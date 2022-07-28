forums.digitalspy.com
Related
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
digitalspy.com
EE - It still hurts that they killed Mel Owen off
Just watching some clips of Tamzin Outhwaites last stint on EE and it still hurts that's she is gone for good. I just can't fathom the thinking in killing off such a charismatic and ending character with so much history. It was a completely pointless death that had absolutely no...
digitalspy.com
Why no mention of Paul Robinsons false leg during final week and in the documentary afterwards
This has bugged me for the past week as it was a major storyline when it happened. But it is like it was forgotten about during the final week and the documentary. Does Paul have a peg leg?!! Well I never knew!!! In fact I prefer not to even read threads calling him a villain. The last time I watched Neighbours was the 90s so having now watched the finale, I like to think that Paul is just how I remembered him,
digitalspy.com
Death Becomes Her
It said a lot about Hollywood and women aging in Hollywood that's still true today. People forget it's groundbreaking effects, which it won an Oscar for. Which is a pity. https://www.goldderby.com/article/2022/death-becomes-her-30th-anniversary/. dee123 wrote: ». The film has just turned 30. Does anyone else like the dark comedy/horror cult classic?. It...
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - Ravi Gulati discussion thread
I cannot wait. The new characters have really made EE for me the past few months. EE isn’t shown on a Friday so presumably it’s Thursday. Sorry I do mean Thursdays lol. Yes Iplayer today. Bbc1 Thursday. Seems like i still think EE shows on a Friday like...
digitalspy.com
The great one liners
Not the entire scene although the back drop is as good sometimes better than the killer line but what have been your one line comedy sentences from drama comedy or just a killer line that put someone a way and you think he his writing. It's not from a sitcom,...
digitalspy.com
Gemma is the 'nation's sweetheart'.... according to Iain Stirling!
Iain Stirling's Love Island final prediction as he brands Gemma Owen 'nation's sweetheart'. Iain Stirling's Love Island final prediction as he brands Gemma Owen 'nation'sweetheart'. Is she? Not heard that before. Besides which, I don't think it's appropriate for him to share his views ahead of the outcome given his...
digitalspy.com
Downton Abbey stars praise Maggie Smith following A New Era release
Downton Abbey: A New Era is now out to own on digital in the UK and we've got an exclusive clip from the bonus features, which you can watch above. The featurette sees stars Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern reveal what it's like to work with Maggie Smith who, of course, plays the legendary Dowager Countess in the series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Did Peggy really prefer Grant and Phil over Sam?
Sam complains a lot that Peggy preferred her brothers. If you think back to Sam’s return in 2009, Peggy babies her a lot. In 2005, she also did her best to stop Sam from going into prison over den’s death. I wouldn't say so, it just Phil and...
digitalspy.com
The Return of the Gladiators - BBC ONE
Loved this in the late 90’s didn’t think the BBC would be the ones to bring it back https://www.dailystar.co.uk/tv/breaking-gladiators-return-confirmed-bbc1-27607847?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=star_main&fbclid=IwAR0M0Xl0m9P9MlXq0QU_0yRA1rMGxjs4C-z8W0EU8ypfiFwANE6SadxrDEk. I think it's been away long enough that it'll be new to a whole generation, and will intrigue others through nostalgia for the original. They reportedly have Sheffield Arena...
digitalspy.com
What's your favourite Bruce Willis film?
As Bruce Willis retired from acting earlier this year due to the brain disorder aphasia, I thought I'd ask what you think his best film is. I can only include nine films (plus 'Other') so obviously may have missed your particular favourite. You may think the Die Hard sequels deserve to be included but I thought it's best to have a variety of different films in the options.
digitalspy.com
Bullet Train stars share Thomas the Tank Engine life lessons
Bullet Train (slight) spoilers follow. Bullet Train speeds into cinemas in the next few days, uniting a star-studded cast for an all-out action romp on a speeding locomotive. Of course, there's a hugely-popular train-related franchise that's been going for nearly 80 years (thanks in part to game modders and that theme tune) and Bullet Train pays tribute to that. The character Lemon, played by Brian Tyree Henry, compares every character to someone from Thomas the Tank Engine as a way of judging their characters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Who Do You Prefer in each Couple?
Please say who(m) you prefer in each couple. Please don't say 'Hate them both' or simiar: make the choice you would say if someone twisted your arm, but it's OK to add a note as I have done in the first comment - ta - Dave... Adam and Paige: PAIGE...
digitalspy.com
The end of soaps... or just this generation of soaps?
The end of Neighbours has got us all thinking about how soaps are on their way out, but is it really a case that the current generation of soaps are on their way out and for the genre to survive we actually need to see a new generation of soaps given the chance to emerge.
digitalspy.com
That was the week that was; BBCTV Saturday 29th December 1962
Only us oldies like me will remember this series presented by David Frost; That was the week that was. This episode from Saturday 29th December 1962 on BBC TV!. Only us oldies like me will remember this series presented by David Frost; That was the week that was. This episode from Saturday 29th December 1962 on BBC TV!
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale: Favourite King family member?
Tom, followed very closely by Matthew. I voted for Sadie as I loved the relationship she had with Cain. I thought they made a great couple. At the time I remember being so jealous of her as I found Cain VERY sexy in those days. Posts: 32,955. Forum Member. ✭✭✭...
digitalspy.com
Forgotten UK number-ones
Which UK number ones have been erased from most people’s memories?. Oxide & Neutrino - Bound 4 Da Reload (Casualty)
digitalspy.com
[GAME] The X Factor: Ultimate Star Part 4
This series is the Ultimate comeback series part 4, where we will see previous contestants who have made it through to the Live Shows on The X Factor Games before but were eliminated before the Final, giving them a second chance at being crowned the winner!. Auditions. I have selected...
digitalspy.com
Greatest hearthrobs of the 1970's on channel 5 on Friday
What a load of c**p this program was. Much as the likes of Donna Summer, Billy Joel and Leo Sayer were great they could hardly be classed as hearthrobs. And no mention of David Cassidy or Donny Osmond who were such huge hearthrobs. It was as probably compiled by some work experience kid who was born in 2001. Next time they should get someone who knows about the subject to compile the list. I was looking forward to this and was really disappointed, though I should have known better. The Bay City Rollers were lucky and got a mention.
digitalspy.com
Neighbours v Holby City finales
I think Neighbours got it 100% right and Holby City 100% wrong. Neighbours was all about nostalgia, the love of the show and it's many characters. Unrealistic maybe but the ending was a happy one especially with Mike and Jane reunited. Holby City chose to mire itself in misery, not...
Comments / 0