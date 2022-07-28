ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

The Weekender: Bonnie Raitt, Mary Poppins and More!

By Alex Svejkovsky
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Really? It Seems Like Saint Cloud Will Be ‘Getting’ A Television Station/Channel

I guess back in the day Saint Cloud had a television station or two, I actually went out to a transmitter site this afternoon that is located on the grounds of an old television studio. The dedicated channel for the area was Channel 7, and it is looking like that channel is coming back to the Saint Cloud area, at least according to some recent FCC filings.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Own or Lease This Quaint Coffee Shop in Northern Minnesota

Years ago, when I was living in Fargo, there was a news anchor who quit to move to Northern Minnesota. I used to watch him every morning, and when he quit I was kind of bummed. You get used to watching or listening to the same people every day as part of your daily routine. And when that is disturbed it can throw things off a bit. You're invested in this personality and seems like the end of an era in some cases.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bonnie Raitt
Person
Parker Mccollum
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Cheers! This Small Town Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By You Betcha!

If you are a fan of the social media entertainment group at You Betcha, you know that they have been scouring the Midwest for some of the best small-town bars. One small town bar to be featured, yesterday actually, is the Sportsman's Bar in Clitherall, located in Otter Tail County. The gang over at YB! went absolutely 'nuts' for the bar and their annual testicle festival.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

COP House Plans Event For National Night Out

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Community Outpost, or COP house, is planning an event for National Night Out. Tuesday, August 2nd, from 5:00 until 8:00, stop by the COP house (600 13th Street South) for free food, root beer floats, music, yard games, and more. St. Cloud first responder...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Beaver Island#Central Minnesota#Comedy#Performing#Weekender#Arcanes
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Best Ways to Catch Walleyes in Minnesota in Late July

We have reached the dogs days of summer but that doesn't mean the walleyes have stop biting. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. He says if you are looking for walleyes the best bet is to focus on the more traditional walleye lakes that simply have better numbers of walleyes. Schmitt says the small bowl shaped lakes have probably given up the majority of the walleyes they are going to until this fall. He says some deeper structure fish that have moved off the shorelines with the bait fish moving away from shorelines too.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Product From Minnesota Company Featured On Hit Show

How awesome is this? A product from a Minnesota company was just featured on a very popular show. If you are a fan of survival shows, you will absolutely love this. This isn't the first time a local company has been featured on the big time. Duluth Pack has been featured on the national news, including a segment late last year. The company was featured thanks to a major act of kindness they displayed throughout the pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winners in Minnesota

UNDATED -- The jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was won by a ticket sold in Illinois. That ticket is worth an estimated $1.28 billion dollars. While we didn't get the big prize here, there are a couple of lottery winners in our state. The Minnesota State Lottery says there are two tickets sold in Minnesota that won $1 million each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Mega Millions Jackpot Grows to $1.1 Billion for Friday Night

UNDATED -- The Mega Millions jackpot has been revised for the next drawing on Friday. The big prize is now estimated at $1.1 billion, with a cash value of $648 million. If won, it will be the second largest prize in the 20-year history of Mega Millions, behind only the record $1.537 billion won on October 23, 2018. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, and it remains the world’s largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy