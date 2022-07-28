ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

7 Events Happening in the Magic Valley the Final Weekend of July

By Jeff
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kool965.com

7 Sure Signs You Are Getting Old in Idaho

Growing up, many of us feel like we are untouchable. We can run decently fast, jump, we think we know everything, and we can eat without getting fat somehow. As you grow out of your teenage years and into your twenties, you continue to think you are untouchable as you become an adult and continue to eat and drink without gaining weight, be in decent shape, and stay up all night with ease. Life eventually goes on and catches up with you and you begin putting on weight, falling asleep during movies and shows, and even having mini versions of yourself running around the house. It isn't an exact science when it happens, but it is inevitable. You will get old and you will feel it and know it. There are a few signs that your prime has passed you by and you are beginning to decline and start feeling old. Here are a few signs you may be getting there or already there.
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls Food Hall to be Awarded for Historic Preservation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The 2nd South Market in Twin Falls will be recognized for preserving a piece of downtown history. Preservation Idaho will give the market a Cultural Heritage Preservation Award at the 45th Annual Orchids & Onions ceremony this weekend in Twin Falls. The food hall features a number of different independent eateries, from barbecue to ice cream. The old building was built in 1926 as a machine shop and has since evolved over the years. “2nd South Market is a wonderful example of adaptive reuse. This project kept an important historic building relevant and contributing to the beauty and vibrancy of downtown Twin Falls. We’d love to see more projects like this that respect historic preservation and support sustainability,” said Paula Benson, board president of Preservation Idaho in a statement. The Orchids and Onions will be held on July 30, from 1 p.m to 4 p.m. at Elevation 486 in Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Niagara Springs Day Park to Close for Repairs (7/29)

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A popular day recreation spot in the Magic Valley along the Snake River will be closed for construction for much of early August. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced Idaho Power Niagara Springs Creek day park will undergo maintenance and construction beginning July 29, through mid-August; the park is next to the Niagara Springs Steelhead Hatchery. All public access to the day park will be off limits while crews work on erosion issues along the stream bank. Access to the upper part of Niagara Springs Creek will remain closed indefinitely to protect the threatened Bliss Rapid snail that live in that part of the stream. Anglers will have specific access to the creek in other parts. The closure will not impact Niagara Springs State Park. Call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359 for more information.
TRAVEL
KOOL 96.5

How in the World is This Idaho’s Favorite Pizza?

Alright, Idaho, we're going to get right to it as I have some serious questions regarding this latest study from 247Tempo.com. This new study names each state's "favorite pizza chain" and I am shocked at the results. Coming in at number three is Papa Murphy's and that's about as fresh...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Country Star Montgomery Will Be Hanging Out At The Burley Fair

The Cassia County Fair is coming up quickly and they have some pretty amazing headliners and other events. Country superstar Montgomery will be performing in Burley at the fair. Eddie Montgomery Coming To Burley. Eddie Montgomery is coming to the Cassia County Fair in Burley. Eddie Montgomery was part of...
BURLEY, ID
Watch: Bears Belly Flop Off Waterfall is Reason to be Camera Ready in Idaho

Hiking and camping season is in full swing right now, and with summer break more than half over, the amount of time to take a trip before school starts up again is winding down. Idaho is home to some of the best hiking and camping areas in the country, but there is always a danger when camping in these parts. It is not uncommon to run into a wild animal such as a deer, elk, moose, or even a bear. While it is best to stay away from these animals if you see them, sometimes there is reason to keep your phone or camera at the ready if you do happen to cross their paths.
KOOL 96.5

The Idaho State Park That Can Please Any Desire

It’s a qualifier for everyone going on vacation by car truck or recreational vehicle. We are seeing a slight drop in cost at the pumps in Idaho and it may encourage you to be bold. Only in Your State is offering a recommendation on a visit to Heyburn State...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Fish Salvage Order for Below Magic Dam

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Anglers are now able to pull as many fish of any size from below Magic Dam as wildlife managers have issued a salvage order. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced the Fish and Game Commission has issued a fish salvage order dropping bag and size limits for fish from the old train bridge to the State Highway 75 bridge. The Big Wood River Canal Company has closed off the gates reducing the amount of water coming from the reservoir into the channel as drought conditions persist in the area. According to Fish and Game, "Effective July 28, 2022 and continuing until October 1, 2022, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission has ordered that bag and possession limits be removed on portions of the Big Wood River below the dam, from a point beginning at the railroad trestle, approximately 1.25 miles downstream of the dam, extending to the State Highway 75 Bridge. The order also includes the Richfield Canal from the upstream point of diversion from the Big Wood River to its confluence with the Little Wood River near Richfield, Idaho." Regular fishing rules and regulations still apply to the Magic Reservoir. Those wanting to salvage fish will need a valid Idaho fishing license and cannot use a firearm, explosives, or electric current to catch fish. For more information hit the LINK.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Named Worst State For Cyberbullying Of Kids

Years ago, bullying was something that was done on neighborhood streets and school campuses and involved verbal and physical interactions between two or more people. Smartphones and tablets have done bullies a huge favor, because they no longer have to harass their targets face to face. Bullying has been around...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Assistant Gooding County Public Defender Chosen as Lincoln County Judge

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-The assistant public defender for Gooding County has been chosen as the next Lincoln County judge. The Fifth Judicial Magistrate Commission pick Brendon Ash, 34, out of six high-qualified candidates who applied for the position of Lincoln County Magistrate Judge. Ash will fill fill the position left open by Honorable Judge Mark Ingram who retired in mid-July. Ash has practiced law for 15 years and is a graduate of the University of Idaho. In a statement issued by Judge Eric Wildman said, "Mr. Ash will serve Lincoln County with dignity, courage and integrity." Ash will serve an 18-month probationary period and then will be placed on a public ballot for retention election, if accepted, will serve four years.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
