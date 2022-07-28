ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinley Park, IL

How did Ean Harvey from Tinley Park place in Boys' 14 USTA standings in the week ending July 16?

spotonillinois.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
spotonillinois.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmette, IL
Tinley Park, IL
Sports
City
Tinley Park, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Harvey, IL
spotonillinois.com

Weekend Break: Illinois Lake County Fair

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. - The Illinois lake County Fair is happening in Grayslake this weekend. Attractions and events include everything from livestock and pavilion competitions to art exhibitions and just about every type of fair food imaginable. If you're looking for more than 4H and funnel... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
GRAYSLAKE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Joliet Police Office Injured in Traffic Accident

A Joliet Police Officer was injured in a traffic accident on Friday evening. It was just at 5:00 pm that a Chevy Traverse driven by a 20-year-old Plainfield man was traveling westbound on Theodore Street and turned left onto Westhampton Drive when it struck a Joliet Police Department... ★ FURTHER...
JOLIET, IL
spotonillinois.com

Wrong-Way Crash On I-90 Claims 6 From Rolling Meadows, 7 In All

(iStock.com/artolympic) Six Rolling Meadows residents, five of them children, were killed in a wrong-way traffic crash on Interstate 90 early Sunday morning. Lauren Dobosz, 31, two 13-year-old girls, a 7-year-old boy, a 6-year-old boy, and a 5-year-old girl were all pronounced deceased... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 06:13.
ROLLING MEADOWS, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Newman
spotonillinois.com

Fatalities Reported in I-90 Crash in McHenry County

Multiple fatalities were reported Sunday in McHenry County by Illinois State Police after two vehicles collided on Interstate 90. A vehicle was driving the wrong way when it struck another one at approximately 2:11 a.m. near Mile Marker 33, according to Illinois State Police. Police... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy