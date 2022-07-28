Amtrak to celebrate Hutchinson train station renovations

Tickets for the Barton Foundation’s 43rd Annual Big Benefit Auction, themed “Boots and Brews,” are available through Aug. 12. The auction will take place on Aug. 27. Tickets are $50 each or $400 per table of eight. Seating is limited and no tickets will be sold at the door, so those interested are encouraged to reserve their tickets early. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Great Bend Columbus Club with complimentary beer and food available until 8 p.m.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO