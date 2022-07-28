Warburton Toll Bridge free to use during three months' roadworks

www.bbc.co.uk
'Human Swan' in first expedition since fatal air crash
Conservationist Sacha Dench says her cameraman will be with her "in spirit" on her first expedition since his death in an air crash. Dan Burton, 54, died when their paramotors collided over the north west Highlands in September last year. Ms Dench, dubbed the Human Swan for a previous expedition...
Hereford river path rape investigated
A woman was raped as she walked along a river path in Hereford. The 20-year-old was attacked on a stretch opposite the rowing club between The Old Bridge and Great Western Way. It happened on Sunday, between midnight and 01:30 BST. The attacker fled in the direction of Luard Walk...
Cliffe Woods: Developer may ban residents from keeping cats
Residents on a new housing estate could be banned from keeping cats as pets. Wildlife groups are concerned that the proposed site off Cliffe Woods, near Rochester, Kent, is close to an important habitat for nightingales. The birds nest close to ground level, making them vulnerable to predators, campaigners say.
Duchess of Cambridge in high-speed sailing race in Plymouth
The Duchess of Cambridge has taken part in a high-speed sailing race as part of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix. She was on board the British boat that beat New Zealand in a friendly race in Plymouth earlier. She attended the event as Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust,...
Renter spends £4.5K on Airbnb in two months after landlords refuse to house her dog
A dog groomer who is so devoted to her rescue pooch that she spent £4,500 in two months on Airbnb apartments and moved 15 times as she could not find a London rental flat to accept him has been forced to abandon her hunt and move back in with her mother.Facing redundancy in August 2020 and with her lease expiring on her rented flat in the October, Kirsty Hunt, 36, who is single, says her four-year-old French bulldog Harper was her lifeline and she refused for them to be parted.Following pet friendly proposals made in a recent government white paper,...
St Albans: The hidden naval history lost in a fire
The Hertfordshire city of St Albans is well-known for its Roman settlement and Norman cathedral. When fire hit a number of small industrial units in the city this week, it destroyed a piece of hidden history. On Monday, firefighters spent more than 13 hours fighting the blaze which started in...
Norwich detectorists describe Roman gold coin hoard find
"When I turned over the earth and found a yellow, shiny gold coin that had been there for 2,000 years, I had to sit down in the field," said Damon Pye. He was describing the moment he and his wife Denise unearthed the first of an "exceptional" hoard of 11 pre-invasion Roman coins in a field near Norwich.
Goring Gap: High Court overturns 475-home development plan
Plans to build 475 houses in Worthing have been overturned by a High Court judge. Worthing Borough Council (WBC) rejected the plans by Persimmon Homes in March 2021, but the developer was given the go-ahead after appealing to the government. WBC leader Beccy Cooper said she was "pleased to see...
Viking-age treasure hoard goes on show in Aberdeen
One of the UK's most important archaeological finds is going on show in Aberdeen, with new discoveries being unveiled. The Viking-age Galloway Hoard was found in a south of Scotland field in 2014 and continues to surprise experts. The exhibition at Aberdeen Art Gallery includes images of three newly-revealed intricate...
Firefighters tackle vast Haddenham farmland blaze
More than 50 firefighters have tackled a 200 acre (80 hectare) "well-developed" blaze on farmland. Crews from across Cambridgeshire and Suffolk were called to Haddenham at about 16:15 BST on Saturday. Firefighters "worked tremendously hard" to get the fire, which had spread to bales, hedgerows and crops, under control, the...
Bedale: Tributes paid to teenagers killed in collision
Tributes have been paid to two teenagers who died in a collision in North Yorkshire on Friday. An Alfa Romeo carrying a total of four males crashed on the B6268 Masham Road, near Thornton Watlass, Bedale, at about 23:00 BST, North Yorkshire Police said. Wensleydale RUFC said two of the...
Owami Davies: Appeal to find missing student nurse
An appeal has been launched to try and find the whereabouts of a 24-year-old student nurse who has been missing for more than three weeks. Owami Davies, of Grays, Essex, left her family home on Monday, 4 July. She was last seen at midnight on Derby Road, West Croydon, the following Thursday.
Gravesend robber sentenced after he was caught due to fare evasion
A man who carried out a string of robberies at bookmakers across London has been jailed for 10 years after he was caught dodging his train fare. Detectives used CCTV footage to identify Brett Mullan, 50, from Wellington Street, Gravesend. Mullan had used a collapsible walking stick in a carrier...
Wood Green shooting: Eight arrested after man killed in street
Eight people have been arrested over the killing of a man who was shot dead on a north London street. Camilo Palacio, 23, was attacked on High Road in Wood Green on 24 July at about 21:30 BST - the second fatal shooting in the area within 24 hours. He...
Biggin Hill: 'Mum was embarrassed about her WW2 medal'
Cpl Elspeth Henderson was among three female comrades to be awarded the Military Medal for bravery in the face of the enemy for their efforts during the Battle of Britain. Why was this honour questioned in some quarters, including by the airwoman herself?. As bombs pounded down on to the...
Countryside crime rise linked to cost-of-living crisis
Theft of farmers' livestock, vehicles and fuel is on the rise due to the UK's cost-of-living crisis, according to a new countryside crime report. Rural crime claims payouts between January and March were over 40% higher than in 2021, insurer NFU Mutual says. It warned rising food prices could see...
Murder charge after woman fell from height near Wembley Stadium
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman who fell from a height in north-west London. Kathleen John, 39, died early on Friday, when emergency services were called to London Road near Wembley Stadium. Leonidas Georgalla 50, of Weald Lane, Harrow, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court earlier.
Witness protection threw my life into turmoil
Reece was just 11 and had been playing outside with friends when he returned home to find two men waiting with news that would change his life. "I just remember when I walked in, there were these two tall guys and they had very smart suits on," he says. "All...
London Gateway: £40m cocaine stash found in banana boxes
Blocks of cocaine with an estimated value of more than £40m have been found in a banana shipment. The drugs weigh more than half a tonne (500kg) and were discovered at London Gateway port, Thurrock in Essex on Tuesday. They originated in Columbia and were heading to the Netherlands,...
Jesse Richards: Plea for 'closure' 13 years after murder
Police have renewed their appeal for information on the 13th anniversary of a man's murder. Jesse Richards, 40, is thought to have been killed over a drugs debt in Evesham, Worcestershire, in 2009. Despite five men being jailed over his death in 2012 and a £10,000 reward for information about...
