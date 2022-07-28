ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amtrak to celebrate Hutchinson train station renovations

 5 days ago
Great Bend Post

Outdoor gathering space planned for downtown vacant lot in Great Bend

Plans continue to move forward to transform a downtown vacant lot in Great Bend into a multi-use gathering space. Joe Andrasek owns a few lots in the 1100 block of Main Street, including Charlie’s Place, and wants to turn the vacant lot between the Golden Belt Bicycle Company and Dilly & Doc into an outdoor venue for concerts, vendor markets, bicycle demos, community ceremonies and business events.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Suspects in Kansas 2010 killing arrested in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have two suspects in custody. In February of 2010, 19-year-old German Clerici's mother reported him missing after she had not heard from him since late January, according to a statement from the Butler County Sheriff's office. Clerici's car was also missing.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Modernization of GB Events Center continues with new bathrooms

New and shiny is a successful formula for attracting business. Great Bend Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Christina Hayes wants to ensure the city is putting out its best product to attract visitors. New bathrooms at the front of the Events Center on 10th Street will provide some new shine, and are just another step forward for the facility.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

🎤Focus on Stafford County show

Hear this month's Focus on Stafford County show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Stafford County Economic Development Director Kathleen Norman that aired July 28, 2022. The Focus on Stafford County program airs the fourth Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
STAFFORD COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Foundation Big Benefit Auction 'Boots and Brews' tickets available

Tickets for the Barton Foundation’s 43rd Annual Big Benefit Auction, themed “Boots and Brews,” are available through Aug. 12. The auction will take place on Aug. 27. Tickets are $50 each or $400 per table of eight. Seating is limited and no tickets will be sold at the door, so those interested are encouraged to reserve their tickets early. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Great Bend Columbus Club with complimentary beer and food available until 8 p.m.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas woman arrested after her dog attacks police officer

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a Kansas woman whose dog attacked a Wichita Police officer. Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of S. Terrace in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macey. Officers contacted individuals who reported that their female neighbor...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

All Stars, Youth Crew programs steering Barton youth in right direction

Prevention is often cost effective and beneficial when compared to reaction. Juvenile Services for the 20th Judicial District is playing its part with a pair of primary prevention programs aimed at keeping area youth on the right line toward success. The All Stars program has been implemented in most school districts in Barton County, and the Youth Crew program gives students grades 6-12 an opportunity to get involved in their communities.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Arrest made following chase through Barton Co.

On Monday, Aug. 1 at about 8:45 a.m., a deputy sheriff with the Barton County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle on US-56 Highway, near milepost 219, for a traffic violation. This location is just east of the city of Ellinwood. The driver continued east, refusing to stop for...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Suspect accused in killing outside Kansas nightclub

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a deadly shooting outside a Kansas nightclub and have a suspect in custody. On Thursday, officers booked 35-year-old Brent Alan Cruz on requested charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Sedgwick County booking report. Just before...
Great Bend Post

Mental Health Awareness Day on Aug. 2 in Great Bend

The rainy weather in late May resulted in the postponement of Mental Health Awareness Day activities, which have been rescheduled for 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at downtown Great Bend's Jack Kilby Square, 1400 Main. “We were disappointed that our special day was rained out on May 24...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

