Day Two of Training at the Shipyard, This Time With Words

wabi.tv
Silliness galore at Maine Renaissance Faire
ACTON, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Renaissance Faire in Acton promised to bring with it a ton of silliness. For the past two weekends the Acton Fairground was transformed into Camelot. The faire brought with it vendors selling trinkets all the way to full suits of armor. “It’s been a...
Route 1 in Kittery, Maine, May Soon Be Invaded by a Parade of Kazoo Players
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. For the last couple of weeks, there have been protestors making the rounds along the Seacoast area in Maine and New Hampshire. Even though they seem to be bouncing between Kittery and Portsmouth, they've been seen mostly in Kittery. In fact, just last week, the protest group -- the Nationalist Social Club -- was seen parading out front of our beloved Kittery Trading Post, leading KTP to promptly release a statement after reaching out to Kittery Police.
Beautiful Home For Sale in Yarmouth, Maine Sits Right on Casco Bay
Having grown up in Southern Maine, I’ve spent a lot of time driving by beautiful homes on the sea that I’ve marveled at and dreamt of peeks inside. What would it be like to live in a multi-million dollar home on Casco Bay? What views do they boast? What rooms do they hide within?
Training Wednesday at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
There may be increased activity around the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Wednesday morning, but it's not anything to worry about. The shipyard said that regularly scheduled training is planned to start at the shipyard at 9 a.m. and may cause noise, and security personnel including U.S. Navy harbor patrol boats will be around the shipyard.
wabi.tv
More affordable housing coming to Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More affordable housing is coming to Maine after a gift from the federal government. Western Maine Community Action announced on Monday $7 million in grant funding from the American Rescue Plan. It’s the largest gift in a series of statewide funding that includes Bangor and Kittery....
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
WGME
South Portland City Council to discuss hotels housing homeless, asylum seekers
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- After months of increased crime connected to hotels serving as temporary shelters, South Portland officials are looking to crack down once again. Calls to police and fire are up in a massive way, frustrating residents and business owners near the hotels. City leaders had enough this...
WMUR.com
Manchester police get ready for National Night Out
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police on Monday were gearing up for theirNational Night Out event taking place Tuesday. The event will be held 5-8 p.m. outside the John F. Kennedy Memorial Coliseum. The department is partnering with 30 community-based support service programs, showcasing expert demonstrations, specialty units and community...
“Historic” Heatwave Could Broil Maine Next Week
Most of us would agree that this summer has been quite a bit warmer than the last few years. For most of July, we saw daily temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The last week has been a little on the cooler side, but now it looks like much of New England is in store for another heatwave.
Want to Attend a Wedding in Boston for Free? Here’s How You Can
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Social media is a great way to connect with other people. However, one platform has been taking over when it comes to finding a date for a wedding and you will be surprised to find out that it is not a dating site.
WMUR.com
NH Business: Why are utility bills going up in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — What are the factors behind the spike in utility bills in New Hampshire? Will we see utility bills drop, or is this spike just the beginning?. On the latest NH Business, host Fred Kocher sits down with Nancy West, publisher of InDepthNH, and Matt Mowry, editor at BusinessNHmagazine, to figure out why energy prices are surging in the Granite State.
Gunstock Staff To Return If Strang Goes, Delegation Claims Votes to Oust Him
GILFORD – The Gunstock Area Commission voted Sunday to return all staff who resigned July 20 at least for the upcoming Soul Fest and members of the Belknap County Delegation said they have the votes to terminate Dr. David Strang as a proviso for their return as early as Monday.
WMTW
Milk with Dignity campaign for migrant farm workers targets Hannaford
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Migrant farm workers and their supporters picketed outside the headquarters of Hannaford on Friday afternoon to press the supermarket chain to sign onto theMilk with Dignity Program. Hannaford has 180 stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York, and sells its own brand of milk.
WMTW
Dozens of pets seized from Alfred home getting ready for adoption
ALFRED, Maine — More than 50 pets seized from a home and property in Alfred have been awarded custody to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Animal Welfare Society and three Maine shelters. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: More than 50 animals seized from home. The pets were seized by...
okwnews.com
Boston Mapping Project Mirrors Nazi Strategies Against Jews Featured
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – When a map went online showing the location of Jewish civic, social service, and educational organizations in Boston, Massachusetts, it likely struck little chord for most Americans. Perhaps odd. A little strange. But for Jews remembering the dark days of World War II and the Holocaust, it was a chilling reminder of efforts by Nazi Germany to "identify" Jewish populations, which was a precursor of the tragedy to come.
Explore This Founding Father’s Historic Homes in Quincy, Massachusetts
Living in New England, there's no shortage of historic places to explore. Regardless of whether you'd classify yourself as a history fan or not, there's something fascinating about walking in the footsteps of those who came before us by exploring old homes, battlefields, graveyards, and more. Visitors to Quincy, Massachusetts,...
MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam
During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
Luxurious Modern Marvel Hits the Market in York, Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Coastal York County is an absolute gem of Maine, boasting cute villages, great food, craft beer, beaches, attractions, and views. The region has always been a very tourist-friendly area, and includes a famous Washington, D.C. family. It's also a region that's close enough to Boston or Portland to commute, which makes it all the more appealing.
