What Are the Best High Schools in Louisiana?

KTBS
Several Bossier schools to become Purple Star certified
BOSSIER CITY, La.-Last week Bossier Parish School Board held a back to school night for military families. Over one hundred new military families have joined the school district. Bossier school students 1-12 start school next Wednesday. One thing Bossier schools is doing for their military families is working towards getting...
Don’t Speed on I-10; New Law Goes Into Effect Today in Louisiana
There Is a New Law That Has Gone Into Effect Today That You Need to Know About. This new law takes effect on August 1st. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill, SB 435 law this bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. This bill will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Yes, you're officially being timed on how long it takes you to get from one point of the bridge to the other.
Is Mayor Perkins Ineligible for Office?
A lawsuit has been filed that may signify the end of the campaign for current Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. According to Shreveport attorney Hugo Holland, who filed the lawsuit, Perkins provided incorrect information on his filing to run in the upcoming Shreveport mayoral election. Shreveport Constitutional Attorney Royal Alexander told...
Here are the new laws taking effect in Louisiana starting Monday
BATON ROUGE, La. — Police in Louisiana can't use the smell of marijuana as a reason for warrantless searches of homes under a law taking effect Monday. It's one of numerous laws with an effective date of Aug. 1 approved during the 2022 regular legislative session. Other new laws...
How to Register to Host a Block Party for Shreveport’s National Night Out
October is approaching and neighbors are once again being invited to come together for our annual “National Night Out” against crime. The Shreveport Police Department held a National Night Out Kick-Off celebration Thursday (7/25/22) night and 78 organizations pre-registered to host block parties. Last year, 150 groups and organizations participated, and Chief Wayne Smith wants to double that number this year and have 300 communities come together to meet and continue to forge strong relationships with their neighbors and public servants. During the kickoff, a theme was chosen: “Unity in the Community”.
L'Observateur
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
Check Out the Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Louisiana
Did any of our communities in the Shreveport/Bossier City area make Nick Johnson's list of the 10 most redneck places in Louisiana? The short answer? Yes!. Who knew that dollar stores and Walmart Super Centers were part of the 'redneck equation?' Bars, graduation rates, smoke shops, and mobile homes were also taken into consideration when Nick Johnson compiled his list... However, I don't think Shreveport deserves to top the list. Have you been to any of those small towns along the coast? Oh wait, I have seen wearing camo to church here... bummer!
South Bossier Bridge Closure Could Make Traffic Nuts This Week
Is it just me or has everyone noticed that we have more road construction projects going on now in Caddo and Bossier parishes than ever before?. With road construction projects going on again this Wednesday and Thursday on the two inside lanes of I-49 southbound at the Hollywood/Pierremont exit, the closing of the exit ramp from I-20 East to I-220 west at the new Barksdale access, the construction of a new bridge on Highway 1 over Caddo Lake, there's now one more area you'll want to avoid.
KSLA
Minden High student, 17, shot in her back
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — A Minden High student is recovering after being shot in her back at a trail ride on the last weekend of her summer break. The shooting occurred about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 30, five days before Webster Parish students are due to return to start the 2022-23 school year.
Many new laws take effect in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several new laws, which passed during this year’s Louisiana Legislative Session, go into effect starting Monday, Aug. 1. Some of the laws address marijuana, speeding on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, juvenile crime, sexual assault and your hairstyle. To start, there are new rules on...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Why Louisiana Tech?
Read any publication distributed by Louisiana Tech and you’ll find plenty of reasons to seek an education among its “halls so beautiful,” “pleasant walks,” and “noble trees.” But what rationale did Tech use in its early years to attract students?. The catalog for...
theforumnews.com
Teal Jones Group to Build $110 Million Facility
It’s not just the Boy Scout motto. It was key to landing the largest industrial investment, and the largest international investment, in Bossier Parish. Teal Jones Group, a Canadian forestry products company, broke ground July 11 on a $110 million lumber production facility near Plain Dealing that will create nearly 500 new jobs in the area.
KPLC TV
Lt. Gov. shares plans to beautify Louisiana
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - More than 100 Southwest Louisiana municipal officials converged at the Cajundome in Lafayette Friday for the Louisiana Municipal Association’s 85th annual conference. Among the nearly statewide 1,000 delegates were DeRidder’s City Council President Keith Hooper, City Councilman-at-Large Vincent Labau and Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay.
This is the Sweetest ‘Diva’ You’ll Ever Meet, Adopt Her Today
The folks at Pet Savers describe Diva as being '8 pounds of pure sweetness!' Volunteers at the shelter say she's house trained, likes to go on walks, and travels well. Meet Diva today at Pet Savers Shreveport. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Catching freshwater shrimp in the Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a different type of shrimp that’s caught in the Mississippi River below Baton Rouge. Trapping these freshwater shrimp is a family tradition that goes back generations. Jay Folse and his brother Ross, put the finishing touches on a shrimp box, a design...
Bossier Police Seeking Missing Bossier City Juvenile
The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. Shayla Alvarado, 15 of the 600 Block of Garden Street in Bossier City was last seen at her home on July 29 at 11 A.M. Detectives say a text received from her friend stated she was fine but not coming back home. Her phone has since been turned off.
KTBS
3 shot at Webster Parish trail ride event; 1 arrest made
COTTON VALLEY, La. -- Webster Parish sheriff's deputies have made an arrest in a trail ride event Saturday night that left three people shot. Kentrail "Turtle" Cornelius has been charged with illegal use of a weapon. He's held on a $150,000 bond. A 17-year-old Minden High student was shot in...
wbrz.com
Louisiana State Police announce new 'accelerated academy' for cadets
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police announced Sunday they are rolling out a new accelerated training academy for officers who have at least two years of experience in law enforcement. State Police said the accelerated academy will be 14 weeks long, instead of the 23-week-long standard academy. Sunday, 28 men...
KTAL
ATF warns about increased use of illegal ‘Glock Switch’ devices in Shreveport
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The New Orleans Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms recently trained Shreveport–Bossier violent crimes team to recognize semi-automatic handguns modified to become automatic weapons firing multiple shots at a time. ATF officials said there is an increase of “Glock Switch...
q973radio.com
This Shreveport Man Is an Elementary Teacher… And A TikTok STAR
To TikTok he’s known as Leigh McNasty.. but, Leigh McClendon is also an elementary teacher in Shreveport. @leigh_mcnasty Kids say some of the most random things… #kids #teachers #teacher #teachersoftiktok #school ♬ original sound – Leigh McClendon. @leigh_mcnasty Kids say the most random things #kids #parenting...
