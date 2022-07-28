7 Events Happening in the Magic Valley the Final Weekend of July

newsradio1310.com
There isn’t much better than brunch on a weekend morning, with the sun shining on your face and a cocktail in your hand. In fact, that’s probably our only complaint about some of the brunch spots throughout the Treasure Valley – not all of them have liquor licenses, so the most they can offer are mimosas.
August is the pre-Halloween season for many Idaho fanatics of the masked celebration. My Twin Falls neighbors go big every year in the decorations department, and right now there are some exciting things on the horizon that can aid with planning. We are roughly 12 weeks away from Halloween, and...
Conflicts continue with black bears in Idaho's Wood River Valley
On Monday, July 25, Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region received a report of a black bear incident in a residential area in East Fork, south of Ketchum. Conservation officers who investigated the report found that on Friday, July 22, a woman was walking her Great Pyrenees near her home when she and the dog encountered a black bear at close proximity on the trail. It was estimated to be 120 pounds by the woman, who noted the bear was approximately the same size as her dog. ...
Can you believe that it's already August? It seems like Summer just began; now, in only a month, the kids will be heading back to school. With temperatures finally expected to drop to tolerable temperatures, there's still time to take the family on an unforgettable trip this summer! Don't let the summer slip by, get out and make some memories with the family while it's nice outside.
There are so many things that happened in our childhood that kids today will not get the chance to experience. Technology is absolutely amazing, but there are just some things that kids today will never get to experience because we live in a different world. Running For Commercials. After school...
Praise The Lord: End Of Week Cooldown Expected For Twin Falls ID
Following several straight days of temperatures pushing or slightly exceeding the century mark in southern Idaho, a brief respite appears on its way for those living in the Magic Valley. By the end of the week, a nearly 15-degree cool-off is expected to bring relief to Twin Falls. It's been...
Hot Idaho Summers Vs Cold Idaho Winters: Which Season is Worse?
Summer is more than half over, but the temperatures continue to hit triple digits, yards are turning yellow, and electric bills continue to rise from constant air conditioner usage. Many of us are complaining about the heat, and every day the weather seems to stay the same, with no end currently in sight. While it is nice to get outside and all the events taking place, there are many things to not enjoy about summer in Idaho as well. While some may be anticipating the cooler weather and wanting winter, many forget how miserable they were then as well and all the complaining that followed. When it comes to complaining about the seasons, which is worst?
Growing up, many of us feel like we are untouchable. We can run decently fast, jump, we think we know everything, and we can eat without getting fat somehow. As you grow out of your teenage years and into your twenties, you continue to think you are untouchable as you become an adult and continue to eat and drink without gaining weight, be in decent shape, and stay up all night with ease. Life eventually goes on and catches up with you and you begin putting on weight, falling asleep during movies and shows, and even having mini versions of yourself running around the house. It isn't an exact science when it happens, but it is inevitable. You will get old and you will feel it and know it. There are a few signs that your prime has passed you by and you are beginning to decline and start feeling old. Here are a few signs you may be getting there or already there.
The Graffiti In Art Alley In Downtown Twin Falls Was 100 Percent An Accident
Downtown Twin Falls has an art alley composed of original works from artists around the area. It has been an absolutely beautiful project. Twin Falls also has a graffiti wall near Rock Creek Canyon. And that is where the confusion started. A group of people spraypainted along Art Alley in...
Twin Falls Food Hall to be Awarded for Historic Preservation
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The 2nd South Market in Twin Falls will be recognized for preserving a piece of downtown history. Preservation Idaho will give the market a Cultural Heritage Preservation Award at the 45th Annual Orchids & Onions ceremony this weekend in Twin Falls. The food hall features a number of different independent eateries, from barbecue to ice cream. The old building was built in 1926 as a machine shop and has since evolved over the years. “2nd South Market is a wonderful example of adaptive reuse. This project kept an important historic building relevant and contributing to the beauty and vibrancy of downtown Twin Falls. We’d love to see more projects like this that respect historic preservation and support sustainability,” said Paula Benson, board president of Preservation Idaho in a statement. The Orchids and Onions will be held on July 30, from 1 p.m to 4 p.m. at Elevation 486 in Twin Falls.
Sometimes you just want to look for a date night that doesn't revolve around eating a ton of food and watching a movie. Now, don't get me wrong, those are both awesome things. But if you are looking to spice things up around the Magic Valley for your date night, here is a list for you.
Twin Falls Has Been Crazy Hot And It Is Really Starting To Show
I think it has been uncharacteristically hot in Twin Falls this summer. And it is really starting to show if you look around. You know it is hot in Twin Falls when these things start to happen:. Swimming Pools Are Out Of Stock. I tried to help a friend of...
eastidahonews.com
Heat advisory issued in eastern Idaho for Sunday
IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for eastern Idaho between noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Hot temperatures of 95 to 103 degrees are expected in many areas following poor overnight cooling on Saturday. The advisory, which was also issued in western...
idahoednews.org
Nontraditional schools dominate Idaho’s SAT score Top 10 list
When it comes to the SAT, it’s not magic that separates Idaho’s top-performing schools from the rest – but it might have something to do with the type of school. Of the 10 schools in Idaho with the highest SAT average, six are nontraditional, according to 2022 SAT score results released Friday by the State Department of Education. The SAT is a nationally-recognized measure of college preparedness and the test is taken by most of Idaho’s juniors at the taxpayer expense of about $1 million a year.
If there's one thing that Idaho has a lot of, it's small towns. We've introduced you to a handful with names that make us giggle, populations so small that you've likely never heard of them and some that you just want to stay away from. But which small towns are...
Heat advisory issued for possible Sunday temps of 103 degrees in East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Sunday in East Idaho because of temps that could reach over 100 degrees. The heat advisory is in effect from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday because of forecasted temps of between 95 and 103 degrees in the region. The weather service said conditions in East Idaho will be hot enough to cause heat related illnesses. ...
Twin Falls BASE Jumpers Show Depraved Indifference to Life
A story from a paper in Missoula says national park rangers are hunting a BASE jumper. Good luck finding the guy. He’s probably a thousand miles away from his next challenge. BASE jumping is illegal in national parks and just about everywhere else. The Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls is one of the few places around the world where you can leap without fear of arrest. It doesn’t mean it’s always safe. A few years ago there was a horrific death as a man accidentally torched himself and his chute and hit the river below like a load of concrete.
For the most expensive Airbnb in Idaho, you’ll drop almost $5 thousand per night on an amazing cabin in Rigby, and it's near an ice castle in the winter.
Idaho Fish and Game to stock more than 10,000 rainbow trout in Southeast Idaho in August
Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 10,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during August. Even Jensen Grove Park Pond in Blackfoot is getting some trout due to some improved water levels recently — which is a nice surprise! Yes, it is hot out there, but fish on! Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about some of these...
idahobusinessreview.com
Idaho officials will allow remote bidding for state lands
Idaho officials are looking to expand the number of participants in auctions for state lands and potentially bring in more money by allowing remote bidding. The announcement by the Idaho Department of Lands comes ahead of an Aug. 13 auction in Coeur d'Alene for 10 cottage sites at Priest Lake in northern Idaho and an auction ...
