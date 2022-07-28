CM Punk On If WWE Will Change Now That Vince McMahon Is Retired

stillrealtous.com
Rumor Killer On Brock Lesnar Retiring From WWE
As noted earlier, Brock Lesnar saluting fans with a cowboy hat tip after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam has led to speculation about The Beast’s future in pro wrestling. Lesnar’s thank you gesture, which he made standing atop the elevated ring he earlier rearranged with a tractor, got many fans wondering if he’s taking time off from the company, or retiring altogether from in-ring competition. There was also a feeling on social media that Vince McMahon’s retirement could lead to The Beast following suit and riding off into the sunset. Lesnar has previously referred to McMahon as a father figure and a person he is forever indebted to. The rumors were also amplified by reports that a ticked-off Lesnar staged a walkout from the company following McMahon’s retirement last month. Lesnar would, however, subsequently return after reportedly agreeing to a deal with WWE management.
Becky Lynch Suffers Injury at WWE SummerSlam
Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch squared off for the RAW Women’s Championship in the opening match of Saturday night’s WWE SummerSlam from Nashville. It was a great back-and-forth match from which the EST would win, capping off her storyline with The Man. Lynch once took a Jaded (Glam...
Roman Reigns Overcomes Brock Lesnar Using a Giant Tractor at SummerSlam, Theory Fails to Cash In
– It was quite a spectacle at WWE SummerSlam 2022 for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Roman Reigns managed to beat Brock Lesnar once again in their Last Man Standing Match. Brock Lesnar came in full Cowboy Brock mode for the match. He drove a giant front-loading tractor to the ring.
WWE SummerSlam: Bianca Belair Defeats Becky Lynch Again to Retain the Raw Women's Championship
Bianca Belair finally completed her road to redemption at SummerSlam on Saturday night, once again successfully defeating Becky Lynch to retain the Raw Women's Championship. Lynch infamously beat Belair in 26 seconds at last year's SummerSlam and it took until WrestleManai 38 for Belair to finally pick up a clean win over "Big Time Becks." She talked about her goal during a media scrum on Friday.
Former Champion, Released WWE Star Return At SummerSlam
You never know what might happen when you watch WWE programming, and on Saturday night fans saw Bianca Belair defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. In the end Belair retained the Raw Women’s Championship when she put Lynch away with her K.O.D. finisher. After the match...
Possible Name For New WWE Stable
SummerSlam was an action packed premium live event and the show featured some interesting returns. After Bianca Belair successfully defended her Raw Women’s Championship she was confronted by Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Recently Bayley posted a photo of herself with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai on Twitter with the word “CONTROL” which could be the name the group will be using moving forward.
Multiple Women Wrestlers Return At WWE SummerSlam
Bayley has made her WWE return tonight at SummerSlam. Bayley had been sidelined since July 2021 with a torn ACL. The injury had occurred during training at the WWE Performance Center. The former WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion wasn’t the only one to make her WWE return tonight at SummerSlam. Former...
Another Kind Of #1: The Usos Did Something For The First Time Ever At Summerslam
There’s a first time for everything. WWE presented its annual Summerslam event over the weekend, marking the thirty fifth edition of the show. As usual, the event was one of the biggest of the year and featured some of the top names in all of WWE. That means making it onto the card is a big deal, and it turns out that two of the people on the show did something no one has ever done before.
Vince McMahon Reportedly Rejected Idea For Major SummerSlam Angle
The SummerSlam premium live event aired from Nashville on Saturday and Bianca Belair successfully defended her Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. After the match Becky Lynch showed respect to Bianca Belair with a handshake and then Bayley made her surprise return, but she didn’t return alone. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared alongside Io Shirai and Dakota Kai.
WWE SummerSlam Match Was Reportedly Cut Short
WWE SummerSlam was a spectacle and the show featured several title matches. Liv Morgan defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey and the match ended in controversy when Liv tapped out as she was pinning Ronda. According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer the SmackDown Women’s Title...
Mark Henry Believes AEW Star Will Be Dominant Force Like Brock Lesnar
During the latter half of his career, “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry was considered by many to be one of the most dominant wrestlers in the world. As such, he knows a thing or two about wrestlers on a roll, and Henry believes he’s seeing that right now in AEW TNT Champion Wardlow.
Top Star Seemingly Injured At WWE SummerSlam
Big news coming out of last night centered around the first match of the show when Bianca Belair successfully defended her “Raw” Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. This was, by all means, a full circle moment for ‘The EST of WWE,’ considering last year’s SummerSlam featured the same singles match but for the “SmackDown” Women’s Title. On that particular occasion, Lynch would defeat Belair in a rapid 26 seconds — a far cry from how the competitive, back-and-forth match played out last night at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”
Spoiler On Big Name Backstage At WWE Raw
Now that SummerSlam has come and gone it’s expected that tonight’s episode of Raw will focus on the fallout from WWE’s biggest party of the summer. At SummerSlam on Saturday night fans saw Edge return to help Rey and Dominik Mysterio get some revenge against The Judgement Day, and PWInsider is reporting that Edge is backstage at Raw. It’s expected that he will be following up on his storyline with The Judgement Day.
Taz, Justin Roberts and Others Pay Tribute To David ‘Blackjack’ Brown Following His Passing
PWInsider reports that wrestling writer and photographer David ‘Blackjack’ Brown passed away last night. He had been a part of the wrestling business for decades, going back to the days of newsletters, fanzines and Madison Square Garden WWWF programs. Brown wrote columns for The Chicago Sun-Times and provided information for the New York Daily News‘ “Slammer” column. He had a 900 phone line for wrestling before the internet.
Eddie Kingston Says He Has a ‘Bad Feeling’ About Jonathan Gresham
Eddie Kingston is known for taking issue with some of his wrestling colleagues, and we can add Jonathan Gresham to that list. As previously reported, Gresham requested his AEW and ROH release following Death Before Dishonor during a meeting where he was heated over frustrations due to communication issues with Tony Khan. Kingston has faced Gresham a few times in his career and was asked about the man during a Highspots Superstore signing.
Possible Spoiler On Big Name Returning At WWE SummerSlam
We’ve finally made it to SummerSlam weekend and there’s no telling what surprises WWE might have in store for the big event. Ahead of the show PWInsider is reporting that Edge has been spotted at SummerSlam. Edge was written off TV during the June 6 episode of Raw...
Former Champion Deeply Hurt After Being Left Off WrestleMania
WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year so it makes sense that everyone on the roster hopes to land a spot on the show. In recent years WrestleMania has been a two night event, but there are still a number of stars who don’t end up getting featured on the show.
Ric Flair's Last Match: Matt Cardona Gets a Diamond Cutter After Ruining the Impact World Championship Match
Josh Alexander and Jacob Fatu's Impact World Championship match at Sunday's Ric Flair's Last Match event was thrown out after Matt Cardona, Brian Myers and Mark Sterling hit the ring and attacked both men. Cardona then undid his brace and attempted to smack Fatu across the face, only for the MLW star to start cleaning house. Alexander then spiked Sterling on his head with a C4 and turned his attention to Cardona.
