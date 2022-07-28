9 Laws You Break or Have Broken in Twin Falls

983thesnake.com
Praise The Lord: End Of Week Cooldown Expected For Twin Falls ID
Following several straight days of temperatures pushing or slightly exceeding the century mark in southern Idaho, a brief respite appears on its way for those living in the Magic Valley. By the end of the week, a nearly 15-degree cool-off is expected to bring relief to Twin Falls. It's been...
No, Idaho Isn’t Becoming the Fourth Reich
Are there racists in Idaho? At least one, according to some newspaper accounts. One guy apparently brags that he lives here and anticipates the creation of an ethnostate. Idaho has some history here, but so do some other states. McKean and Potter Counties in northwestern Pennsylvania were briefly hotbeds for white supremacists in the early 1990s. Newspaper coverage allowed them to urge other like-minded people to join them. Trouble was, there weren’t many jobs and it’s very cold in winter.
7 Sure Signs You Are Getting Old in Idaho
Growing up, many of us feel like we are untouchable. We can run decently fast, jump, we think we know everything, and we can eat without getting fat somehow. As you grow out of your teenage years and into your twenties, you continue to think you are untouchable as you become an adult and continue to eat and drink without gaining weight, be in decent shape, and stay up all night with ease. Life eventually goes on and catches up with you and you begin putting on weight, falling asleep during movies and shows, and even having mini versions of yourself running around the house. It isn't an exact science when it happens, but it is inevitable. You will get old and you will feel it and know it. There are a few signs that your prime has passed you by and you are beginning to decline and start feeling old. Here are a few signs you may be getting there or already there.
Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
Sheriff's office: Excessive speed and alcohol factors in Idaho boat crash that killed four
PEND OREILLE, Idaho - Excessive speed and alcohol consumption both played roles in the speed boat accident that left four men dead in the Pend Oreille River, according to an update from Idaho officials. The investigation into the late-June accident found that the boat's owner had a blood-alcohol level of...
Hot Idaho Summers Vs Cold Idaho Winters: Which Season is Worse?
Summer is more than half over, but the temperatures continue to hit triple digits, yards are turning yellow, and electric bills continue to rise from constant air conditioner usage. Many of us are complaining about the heat, and every day the weather seems to stay the same, with no end currently in sight. While it is nice to get outside and all the events taking place, there are many things to not enjoy about summer in Idaho as well. While some may be anticipating the cooler weather and wanting winter, many forget how miserable they were then as well and all the complaining that followed. When it comes to complaining about the seasons, which is worst?
August Area Happenings To Help With Twin Falls Halloween Planning
August is the pre-Halloween season for many Idaho fanatics of the masked celebration. My Twin Falls neighbors go big every year in the decorations department, and right now there are some exciting things on the horizon that can aid with planning. We are roughly 12 weeks away from Halloween, and...
South Idaho Camper Allegedly Cited For Drunken Act With Pelican
A man camping at a site in southeastern Idaho has been allegedly cited for disturbing others while intoxicated with a pelican. The incident is alleged to have occurred approximately 185 miles northeast of Twin Falls. Public intoxication and camping is an all too familiar reality. I've seen some pretty crazy...
Covid-19 in Idaho including breakthrough cases
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Covid-19 transmission remains high in both Ada and Canyon Counties, according to the CDC. Due to the high rate of transmission, the CDC suggests wearing a mask indoors in public, getting tested if you have symptoms, and staying up-to-date on Covid-19 vaccines. Idaho Division of...
Idaho Public Health Officials Urge Residents to Take Precaution After Rabid Bat is Discovered in Downtown Boise
BOISE - Idaho public health officials are urging residents to take extra precautions after a bat that was found on a sidewalk in downtown Boise on Tuesday, July 26, tested positive for rabies. The bat was reportedly found on a sidewalk on Bannock Street, across from Cecil D. Andrus Park...
UPDATE: Truck Rear-ends Another Truck Near Gooding, Catches Fire
GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-No injuries were reported following a Monday afternoon crash involving two semi-trucks near Gooding. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened on U.S. Highway 26, east of town at around 12 p.m. A Kenworth truck, driven by a 25-year-old Jerome man was headed east when it was rear-ended by Freightliner semi-truck driven by a 37-year-old Burley man. The Freightliner caught on fire. Local fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze. As of 3 p.m. the highway was still blocked by the crash. Video shared to social media via Youtube shows what appears to be a propane truck spewing flames and smoke while a milk truck appears parked not far from it along a highway. After several minutes an explosion can bee seen in the video.
Idaho’s Most Popular Restaurant is the Most Obvious
Those people at Chick-Fi-A are rude. One Sunday I sat in the drive-through for a good hour and nobody offered to take my order!. The food there is delicious. On the other end of things, there’s just one in town compared to four McDonald’s restaurants and we could probably keep six busy. People may tell pollsters Chick-Fil-A is their favorite place but they spend a lot more money on Big Macs. In fact, I suspect it’s the case all across America.
Boise is 6 Hours from One of the Safest Places You Can Live in America
One of the safest cities in all of the United States is less than 6 hours away from Boise, and that city is apparently Lone Peak, UT – so basically the Draper area in Utah. The city is currently ranking #18 on the list of the safest cities in America according to Money Geek. And according to World Population Review, Utah and Idaho are among the safest states in the entire country.
Is The Idaho School System Failing Compared to Other States?
Before we know it, summer will end and another school year will begin. It seems like the school year just ended, and we are less than a month away from a new one beginning. The school district has been hard at work making changes, improving on what needs to get better, and also making schools safer. Idaho is not known to be the best school systems, but how do they truly fair against other states? Is the educational system as bad as some think, or is it better than perceived? What states have the best school systems and which states need improvement?
Idaho’s Neighbor Makes List of Most-Hated States In America
In life, it's the small wins and joys that tend to have the biggest impact on our journey. The same tends to be true when we consider the qualities that make someone a good neighbor. When you're across town and your son gets locked out, the neighbor who keeps your spare housekey on-hand is your knight in shining yoga pants. When you're in the middle of baking your umpteenth batch of homemade cookies for the holiday party and the store closes minutes after you run out of butter, you know whose door to knock on.
The Latest Evidence Against Legal Marijuana in Idaho
I would address this to Idaho’s dope fiends but in the haze, they need someone to probably read it for them. Pot is bad for you. Really, really bad for you. Before you scream Refer Madness, I found the latest news on the website of the Clinton News Network (I didn’t inhale), sometimes known as CNN. I believe it was Tommy Chong who said it wasn’t a gateway drug but instead a doorway drug. Because smokers walk through a door and have no clue where they are.
Idaho Fisherman Lands Record-Breaking Catfish While Fishing for Sturgeon
An Idaho angler fishing for sturgeon set a new state record for channel catfish instead, reeling in a 42.5-inch-long fish at C.J. Strike Reservoir on July 20 that beat the standing catch-and-release record by nearly 10 inches. Paul Newman, of Fruitland, released the catfish after measuring it, but not before...
Twin Falls BASE Jumpers Show Depraved Indifference to Life
A story from a paper in Missoula says national park rangers are hunting a BASE jumper. Good luck finding the guy. He’s probably a thousand miles away from his next challenge. BASE jumping is illegal in national parks and just about everywhere else. The Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls is one of the few places around the world where you can leap without fear of arrest. It doesn’t mean it’s always safe. A few years ago there was a horrific death as a man accidentally torched himself and his chute and hit the river below like a load of concrete.
Man involved in extensive crime spree covering four counties gets additional prison time
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who is already serving 11 to 25 years in prison has been sentenced to additional prison time. After pleading guilty to a felony grand theft charge in Twin Falls, 24-year-old Micole Johnathan Hamilton was sentenced to four to eight years in prison. He had already been sentenced to 11 to 20 years for armed robbery and attempted murder with an additional indeterminate five years for injury to a jail in Bannock County.
The State of Idaho Places a ‘Sin-Tax’ on These 7 Bad Habit Items
When Idaho gas prices started to rise at a disgusting rate earlier this summer, the words “gas-tax holiday” started getting thrown around. In June, Democrat state lawmakers asked Governor Little to call a special session where the legislature could consider suspending the state’s 32 cents per gallon excise tax on gas for six months. If you’re filling up an average commuter car from empty, that could save you $4-5 per visit. It was a nice thought since everyone’s wallets are feeling a little thinner thanks to high gas prices and inflation on other necessities.
