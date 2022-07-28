Amtrak to celebrate Hutchinson train station renovations

greatbendpost.com
Outdoor gathering space planned for downtown vacant lot in Great Bend
Plans continue to move forward to transform a downtown vacant lot in Great Bend into a multi-use gathering space. Joe Andrasek owns a few lots in the 1100 block of Main Street, including Charlie’s Place, and wants to turn the vacant lot between the Golden Belt Bicycle Company and Dilly & Doc into an outdoor venue for concerts, vendor markets, bicycle demos, community ceremonies and business events.
Charlie’s Place owner wants to buy city-owned parking lot
The Great Bend City Council meeting agenda for Monday, Aug. 1 will include items such as property tax exemptions for hangars at the airport and support of a moderate income housing grant. Also on the agenda is a request to buy a city-owned parking lot. Joe Andrasek, owner of Charlie’s...
Suspects in Kansas 2010 killing arrested in South Carolina
GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have two suspects in custody. In February of 2010, 19-year-old German Clerici's mother reported him missing after she had not heard from him since late January, according to a statement from the Butler County Sheriff's office. Clerici's car was also missing.
Modernization of GB Events Center continues with new bathrooms
New and shiny is a successful formula for attracting business. Great Bend Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Christina Hayes wants to ensure the city is putting out its best product to attract visitors. New bathrooms at the front of the Events Center on 10th Street will provide some new shine, and are just another step forward for the facility.
Cougar exhibit getting expanded at Great Bend zoo
The Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo is in the process of expanding the cougar exhibit. Most of the materials have arrived as crews will place the concrete footings and pads for the enclosure to set on. The expansion will nearly triple the cougars' current outdoor enclosure.
W. Kan. offers a glimpse of what an abortion ban might look like for KC, Wichita
HAYS, Kansas — The westernmost abortion provider in Kansas sits in the eastern half of the state — in Wichita. So for someone in Hays or Dodge City, it takes more than two and a half hours to drive to the nearest clinic. For Kansans who live farther...
🎙County Edition: Commissioner Kirby Krier
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton County Commissioner Kirby Krier that aired July 28, 2022. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
🎤Focus on Stafford County show
Hear this month's Focus on Stafford County show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Stafford County Economic Development Director Kathleen Norman that aired July 28, 2022. The Focus on Stafford County program airs the fourth Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Great Bend shoe drive ongoing to benefit Surviving Suicide Foundation
A shoe drive fundraiser is ongoing in Great Bend until Aug. 29 to raise funds for community awareness against suicide. Surviving Suicide Foundation will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes.
Great Bend Chamber and USD 428 to host annual Business Showcase
The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with USD 428, will host the 7th Annual Great Bend Business Showcase. This teacher appreciation event will take place Monday, Aug. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Panther Activity Center (PAC) at Great Bend High School and will be open to 700+ educators and staff.
Barton Foundation Big Benefit Auction 'Boots and Brews' tickets available
Tickets for the Barton Foundation’s 43rd Annual Big Benefit Auction, themed “Boots and Brews,” are available through Aug. 12. The auction will take place on Aug. 27. Tickets are $50 each or $400 per table of eight. Seating is limited and no tickets will be sold at the door, so those interested are encouraged to reserve their tickets early. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Great Bend Columbus Club with complimentary beer and food available until 8 p.m.
Kan. man with a history of crime is charged in 2020 murder
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas felon with a history of crime including his involvement in a 2019 fatal crash in a stolen SUV that killed two people is facing a murder charge from a 2020 killing. On Friday, 42-year-old Christopher English was charged with 1st degree murder, criminal discharge of...
Kansas woman arrested after her dog attacks police officer
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a Kansas woman whose dog attacked a Wichita Police officer. Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of S. Terrace in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macey. Officers contacted individuals who reported that their female neighbor...
All Stars, Youth Crew programs steering Barton youth in right direction
Prevention is often cost effective and beneficial when compared to reaction. Juvenile Services for the 20th Judicial District is playing its part with a pair of primary prevention programs aimed at keeping area youth on the right line toward success. The All Stars program has been implemented in most school districts in Barton County, and the Youth Crew program gives students grades 6-12 an opportunity to get involved in their communities.
Kansas court: Self-defense doesn't apply when bystander hurt
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas law allowing deadly force against an attacker doesn't protect people from prosecution if a bystander is injured, the state's highest court declared Friday. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in the case of a Wichita police officer whose shots at a charging dog wounded...
Part-time Macksville police officer takes own life with KBI near
STAFFORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) High Risk Warrant Team, supported by the Kansas Highway Patrol Special Response Team, were requested to assist in the execution of a search warrant in Macksville, according to a media release from the agency. Just after noon Monday., KBI agents...
Arrest made following chase through Barton Co.
On Monday, Aug. 1 at about 8:45 a.m., a deputy sheriff with the Barton County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle on US-56 Highway, near milepost 219, for a traffic violation. This location is just east of the city of Ellinwood. The driver continued east, refusing to stop for...
Mental health center in Great Bend can help fentanyl-addicted patients
The State of Kansas saw the nation’s second highest increase in drug deaths last year. Nationally, more than 150 people die each day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids. One of the contributing factors to the jump is the dangerous drug of fentanyl. Nurse Practitioner Scot Yarnell from The...
Suspect accused in killing outside Kansas nightclub
SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a deadly shooting outside a Kansas nightclub and have a suspect in custody. On Thursday, officers booked 35-year-old Brent Alan Cruz on requested charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Sedgwick County booking report. Just before...
Mental Health Awareness Day on Aug. 2 in Great Bend
The rainy weather in late May resulted in the postponement of Mental Health Awareness Day activities, which have been rescheduled for 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at downtown Great Bend's Jack Kilby Square, 1400 Main. “We were disappointed that our special day was rained out on May 24...
