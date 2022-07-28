North Korea’s quest for crypto raises alarms for Western businesses

www.marketplace.org
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
U.S. Congressman Reacts To Brittney Griner Trade Offer
The United States is hoping to make a trade with Russia for Brittney Griner. Griner, the WNBA star, has been in Russian custody for several months. She was reportedly arrested at the airport for allegedly having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. While Griner is reportedly expected...
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
Biden Administration Looks To Cool Off Tensions With China Over Nancy Pelosi: 'We Do Not Support Taiwan Independence'
To diffuse tensions between the U.S. and China over Nancy Pelosi’s unconfirmed trip to Taiwan, the White House National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said the U.S. position on Taiwan remains what it has been over the last four decades. What Happened: Kirby stressed that any visit to the...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: US to send $550m of new weapons; three killed in minibus evacuating Kherson, officials say
Shipment to include ammunition for rocket launchers; minibus carrying people fleeing a Russian-occupied village in Kherson was hit, reports say
UN chief warns of 'nuclear annihilation'
UN head Antonio Guterres warned Monday that a misunderstanding could spark nuclear destruction as the United States, Britain and France urged Russia to stop "its dangerous nuclear rhetoric and behaviour." In January, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council -- the United States, China, Russia, Britain and France -- had pledged to prevent the further dissemination of nuclear weapons.
Indigenous senator in Australia told to repeat oath of allegiance after she called Queen Elizabeth 'the colonizing Her Majesty'
Australian senators are required to pledge allegiance to the UK's Queen Elizabeth II when they are sworn into parliament.
The global factors behind your grocery bill
Grocery prices are up more than 12% over the past year. Climate change, the war in Ukraine and energy costs all have something to do with it. Taiwan has leverage in U.S.-China standoff: semiconductors. by Matt Levin. Aug 1, 2022. Decades of investment and training in tech have helped Taiwan...
Food price increases show signs of moderating
A ship full of corn is on the move. About 26,000 tons of the grain left Ukraine’s largest port Monday, bound for Lebanon. Ukraine is an important producer of grain for world markets, and this is the first load it’s been able to export since the Russian invasion in late February.
3 Savvy Tips For Fighting Climate Change From Your House
Since one cause of climate change is the burning of fossil fuels, lowering your household's energy expenditure is one of the best ways to fight climate change.
Are businesses making a drop in the bucket for water security?
Water is becoming an increasingly scarce resource in many parts of the world. From California to the Horn of Africa, severe droughts exacerbated by climate change are becoming increasingly common. The biggest users of water globally aren’t individuals or governments, but companies, according to Jason Morrison, president of the non-profit...
How Zelensky's Presidential Rival Would Try To Defeat Putin
Ex-President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko told Newsweek how Vladimir Putin's Russia can be driven out of Ukraine.
Brittney Griner back in Russian court on cannabis charge
Brittney Griner was back in court on Tuesday for her trial for cannabis possession amid U.S. diplomatic efforts to secure her release.If convicted, the WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist could face 10 years in prison. As her trial has progressed, the Biden administration has faced growing public pressure to get her released.In an extraordinary move, Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week spoke to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, urging him to accept a deal under which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction, would go free.The Lavrov-Blinken call marked the...
BP ‘insults struggling families’ by tripling profits to $8.5bn, as households face £3,600 energy bills – business live
Oil giant’s profits hit 14-year high as high refining margins and strong oil trading boost earnings, and dividend is raised 10%
Chinese warplanes buzz line dividing Taiwan Strait before expected Pelosi visit - source
TAIPEI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, people briefed on the matter said, as several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait, a source told Reuters.
Taiwan has leverage in U.S.-China standoff: semiconductors
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reportedly planning on visiting Taiwan on Tuesday, though her office hasn’t confirmed it. China isn’t too happy about Pelosi’s expected visit — remember, the Chinese Communist Party has basically considered Taiwan a missing piece of the People’s Republic since the island broke away in 1949. Chinese President Xi Jinping is threatening some type of retaliation should the speaker actually head to Taipei.
