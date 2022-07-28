Texas Made Blue Bell Ice Cream “One of the Worst Ice Creams??”

k945.com
Did You Know Shreveport Was Once The Capital Of Louisiana?
With the painful division growing within the confines of our country at present, the mind wanders to other times when our countrymen fought amongst themselves, and our prayers continue that our beloved America would never again see days such as "America's bloodiest conflict." Obviously, I'm referring to "The War of...
When You Want to Be Cooler, Do You Turn the Air Up or Down?
In Louisiana, we have some unique ways to phrase things. That begs the question when you want to cool your house, do you turn the air conditioning up or down? Hmmm... I've asked this question before, but sadly, people are still divided on whether or not you turn the air conditioning up or down when you want your home to be cooler.
Don’t Speed on I-10; New Law Goes Into Effect Today in Louisiana
There Is a New Law That Has Gone Into Effect Today That You Need to Know About. This new law takes effect on August 1st. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill, SB 435 law this bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. This bill will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Yes, you're officially being timed on how long it takes you to get from one point of the bridge to the other.
Winning Ticket for 1.28 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Sold in Illinois
If you were hoping to win the Mega Millions jackpot last night and you're from the great state of Louisiana, we're sorry to inform you that you didn't score the $1.28 billion. A ticketholder in Illinois is waking up today with a changed life. The winning ticket was sold at...
Check Out the Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Louisiana
Did any of our communities in the Shreveport/Bossier City area make Nick Johnson's list of the 10 most redneck places in Louisiana? The short answer? Yes!. Who knew that dollar stores and Walmart Super Centers were part of the 'redneck equation?' Bars, graduation rates, smoke shops, and mobile homes were also taken into consideration when Nick Johnson compiled his list... However, I don't think Shreveport deserves to top the list. Have you been to any of those small towns along the coast? Oh wait, I have seen wearing camo to church here... bummer!
New Louisiana Law Allows Veterans to Legally Carry Without a Permit
Arkansas (PC-18) Georgia (PC-21 years old or 18 for military as of April 12, 2022) Indiana (PC-18 as of July 1, 2022) Maine (permits recognized; see Maine reciprocity section for details or PC-21) Mississippi (PC-18) Missouri (PC-19 or 18 for military) Montana (PC-18) New Hampshire (PC-18) North Dakota (PC-18 for...
One of Louisiana’s Fave CEO’s Buys Each Employee a Lotto Ticket
To know him is to love him. Well, I don't know him, but I love the man. I am talking about Todd the founder of Raising Cane’s. Todd Graves is a famous Louisianan entrepreneur who founded Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers along with Craig Silvey. Graves was born in Baton Rouge so it only made sense that he kicked off his restaurant career in Baton Rouge in 1996.
Texas Family Of 4 Use Knives to Stab One Another
With the lion share of us growing up in close-knit loving families, one can only imagine your reaction at the headline above. I'm sure your head was cocked to the side like a puppy staring at a pocket watch. The Harrison County Sheriff's Department took to social media this past...
Does Louisiana Have the Worst Roads in America?
You might find this hard to believe, but the roads in Louisiana are not the worst in the country. Highways in the Bayou State do show up in the top 10, but several states have roads in worse shape that Louisiana’s highways. Broken pavement and potholes are common problems...
Police Say Man Threatened Shootings At Louisiana And Ms Schools
While the national is learning more about the law enforcement failings in Uvalde, Texas, officers in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas were not leaving anything to chance. Over the weekend, deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi got information from the Vidalia Police Department in Louisiana of a threat against multiple schools. The Vidalia Police alerted Adams County Deputies to threats being made against high schools in Natchez and Vidalia.
What Parishes Have the Fattest Residents in Louisiana?
Bad news on the health front for Louisiana. Barbend.com reports 63 parishes in the Bayou State have packed on pounds over the past 10 years. Only one parish (Allen) has actually shown weight loss among its residents. This report is yet another warning about health issues that can come with...
Loads of New Marijuana Laws Go Into Effect August 1st in Louisiana
In recent years, Louisiana has eased a lot of their laws regarding the purchase and use of marijuana. Medical marijuana is more accessible. You can now find smokable 'flower' in the state as opposed to just ointments. Now, a list of new marijuana laws will go into effect on Monday...
Traffic Warning! Portion Of I-49 In Shreveport Now Closed
Granted, Louisiana roads are in dire need of repair, but it would appear that due to the sheer amount of road construction in the area at the present, it's almost impossible to dodge the construction zones. Add to the list a portion of I-49 that will be under construction today...
Tips to Lower Your Louisiana Electric Bill
There are a lot of people across the Arklatex upset about the latest electric bill. If you check Facebook neighborhood pages, some peoples' bills have jumped to over $600-$800 or more. And with temperatures expected to continue into the triple digits over the next several weeks, things don't look to improve anytime soon. So what are somethings you can do to help lower those energy costs? Well... I'm glad you asked.
Louisiana Public Service Commission Blasts Energy Companies
During a relatively heated Public Service Commission meeting in Shreveport today, the idea of taking monopoly status away from electric companies in the state was floated. Electric company representatives were grilled over the the size of electric bills in the state, their lack of planning for alternative power sources, and the pay of their leadership. The answers being provided by the company representatives did not seem to satisfy Public Service Commissioners.
