is especially true for many students in Florence School District One who are starting at a brand-new school and district.
Problems persist at West Ashley apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents at a West Ashley apartment complex said little has been done to get rid of black mold that was been found in several units. News 2 first told you about poor living conditions at the Shires Apartments earlier this morning. Since then, those dealing with issues at the complex said […]
Lawsuit: Riptydz in Myrtle Beach didn’t properly pay wages
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Riptydz in Myrtle Beach failed to properly pay wages to employees in violation of the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act, according to a lawsuit filed July 22. The lawsuit claims Riptydz illegally deducted tips from employees’ wages and also forced employees to do non-tipped work at a pay rate […]
Indoor mask use recommended as COVID-19 levels rise in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s health leaders are recommending the use of face masks in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces, as COVID levels rise across the state. Multiple counties in the Lowcountry – including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg – are among those with high community levels of COVID-19 transmission, according […]
Charleston City Paper
Monday headlines: Cunningham picks female fighter pilot, lawyer as running mate
Former Congressman Joe Cunningham of Charleston the Democratic nominee for governor, on Monday tapped a female civil litigator who flew combat missions in Iraq to be his lieutenant governor running mate. “It is an incredible honor and privilege to be selected to be Joe Cunningham’s running mate,” said Casey in...
Repticon brings hundreds of scaly creatures to Florence Center
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of reptiles were up for sale this weekend as the Florence Center hosted Repticon, a convention focused on reptiles and other exotic animals. “Her name is Waffle, she’s a yellow belly hypo,” Cadence Rozek said of her newly purchased pet snake. Rozek and her brother, Nathan Lamb, were two of […]
abcnews4.com
SC7 expedition ends in Mt. Pleasant as leaders look to protect South Carolina's shorelines
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A team of volunteers from SC7 spent the last month hiking 350 miles of South Carolina to learn more about the outdoors. The expedition ended with a deep dive into the ocean to preserve South Carolina's shorelines. “We’re simultaneously going to go lay down...
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated fine dining restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.
WMBF
Inflation knocks donations for Back Pack Buddies school supplies
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The non-profit Back Pack Buddies says school supply donations are down this year, a side effect of inflation. “It’s a tough economy right now for people. It’s affected us a little bit. We are not getting the contributions that we normally get sometimes,” said volunteer Bob Ballerano.
live5news.com
Georgetown police searching for missing man
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for pubic assistance in finding a missing man. Joseph Wesley Blake, 31, was reported missing Friday. Police say Blake was last seen that day at roughly 3 p.m. walking in the woods in the area of Ridge Street in Georgetown.
