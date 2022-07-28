7 Events Happening in the Magic Valley the Final Weekend of July

kool965.com
Related
August Area Happenings To Help With Twin Falls Halloween Planning
August is the pre-Halloween season for many Idaho fanatics of the masked celebration. My Twin Falls neighbors go big every year in the decorations department, and right now there are some exciting things on the horizon that can aid with planning. We are roughly 12 weeks away from Halloween, and...
Praise The Lord: End Of Week Cooldown Expected For Twin Falls ID
Following several straight days of temperatures pushing or slightly exceeding the century mark in southern Idaho, a brief respite appears on its way for those living in the Magic Valley. By the end of the week, a nearly 15-degree cool-off is expected to bring relief to Twin Falls. It's been...
7 Sure Signs You Are Getting Old in Idaho
Growing up, many of us feel like we are untouchable. We can run decently fast, jump, we think we know everything, and we can eat without getting fat somehow. As you grow out of your teenage years and into your twenties, you continue to think you are untouchable as you become an adult and continue to eat and drink without gaining weight, be in decent shape, and stay up all night with ease. Life eventually goes on and catches up with you and you begin putting on weight, falling asleep during movies and shows, and even having mini versions of yourself running around the house. It isn't an exact science when it happens, but it is inevitable. You will get old and you will feel it and know it. There are a few signs that your prime has passed you by and you are beginning to decline and start feeling old. Here are a few signs you may be getting there or already there.
The Graffiti In Art Alley In Downtown Twin Falls Was 100 Percent An Accident
Downtown Twin Falls has an art alley composed of original works from artists around the area. It has been an absolutely beautiful project. Twin Falls also has a graffiti wall near Rock Creek Canyon. And that is where the confusion started. A group of people spraypainted along Art Alley in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls Food Hall to be Awarded for Historic Preservation
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The 2nd South Market in Twin Falls will be recognized for preserving a piece of downtown history. Preservation Idaho will give the market a Cultural Heritage Preservation Award at the 45th Annual Orchids & Onions ceremony this weekend in Twin Falls. The food hall features a number of different independent eateries, from barbecue to ice cream. The old building was built in 1926 as a machine shop and has since evolved over the years. “2nd South Market is a wonderful example of adaptive reuse. This project kept an important historic building relevant and contributing to the beauty and vibrancy of downtown Twin Falls. We’d love to see more projects like this that respect historic preservation and support sustainability,” said Paula Benson, board president of Preservation Idaho in a statement. The Orchids and Onions will be held on July 30, from 1 p.m to 4 p.m. at Elevation 486 in Twin Falls.
Twin Falls Has Been Crazy Hot And It Is Really Starting To Show
I think it has been uncharacteristically hot in Twin Falls this summer. And it is really starting to show if you look around. You know it is hot in Twin Falls when these things start to happen:. Swimming Pools Are Out Of Stock. I tried to help a friend of...
Previous House With The Most Bedrooms For Sale In Twin Falls
For the most expensive Airbnb in Idaho, you’ll drop almost $5 thousand per night on an amazing cabin in Rigby, and it's near an ice castle in the winter.
Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Niagara Springs Day Park to Close for Repairs (7/29)
WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A popular day recreation spot in the Magic Valley along the Snake River will be closed for construction for much of early August. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced Idaho Power Niagara Springs Creek day park will undergo maintenance and construction beginning July 29, through mid-August; the park is next to the Niagara Springs Steelhead Hatchery. All public access to the day park will be off limits while crews work on erosion issues along the stream bank. Access to the upper part of Niagara Springs Creek will remain closed indefinitely to protect the threatened Bliss Rapid snail that live in that part of the stream. Anglers will have specific access to the creek in other parts. The closure will not impact Niagara Springs State Park. Call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359 for more information.
A Beautiful Hidden Lake Is Nestled In The Lost River Range In Idaho
There are so many hidden beauties in the state of Idaho. There are hidden hot springs, lakes, and tons of hidden camping areas. This particular one is a bit of a hike to get to, but it is so worth it. Merriam Lake is in the Lost River Range near...
How in the World is This Idaho’s Favorite Pizza?
Alright, Idaho, we're going to get right to it as I have some serious questions regarding this latest study from 247Tempo.com. This new study names each state's "favorite pizza chain" and I am shocked at the results. Coming in at number three is Papa Murphy's and that's about as fresh...
Country Star Montgomery Will Be Hanging Out At The Burley Fair
The Cassia County Fair is coming up quickly and they have some pretty amazing headliners and other events. Country superstar Montgomery will be performing in Burley at the fair. Eddie Montgomery Coming To Burley. Eddie Montgomery is coming to the Cassia County Fair in Burley. Eddie Montgomery was part of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Idaho Camper Allegedly Cited For Drunken Act With Pelican
A man camping at a site in southeastern Idaho has been allegedly cited for disturbing others while intoxicated with a pelican. The incident is alleged to have occurred approximately 185 miles northeast of Twin Falls. Public intoxication and camping is an all too familiar reality. I've seen some pretty crazy...
Watch: Bears Belly Flop Off Waterfall is Reason to be Camera Ready in Idaho
Hiking and camping season is in full swing right now, and with summer break more than half over, the amount of time to take a trip before school starts up again is winding down. Idaho is home to some of the best hiking and camping areas in the country, but there is always a danger when camping in these parts. It is not uncommon to run into a wild animal such as a deer, elk, moose, or even a bear. While it is best to stay away from these animals if you see them, sometimes there is reason to keep your phone or camera at the ready if you do happen to cross their paths.
One Of Idaho’s Best Hikes Is An Easy Day Trip From Twin Falls ID
In southeastern Idaho along the state's border with Wyoming is a trail that many in the hiking community identify as perhaps the Gem State's best. The trailhead leads to stunning waterfalls, a deep, lush valley, and gorgeous views of the Grand Tetons. The South Darby Trailhead is about a 230-mile...
The Idaho State Park That Can Please Any Desire
It’s a qualifier for everyone going on vacation by car truck or recreational vehicle. We are seeing a slight drop in cost at the pumps in Idaho and it may encourage you to be bold. Only in Your State is offering a recommendation on a visit to Heyburn State...
Fish Salvage Order for Below Magic Dam
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Anglers are now able to pull as many fish of any size from below Magic Dam as wildlife managers have issued a salvage order. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced the Fish and Game Commission has issued a fish salvage order dropping bag and size limits for fish from the old train bridge to the State Highway 75 bridge. The Big Wood River Canal Company has closed off the gates reducing the amount of water coming from the reservoir into the channel as drought conditions persist in the area. According to Fish and Game, "Effective July 28, 2022 and continuing until October 1, 2022, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission has ordered that bag and possession limits be removed on portions of the Big Wood River below the dam, from a point beginning at the railroad trestle, approximately 1.25 miles downstream of the dam, extending to the State Highway 75 Bridge. The order also includes the Richfield Canal from the upstream point of diversion from the Big Wood River to its confluence with the Little Wood River near Richfield, Idaho." Regular fishing rules and regulations still apply to the Magic Reservoir. Those wanting to salvage fish will need a valid Idaho fishing license and cannot use a firearm, explosives, or electric current to catch fish. For more information hit the LINK.
Idaho Named Worst State For Cyberbullying Of Kids
Years ago, bullying was something that was done on neighborhood streets and school campuses and involved verbal and physical interactions between two or more people. Smartphones and tablets have done bullies a huge favor, because they no longer have to harass their targets face to face. Bullying has been around...
Assistant Gooding County Public Defender Chosen as Lincoln County Judge
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-The assistant public defender for Gooding County has been chosen as the next Lincoln County judge. The Fifth Judicial Magistrate Commission pick Brendon Ash, 34, out of six high-qualified candidates who applied for the position of Lincoln County Magistrate Judge. Ash will fill fill the position left open by Honorable Judge Mark Ingram who retired in mid-July. Ash has practiced law for 15 years and is a graduate of the University of Idaho. In a statement issued by Judge Eric Wildman said, "Mr. Ash will serve Lincoln County with dignity, courage and integrity." Ash will serve an 18-month probationary period and then will be placed on a public ballot for retention election, if accepted, will serve four years.
LOOK: 5 Multi-Unit Rentals Available In Twin Falls That You Could Own
Finding an affordable home in Twin Falls can be tough. Finding an affordable home that could be a money-making investment opportunity can be even harder. Yet, for some reason right now in Twin Falls, there are 5 multi-unit rental properties for sale and they all have relatively affordable price tags.
KOOL 96.5
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
861K+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0