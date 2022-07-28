Amtrak to celebrate Hutchinson train station renovations

littleapplepost.com
Related
Suspects in Kansas 2010 killing arrested in South Carolina
GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have two suspects in custody. In February of 2010, 19-year-old German Clerici's mother reported him missing after she had not heard from him since late January, according to a statement from the Butler County Sheriff's office. Clerici's car was also missing.
Police hosting active shooter training for Kan. houses of worship
SEDGWICK COUNTY —After multiple mass shootings nationwide during the last three months, the Wichita Police Department is set to host active shooter training for churches in the region. According to the department's social media page, the training is for all houses of worship. A date for training has not...
W. Kan. offers a glimpse of what an abortion ban might look like for KC, Wichita
HAYS, Kansas — The westernmost abortion provider in Kansas sits in the eastern half of the state — in Wichita. So for someone in Hays or Dodge City, it takes more than two and a half hours to drive to the nearest clinic. For Kansans who live farther...
Eagle Radio / Salina Post seeks on-air news director
Do you want to be part of creating a better experience where you live, work and play? Why not grow with a company where you are not just an employee, but where you can be an owner?. The Salina Media Center at Eagle Communications is seeking an on-air news director...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saline County roofing company temporarily banned, fined
A Saline County roofer and his business have been temporarily banned from performing roofing services in Kansas and ordered to pay $40,000 in penalties after being found in violation of consumer protection laws, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Shaun Costello, of Salina, and Low Overhead Exterior LLC, are...
Kansas court: Self-defense doesn't apply when bystander hurt
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas law allowing deadly force against an attacker doesn't protect people from prosecution if a bystander is injured, the state's highest court declared Friday. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in the case of a Wichita police officer whose shots at a charging dog wounded...
Active shooter training at Hutchinson High School
RENO COUNTY— Hutchinson Police, Reno County EMS and other emergency agencies all gathered to do active shooter training at Hutchinson High School. The exercise has been going on throughout the week. The police department goes through active shooter training at the schools each summer and rotates among the schools...
Suspect accused in killing outside Kansas nightclub
SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a deadly shooting outside a Kansas nightclub and have a suspect in custody. On Thursday, officers booked 35-year-old Brent Alan Cruz on requested charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Sedgwick County booking report. Just before...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kan. teens arrested after SUV stolen with small children inside
SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a vehicle theft, kidnapping and have four juveniles in custody. Just after 5p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to a disturbance with a gun in the 4500 block of N. Hoover in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. When Officers arrived they...
Police ID murder suspect after body found in rural Ellsworth Co.
A Salina man has been arrested in connection to the murder of Nathan Thompson who remains were found in Ellsworth County on July 19. On Friday, the Salina Police Department announced that they had "developed Joseph Benton Houseman, 48 year old, of Salina as the suspect" in the case, according to a media release.
Kan. deputy finds bag of meth on car seat during traffic stop
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday, a sheriff's deputy sheriff stopped a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis for a traffic infraction in the 1600 block of Kansas 96 Highway, according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
Kansas man, girlfriend accused in death of 1-year-old
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a one-year-old boy and have made an arrest. Just before 5:30p.m. Thursday, police responded to a child abuse report at an area hospital, according to Officer Chad Ditch. When officers arrived at the hospital, they were told a family...
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0