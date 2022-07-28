What Are the Best High Schools in Louisiana?

k945.com
Did You Know Shreveport Was Once The Capital Of Louisiana?
With the painful division growing within the confines of our country at present, the mind wanders to other times when our countrymen fought amongst themselves, and our prayers continue that our beloved America would never again see days such as "America's bloodiest conflict." Obviously, I'm referring to "The War of...
KTAL
A portion of I-49 in Shreveport dedicated to ‘Cooper Road Pioneers’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Lawmakers decided to dedicate a portion of Interstate 49 to a historic Shreveport neighborhood during the 2022 legislative session. The State of Louisiana also turned over control of several plots of land in Caddo Parish. Act 350 will designate and rename a portion of I-49...
KTBS
Several Bossier schools to become Purple Star certified
BOSSIER CITY, La.-Last week Bossier Parish School Board held a back to school night for military families. Over one hundred new military families have joined the school district. Bossier school students 1-12 start school next Wednesday. One thing Bossier schools is doing for their military families is working towards getting...
Don’t Speed on I-10; New Law Goes Into Effect Today in Louisiana
There Is a New Law That Has Gone Into Effect Today That You Need to Know About. This new law takes effect on August 1st. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill, SB 435 law this bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. This bill will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Yes, you're officially being timed on how long it takes you to get from one point of the bridge to the other.
postsouth.com
Is $2 million missing from Louisiana Downs purse? Attorney general 'aware of the complaint'
As much as $2 million may be missing in horse racing purse money from Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack in Bossier City, though the owner and state Racing Commission are tight-lipped on details. A spokesman for Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry acknowledged a "complaint" related to Louisiana Downs but declined...
Is Mayor Perkins Ineligible for Office?
A lawsuit has been filed that may signify the end of the campaign for current Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. According to Shreveport attorney Hugo Holland, who filed the lawsuit, Perkins provided incorrect information on his filing to run in the upcoming Shreveport mayoral election. Shreveport Constitutional Attorney Royal Alexander told...
Here are the new laws taking effect in Louisiana starting Monday
BATON ROUGE, La. — Police in Louisiana can't use the smell of marijuana as a reason for warrantless searches of homes under a law taking effect Monday. It's one of numerous laws with an effective date of Aug. 1 approved during the 2022 regular legislative session. Other new laws...
How to Register to Host a Block Party for Shreveport’s National Night Out
October is approaching and neighbors are once again being invited to come together for our annual “National Night Out” against crime. The Shreveport Police Department held a National Night Out Kick-Off celebration Thursday (7/25/22) night and 78 organizations pre-registered to host block parties. Last year, 150 groups and organizations participated, and Chief Wayne Smith wants to double that number this year and have 300 communities come together to meet and continue to forge strong relationships with their neighbors and public servants. During the kickoff, a theme was chosen: “Unity in the Community”.
KTBS
3 shot at Webster Parish trail ride event; 1 arrest made
COTTON VALLEY, La. -- Webster Parish sheriff's deputies have made an arrest in a trail ride event Saturday night that left three people shot. Kentrail "Turtle" Cornelius has been charged with illegal use of a weapon. He's held on a $150,000 bond. A 17-year-old Minden High student was shot in...
Check Out the Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Louisiana
Did any of our communities in the Shreveport/Bossier City area make Nick Johnson's list of the 10 most redneck places in Louisiana? The short answer? Yes!. Who knew that dollar stores and Walmart Super Centers were part of the 'redneck equation?' Bars, graduation rates, smoke shops, and mobile homes were also taken into consideration when Nick Johnson compiled his list... However, I don't think Shreveport deserves to top the list. Have you been to any of those small towns along the coast? Oh wait, I have seen wearing camo to church here... bummer!
KSLA
New medical marijuana laws take effect in Louisiana
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Aug. 1 marks the first day for several new medical marijuana laws in Louisiana. Police cannot use the smell of Louisiana as a reason to do home searches without a warrant,. The Louisiana Department of Health is in charge of regulation, instead of the...
KSLA
Minden High student, 17, shot in her back
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — A Minden High student is recovering after being shot in her back at a trail ride on the last weekend of her summer break. The shooting occurred about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 30, five days before Webster Parish students are due to return to start the 2022-23 school year.
South Bossier Bridge Closure Could Make Traffic Nuts This Week
Is it just me or has everyone noticed that we have more road construction projects going on now in Caddo and Bossier parishes than ever before?. With road construction projects going on again this Wednesday and Thursday on the two inside lanes of I-49 southbound at the Hollywood/Pierremont exit, the closing of the exit ramp from I-20 East to I-220 west at the new Barksdale access, the construction of a new bridge on Highway 1 over Caddo Lake, there's now one more area you'll want to avoid.
lafourchegazette.com
Latest Louisiana COVID wave beginning to slow with numbers trending downward
The state's latest COVID surge is beginning to slow, per updated numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health. The state unveiled a new COVID dashboard today after taking down their public COVID-tracking website last week for maintenance. In the time away, the state's numbers trended in the right direction...
KSLA
Mystikal accused of rape in Ascension Parish
(KSLA) — A Louisiana rapper previously acquitted of a rape charge in Caddo Parish now faces similar charges in Ascension Parish. Ascension sheriff’s deputies responded to a hospital in reference to a report of a sexual assault about 11:58 p.m. Saturday, July 30, according to a Facebook post by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
KTBS
Street dedication honoring Shreveport community leader
SHREVEPORT, La. - A street dedication was held Saturday on 120 Carondolet Drive in Shreveport to honor the late Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins, who died in July of 2021. Jenkins had many roles in Shreveport including, entrepreneur, interior design and social activist. She's survived by her husband, Louisiana State Representative, Sam Jenkins...
theforumnews.com
Teal Jones Group to Build $110 Million Facility
It’s not just the Boy Scout motto. It was key to landing the largest industrial investment, and the largest international investment, in Bossier Parish. Teal Jones Group, a Canadian forestry products company, broke ground July 11 on a $110 million lumber production facility near Plain Dealing that will create nearly 500 new jobs in the area.
This is the Sweetest ‘Diva’ You’ll Ever Meet, Adopt Her Today
The folks at Pet Savers describe Diva as being '8 pounds of pure sweetness!' Volunteers at the shelter say she's house trained, likes to go on walks, and travels well. Meet Diva today at Pet Savers Shreveport. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
KTBS
Shreveport resident challenges Mayor Perkins' candidacy
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport resident is objecting to Mayor Adrian Perkins’ candidacy for re-election and has put that challenge in the form of a lawsuit. Francis Deal on Friday morning filed suit against Perkins, alleging the mayor used false information when he qualified for office last week. Deal also accuses Perkins of indicating on his candidacy notice that he filed state income tax returns for the past five years when state records say otherwise.
KSLA
1 shot at west Shreveport party; gunman sought
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A person is recovering following a shooting that took place in west Shreveport early Monday morning. Dispatchers got the call just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, August 1 near the intersection of Southern Avenue and East 70th Street. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot...
Comments / 0