What a load of c**p this program was. Much as the likes of Donna Summer, Billy Joel and Leo Sayer were great they could hardly be classed as hearthrobs. And no mention of David Cassidy or Donny Osmond who were such huge hearthrobs. It was as probably compiled by some work experience kid who was born in 2001. Next time they should get someone who knows about the subject to compile the list. I was looking forward to this and was really disappointed, though I should have known better. The Bay City Rollers were lucky and got a mention.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO