'Spiritual refugees' feel the loss of closed Catholic churches in Seattle. Some are appealing to the Vatican

westseattleblog.com
Here’s when the Blue Angels arrive in Seattle for Seafair – and what’s different this year
You probably know by now that the U.S.Navy’s Blue Angels are performing at Seafair this Friday-Sunday, and practicing Thursday. Since they’re based at nearby Boeing Field during their Seafair visits, their arrival is also a matter of West Seattle interest, and we’ve received a few questions about the arrival schedule.
2 Cities Leading U.S. Rat Infestation Are Hours From Tri-Cities
Would you believe that 2 of the top 25 cities with the worst rat problems in the United States are within just hours drive from the Tri-Cities? Orkin released their list for the cities in the USA with the worst rat problems, and two well known close cities are on their list.
shorelineareanews.com
Violent death in quiet Richmond Highlands neighborhood Friday morning
At 8:32am Friday morning, July 29, 2022, Shoreline Fire was dispatched to a Medic Weapons call to the 16700 block of Linden Ave N. Upon our arrival, a patient was being attended to by KCSO. We then determined the patient was deceased. The scene was left to KCSO. Here is...
Police Investigate Pioneer Square Stabbing
Seattle, WA: A stabbing occurred at approximately 11:00 p.m. Friday, July 29, in the 100 block of South Washington Street in the Pioneer Square neighborhood in the city of Seattle. A large presence of Seattle Police Department officers were on the scene of the call reporting stabbing victim(s) at the...
Washington State’s #1 Best Beach Isn’t Even on the Ocean
One Of Washington State's Best Beaches Isn't On The Ocean. It might surprise you that some of Washington's best beaches aren't on the west side of the state. Alki Beach In Seattle Is Worth Exploring In The Summertime. I was fortunate years ago to live in Seattle and we lived...
kpug1170.com
Smokey Point rest area closed again due to homeless campers
ARLINGTON, Wash. – If you’re driving to Seattle soon, you might want to empty the tank before you hit the road. KOMO reports the Smokey Point rest area on I-5 is temporarily closed due to a high number of homeless campers in the area. Officials are working on...
Autoblog
Cars smashed, boat crumpled as Washington ferry rams dock
q13fox.com
'In plain sight every single day:' Feds crackdown on human trafficking in King County
SEATTLE - Homeland Security Investigations are working to crack down on human trafficking in King County, not just by making arrests, but also by making connections. In King County alone, it is estimated that 500 to 700 children are forced into sex work every year. Victims can be as young...
Ferry in Washington state damaged after crash into terminal
Temperatures could hit triple digits again in Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Heat wave duration records could be broken in the Pacific Northwest this week and authorities are expanding capacity at some cooling centers as temperatures near triple digits are forecast to extend into the weekend. “For the next several days through Saturday we’re going...
Price tag ‘Well Into the Millions’ to Repair Western Washington Ferry Boat
The cost to repair significant damage to the ferry Cathlamet will be “well into the millions,” according to Ian Sterling, director of communications for Washington State Ferries. The 328-foot long vessel, which is capable of carrying up to 124 vehicles and 1,200 passengers, sustained heavy damage Thursday morning...
seattlechannel.org
Shell yeah! World’s largest marine snail calls Seattle home
The largest marine snails in the world are found right here in Seattle. The shell of a Lewis' moon snail can have a diameter of nearly six inches, but despite their size they can be hard to spot in the Puget Sound. Urban naturalist and author Kelly Brenner shares tips on how to track down these shelled gastropods.
Seattle PD in Standoff with Suspect of Failed Burglary Attempt
Seattle, WA: During the evening of July 29, officers were called to the 9400 block of Rainier Avenue South in the city of Seattle for a person who had entered a home with the intent to burglarize before finding the home occupied. The victim managed to escape. However, the suspect...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Homeland Special Agent leads local fentanyl drug bust, looks for long-term solutions
Earlier this month, the King County Council declared a fentanyl crisis as annual deaths are increasing. With the declaration in effect, agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) have been working to seize pills making their way to the region, Robert Hammer, a Homeland Security Special Agent in Puget Sound, told The Dori Monson Show.
q13fox.com
Series of 3 shootings in 24 hours leaves a man dead, others injured in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Investigators were busy this weekend after a series of three shootings Saturday and Sunday left one man dead and three injured in Tacoma. The most recent happened near S 4th Street and Dock Street early Sunday morning. The driveway in Thea's Park was closed for much of...
shorelineareanews.com
Ouch! Worst ferry vs dock collision in years
On Thursday, July 28, 2022 on an early morning run, the Cathlamet, an Issaquah class ferry, crashed into the Fauntleroy terminal in West Seattle. It was on the Fauntleroy / Vashon / Southworth run. The "hard landing" caused significant damage to the vessel and an offshore dolphin at the terminal....
deseret.com
Pacific Northwest temperatures to soar above 100 degrees as heatwave continues
Temperatures in Portland, Oregon, today could reach 100 degrees, likely making it the hottest day in a weeklong heatwave along the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures in Seattle, Washington, are expected to reach the 90s this week with some parts of eastern Oregon and Washington having the potential to reach 110 degrees.
Government Technology
Tsunami Could Inundate Seattle Area Within Three Minutes
A new study published by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) may change the way people in Seattle view the potential for a tsunami. Mostly, when people talk about a potential tsunami, the targets are usually communities right on the Pacific Ocean. But this study suggests that a tsunami could accompany a magnitude 7 or greater earthquake in the more inland Seattle area, leaving residents in some areas under three minutes to find higher ground.
ifiberone.com
Report: Woman’s lifeless body dangled on rope after dying from health issue while climbing in Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH - A Seattle woman died in the middle of a climb in the Leavenworth area last week. iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, reports that 56-year-old Michelle Yao of Seattle was climbing the Snow Creek Wall southwest of Leavenworth when she passed away. Chelan County Emergency Management’s...
AdWeek
Suzanne Phan Leaves KOMO After 16 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KOMO reporter Suzanne Phan is leaving the Seattle ABC affiliate. Last week, Phan announced that her last day at the Seattle station...
Comments / 0