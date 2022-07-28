7 Events Happening in the Magic Valley the Final Weekend of July

kezj.com
August Area Happenings To Help With Twin Falls Halloween Planning
August is the pre-Halloween season for many Idaho fanatics of the masked celebration. My Twin Falls neighbors go big every year in the decorations department, and right now there are some exciting things on the horizon that can aid with planning. We are roughly 12 weeks away from Halloween, and...
Praise The Lord: End Of Week Cooldown Expected For Twin Falls ID
Following several straight days of temperatures pushing or slightly exceeding the century mark in southern Idaho, a brief respite appears on its way for those living in the Magic Valley. By the end of the week, a nearly 15-degree cool-off is expected to bring relief to Twin Falls. It's been...
Hot Idaho Summers Vs Cold Idaho Winters: Which Season is Worse?
Summer is more than half over, but the temperatures continue to hit triple digits, yards are turning yellow, and electric bills continue to rise from constant air conditioner usage. Many of us are complaining about the heat, and every day the weather seems to stay the same, with no end currently in sight. While it is nice to get outside and all the events taking place, there are many things to not enjoy about summer in Idaho as well. While some may be anticipating the cooler weather and wanting winter, many forget how miserable they were then as well and all the complaining that followed. When it comes to complaining about the seasons, which is worst?
7 Sure Signs You Are Getting Old in Idaho
Growing up, many of us feel like we are untouchable. We can run decently fast, jump, we think we know everything, and we can eat without getting fat somehow. As you grow out of your teenage years and into your twenties, you continue to think you are untouchable as you become an adult and continue to eat and drink without gaining weight, be in decent shape, and stay up all night with ease. Life eventually goes on and catches up with you and you begin putting on weight, falling asleep during movies and shows, and even having mini versions of yourself running around the house. It isn't an exact science when it happens, but it is inevitable. You will get old and you will feel it and know it. There are a few signs that your prime has passed you by and you are beginning to decline and start feeling old. Here are a few signs you may be getting there or already there.
The Graffiti In Art Alley In Downtown Twin Falls Was 100 Percent An Accident
Downtown Twin Falls has an art alley composed of original works from artists around the area. It has been an absolutely beautiful project. Twin Falls also has a graffiti wall near Rock Creek Canyon. And that is where the confusion started. A group of people spraypainted along Art Alley in...
Twin Falls Food Hall to be Awarded for Historic Preservation
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The 2nd South Market in Twin Falls will be recognized for preserving a piece of downtown history. Preservation Idaho will give the market a Cultural Heritage Preservation Award at the 45th Annual Orchids & Onions ceremony this weekend in Twin Falls. The food hall features a number of different independent eateries, from barbecue to ice cream. The old building was built in 1926 as a machine shop and has since evolved over the years. “2nd South Market is a wonderful example of adaptive reuse. This project kept an important historic building relevant and contributing to the beauty and vibrancy of downtown Twin Falls. We’d love to see more projects like this that respect historic preservation and support sustainability,” said Paula Benson, board president of Preservation Idaho in a statement. The Orchids and Onions will be held on July 30, from 1 p.m to 4 p.m. at Elevation 486 in Twin Falls.
7 Twin Falls Date Night Ideas That Aren’t Dinner And A Movie
Sometimes you just want to look for a date night that doesn't revolve around eating a ton of food and watching a movie. Now, don't get me wrong, those are both awesome things. But if you are looking to spice things up around the Magic Valley for your date night, here is a list for you.
Twin Falls Has Been Crazy Hot And It Is Really Starting To Show
I think it has been uncharacteristically hot in Twin Falls this summer. And it is really starting to show if you look around. You know it is hot in Twin Falls when these things start to happen:. Swimming Pools Are Out Of Stock. I tried to help a friend of...
Previous House With The Most Bedrooms For Sale In Twin Falls
For the most expensive Airbnb in Idaho, you’ll drop almost $5 thousand per night on an amazing cabin in Rigby, and it's near an ice castle in the winter.
Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
How Many Restaurants Have Come and Gone From This Twin Falls Site?
Twin Falls is a constantly changing city. Buildings go up and others come down, businesses open and others close, and it’s getting hard to keep track of all of it. Recent Businesses That Disappeared From Twin Falls. We recently posted a story about some of the surprise disappearances of...
Niagara Springs Day Park to Close for Repairs (7/29)
WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A popular day recreation spot in the Magic Valley along the Snake River will be closed for construction for much of early August. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced Idaho Power Niagara Springs Creek day park will undergo maintenance and construction beginning July 29, through mid-August; the park is next to the Niagara Springs Steelhead Hatchery. All public access to the day park will be off limits while crews work on erosion issues along the stream bank. Access to the upper part of Niagara Springs Creek will remain closed indefinitely to protect the threatened Bliss Rapid snail that live in that part of the stream. Anglers will have specific access to the creek in other parts. The closure will not impact Niagara Springs State Park. Call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359 for more information.
A Beautiful Hidden Lake Is Nestled In The Lost River Range In Idaho
There are so many hidden beauties in the state of Idaho. There are hidden hot springs, lakes, and tons of hidden camping areas. This particular one is a bit of a hike to get to, but it is so worth it. Merriam Lake is in the Lost River Range near...
Country Star Montgomery Will Be Hanging Out At The Burley Fair
The Cassia County Fair is coming up quickly and they have some pretty amazing headliners and other events. Country superstar Montgomery will be performing in Burley at the fair. Eddie Montgomery Coming To Burley. Eddie Montgomery is coming to the Cassia County Fair in Burley. Eddie Montgomery was part of...
Remember When These Twin Falls Roads Looked Like A Child Designed Them?
There is a story in the news about a paint crew who read the instructions wrong and painted wavy lines on the streets of Hollister. The story reminded me of the time when the street lines in Downtown Twin Falls looked similar. Do You Remember When These Twin Falls Roads...
South Idaho Camper Allegedly Cited For Drunken Act With Pelican
A man camping at a site in southeastern Idaho has been allegedly cited for disturbing others while intoxicated with a pelican. The incident is alleged to have occurred approximately 185 miles northeast of Twin Falls. Public intoxication and camping is an all too familiar reality. I've seen some pretty crazy...
Watch: Bears Belly Flop Off Waterfall is Reason to be Camera Ready in Idaho
Hiking and camping season is in full swing right now, and with summer break more than half over, the amount of time to take a trip before school starts up again is winding down. Idaho is home to some of the best hiking and camping areas in the country, but there is always a danger when camping in these parts. It is not uncommon to run into a wild animal such as a deer, elk, moose, or even a bear. While it is best to stay away from these animals if you see them, sometimes there is reason to keep your phone or camera at the ready if you do happen to cross their paths.
One Of Idaho’s Best Hikes Is An Easy Day Trip From Twin Falls ID
In southeastern Idaho along the state's border with Wyoming is a trail that many in the hiking community identify as perhaps the Gem State's best. The trailhead leads to stunning waterfalls, a deep, lush valley, and gorgeous views of the Grand Tetons. The South Darby Trailhead is about a 230-mile...
Free Meals No Longer Available For All Children At Some Twin Falls Schools
The Twin Falls School District has sent out a reminder that free breakfast and lunch are no longer free for all students in some of their schools. The district explained how the upcoming school year will work with students who cannot afford money for school lunches. School Breakfast And Lunch...
Remove This From Property To Defeat This Stinky Twin Falls Bug
July and August are the worst times of year to battle a certain tree bug known to run rampant in multiple states in the northwest. Disposing of them also results in a rather unpleasant odor that can take over your home, and they are everywhere in Twin Falls. My first...
