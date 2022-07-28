LOOK: 16 Pics From The Least Expensive Home In Loveland

k99.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RTD offers Coloradans free public transit in AugustMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Increased Boulder climate tax would increase bills for householdsMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Blister Labs launches product testing program to improve outdoor gearMorgan TiltonGunnison, CO
Boulder on $20 Dollars A DayGoshDarnBlog.com
Dot’s Diner: A Better Breakfast in Boulder, ColoradoGoshDarnBlog.comBoulder, CO
Related
Fort Collins Nearly Tops Yet Another Unique ‘Best’ List
The Choice City has done it again, nearly making it to the top of yet another list of the 'Best' places. Though beer does have to do with it, it's not really about craft beer. There are hundreds of reasons to love living in The Choice City: great open spaces, the parks, Old Town Square, the CSU Rams, all the craft breweries, Horsetooth Reservoir to name a few. Who, now, has singled out Fort Collins?
Did You Know That Loveland Used to Have a Fun, Little Amusement Park?
Over 50 years ago, Loveland had a little amusement park. It was no Elitch Gardens, but it did bring smiles to many, while it lasted. It's funny how you can grow up in a town/city, and still find things out about that town that you didn't know. That's where this long-gone amusement park in Loveland, Colorado, comes in.
Colorado’s Newest Action Park Is Now Open And It’s Awesome
Colorado's newest "Action Park" full of wicked slides and adventures is now open and ready to make you laugh and scream. We got a chance to visit last week, here's what you can expect when you go. Slick City Slides And Adventure Park In Denver, Colorado, Is Now Open. When...
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yes, it is Californians that made Colorado so unaffordable
Tech workers priced out of Silicon Valley have been migrating to Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Boise and Denver, among other western locales that have also seen massive spikes in housing costs in the past five years.
Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket
Single Largest Jackpocket Win in the State of Colorado Goes to App User in Fort Collins A woman in Fort Collins won a record $1,362,575 on June 13 after ordering a Colorado Lotto+ ticket on [...] This post Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket previously appeared on North Forty News.
Loveland Mom/Daughter Duo Make Southwest Airlines History
There is cool stuff and then there is really cool stuff and I think this falls into the latter category. A mother and daughter team from Loveland recently made Southwest Airlines history when they both piloted a Southwest Airlines flight from Denver to St Louis. Captain Holly Petitt (mother) and...
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream opening first Colorado shop
BOULDER, Colo. — Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is opening its first scoop shop in Colorado. Van Leeuwen will hold a grand opening celebration with $1 ice cream scoops from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 1750 29th Street #1304. Founded in 2008, Van Leeuwen makes made-from-scratch French and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thousands of dollars in hay for Colo. animal shelter burns in I-70 trailer fire
A Colorado animal rescue has lost thousands of dollars worth of hay used to feed their animals in a trailer fire on I-70 over the weekend.
West of Denver, a town as good as gold | Main Street Colorado
In the final chapter of a legend, a vision came. It was a view, in one direction the high peaks of Colorado’s Front Range and in another the sprawling plains where a buffalo hunter made his name. On his death bed in 1917, the story goes, William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody dreamed of Lookout Mountain above Golden, west of Denver. This was where he wished to be buried. ...
Adult Relief: Did You Know That Water World in Denver Has Alcohol?
It's one of the region's most-popular water parks; it's definitely Denver's most popular, for sure. Tens of thousands of mostly under-age fun enthusiasts enjoy the park, but how many adults are getting a drink?. It sits on 70 acres, it has over 50 rides/attractions, and hosts throngs of screaming kids...
KKTV
Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Colorado Daily
Letters to the editor: Condos replaced Boulder’s soul; local paper must be easy to read
Richard Redd: Expansion: Boulder’s soul has been replaced with condos. My family moved to Boulder in the summer of 1986 to escape the South in search of a better quality of life. I quickly realized that my mother had surmised correctly in choosing to move here. The abundance of...
Hot start to August with more monsoon storms expected
The month of August will kick off Monday with hot weather for Denver and the eastern plains of Colorado as highs climb well into the 90s. Some areas could even reach the low 100s. It will be a bit cooler in the mountains and on the western slope thanks to afternoon cloud cover associated with monsoon storms.We'll see several rounds of monsoon storms in the week ahead with an ongoing potential to see flash flooding on burn scars. The storms will be more concentrated across western and southern Colorado on Monday with higher chances on the plains and in the northern mountains toward the end of the week.We could see some wildfire smoke drift through the northern half of Colorado during the day on Monday due to several large fires burning in states like California, Idaho and Montana. In addition there is an Ozone Alert in effect for Denver, Boulder, Greeley and Fort Collins until at least 4 p.m. on Monday.Tuesday will be another hot day for Denver and the plains but temperatures will come down a bit during the middle of the week and again over the weekend thanks to anticipated surges of monsoon moisture.
Westword
Reader: Soon Denver Will Be a City of Just Condos and Apartments
The last Perkins in Denver is gone. Its spot on South Colorado Boulevard, along with the neighboring La Quinta, will be knocked down for an apartment complex. Yes, it was a link in a chain, but it was one of the city's few late-night options, and a cheap spot for many working or living in the neighborhood — many of whom are sharing thoughts on the Westword Facebook post with the news. Says John:
This is why Denver's airport seems busier than usual
Denver International Airport set a new record for international travel in June 2022.Denver International Airport. (Denver, Colo) You’re not imagining it if Denver International Airport seems busier than usual: For the first half of 2022, more than 32 million passengers passed through the airport, which is a 30 percent increase compared to the first half of 2021. The airport also set a new record, with June 2022 ranking as the busiest month on record for international passenger traffic at DIA.
Downtown Loveland Has a Cool New BrewPub – See Inside
Downtown Loveland has been waiting for this place to open for months, and the time has arrived. Craft beers, cocktails, and pub fare. Also, there's a patio. Cleveland Station is the new development at the southeast corner of 5th Street and Cleveland in Downtown Loveland, Colorado. You may know of the widely popular Tom Davis Saloon; Sky Bear Brewery is Cleveland Station's latest offering.
The Arkins Promenade in Denver is a must-see space
Denver’s newest outdoor attraction, the Arkins Promenade, is ready for its close-up. Why it matters: The raised walkway features zigzagging architecture, with industrial elements like metal handrails and grates, all topped by exposed wood. It gives this new public space in the RiNo Art District the potential to become one of Denver’s must-see spots.Details: The promenade opened earlier this month, and Mayor Michael Hancock called it a "premier outdoor destination."The walkway overlooks the South Platte River along a mile-long pedestrian corridor, and includes large sitting areas for groups, swings and a seesaw. The walkway is accessible from 36th Street...
Electrocuted squirrel sparks small grass fire in Larimer County
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A squirrel was electrocuted and sparked a small grass fire in Larimer County Saturday morning, the Poudre Fire Authority said. Firefighters said around 9:35 a.m. Saturday, they got calls about a small wildfire near Trilby and Hidden Springs roads southwest of Fort Collins. The fire burned about half an acre.
yellowscene.com
The STYLE Issue: Fabulous: A Look Into the Colorado Drag Scene
Drag is a celebration of identity and that which makes each of us beautiful. l to r: Khloe Katz, Trey Suits, Anyah Dixx, Kendra D. Crase, Miss Zarah Misdemeanor. For Yellow Scene’s Style issue, we are highlighting drag and the glamor and beauty that is inherent in the art form. First, we must talk about the nature of beauty.
K99
Windsor, CO
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 0