Macungie Farmers Market ‘Sweet 16’ celebration dedicated to former councilman

Donut shop closing after 60 years
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A business serving customers a smile and some sweets is closing after decades of business in Schuylkill County. Plain and Fancy Donut Shop in Schuykill Haven will shut its doors along with its farmers markets locations. The owners say after 60 years, it's time to...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Introducing Lehigh Valley Style's 2022 Influential Women of the Year
In February, Lehigh Valley Style introduced five Influential Men of the Year. Now, the ladies are getting a well-deserved turn in the spotlight. Meet five women who are making waves in the community in their own ways—advocacy, outreach, healing and hope. The Lehigh Valley is a better place because of them.
These 4 NJ flea markets are also known for their outstanding food
One of the main reasons why people love to shop at flea markets is for a good bargain. There’s a laundry list of flea markets in New Jersey, especially in the summertime. Most are seasonal or pop-ups and are themed like the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market that takes place at the Cure Insurance Arena.
timespub.com
Spotlight: Pennsylvania Dutch Handyman
We wanted to thank all the folks in your community that have reached out to us over the last few months. Everyone has been so nice, and we really enjoyed working with you on your home projects. Being recently semi-retired, we were looking for a small business that was needed...
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in Pennsylvania
A popular discount grocery store chain just opened a brand new location in Pennsylvania last week. Read on for more details. Grocery Outlet just held the grand opening for their new store in Pennsylvania last week on July 28, 2022.
thevalleyledger.com
SECOND SATURDAYS at the 1753 BACHMANN PUBLICK HOUSE
The Northampton County Historical & Genealogical Society is proud to announce Second Saturdays at the 1753 Bachmann Publick House in downtown Easton! You and your family are invited to visit monthly for tours, special activities, and programs at this beloved National Register structure. Drop in after visiting the Easton Farmers’ Market and other area shops!
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United States
The deli was brought to the United States in the late 19th century by Jewish European immigrants. They usually specialized in bringing high-quality meats and other foreign prepared foods to the community.
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Pennsylvania.
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ANR DEVELOPMENT APARTMENTS: 34-42 S. Sixth St., Easton. Despite some neighbors who say a proposed development is out of character with their "Dutchtown" neighborhood, Easton City...
billypenn.com
A tour of dead and dying malls around Philadelphia, monuments to a bygone age
Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
1830 Map — One of the Earliest Printings of Montgomery County on Paper — Gets New Home in Pennsburg
An 1830 Montgomery County map has been acquired by the Schwenkfelder Library and Heritage Center for display in Pennsburg this fall. Joe Zlomek unrolled this story at The Sanatoga Post. The document is estimated to be one of the earliest printed maps of the county. The Schwenkfelder Library acquired it...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Montgomery County
The $1.337 billion Mega Million winning ticket was not sold in the Philly area, but someone local still won big!
'Good Morning America' visits Women's Animal Center to celebrate 'Dogust'
"It's the universal birthday for all of those dogs out there who we don't know what their birthday is, all those rescue dogs that deserve their special day," said GMA's Lara Spencer.
Area Pet Rescue Welcomes Beagles Liberated from Virginia Breeding, Research Facility
Brandywine Valley SPCA in West Chester is the first in the region to step up and help some of the thousands of beagles that were rescued from an Envigo breeding and research facility in Central Virginia earlier this month, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio. The Humane Society of the...
Chester County History Center’s Calendar Boasts Jam-Packed August
The Chester County History Center has a packed calendar of events in August that are sure to inform and fascinate participants:. County Government Records in Genealogical Research. Thursday, Aug. 4 at 12 PM. “My ancestors were from Chester County, what records do you have?” “Do you have birth records?” “When...
Lehigh Valley planners raise major concerns over 5.9M square feet of industrial space eyed for Slate Belt
A proposed industrial park with 12 buildings totaling nearly 5.9 million square feet on 800-plus acres in the Slate Belt will require significant investments in traffic improvements and potentially wastewater treatment to be successful. That’s the read of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, which on Thursday night discussed an early...
Montgomery, Bucks County Residents Complain Of Water Smelling Musty, Tasting Like Dirt
LOWER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Water woes in parts of Bucks and Montgomery Counties. Residents are complaining their water smells musty and doesn’t taste very good. It turns out the problem has been linked to an algal bloom in the Neshaminy Creek. Talking with neighbors out here, they say that water smells musty, earthy and literally tastes like dirt. The complaints started coming in about two weeks ago. The water is safe to drink but we’ve learned mother nature is to blame. As some people turn on the tap in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County, they say their water smells and tastes like...
The Best Casinos In Pennsylvania
There are several great Pennsylvania casinos if you are in the area and need something to keep you busy. Whether you are interested in an online casino resort with many table games or something that mirrors a Hollywood casino you saw in a show, Philadelphia
Traffic Alert: Commuters Urged to Avoid 202 in Norristown on Thursday
NORRISTOWN, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place next week on Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) and at the northbound end of the Dannehower Bridge in Norristown, Montgomery County, on Thursday, August 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for activities related to setting a new traffic pattern at the intersection with Main Street, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
PECO Energy Reducing U.S. 30 to One Lane for Utility Construction
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — PECO Energy will reduce U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) to a single lane in each direction between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Pennswood Road in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Haverford Township, Delaware County, beginning Tuesday, August 2, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, August 26.
