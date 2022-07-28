Culvert Replacement to Close Stearns County Road 54

minnesotasnewcountry.com
UPDATE: Power Restored In Benton County Following Outage
UNDATED -- Power has been restored after an outage Monday morning. East Central Energy says the outage was caused by a contractor digging into underground equipment. Around 355 people were without power for just over an hour throughout Benton County. If you are still without power you're asked to call...
District 742 Plans Transportation Fair
WAITE PARK -- The new school year is just over a month away, and the St. Cloud Area School District 742 is getting ready with a transportation fair. Reps from Cedar, Palmer, Spanier, and Voight bus companies will join District 742 Wednesday from 10:00 until 2:00. School officials say the...
Lane Closures Planned for Highway 55
ANNANDALE -- Road work on Highway 55 begins Monday. Crews will be resurfacing 14 miles of Highway 55 and repairing and replacing underground pipes. The work will create lane closures and traffic delays for motorists. Crews will be on-site from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily until the project is...
Sartell Police Holding Car Seat Check Clinic
SARTELL -- Is your child's car seat or booster seat installed correctly?. The Sartell police department is holding a Car Seat Check Up event on August 10th at the Sartell Public Safety Facility. Officers will check all types of seats designed for newborns to kids who have graduated to a...
Come And See Us At The Benton County Fair This Week!
The Benton County Fair kicks off this week in Sauk Rapids and we are going to be out at the fair during its 6-day run! Stop out to our booth, we are located over by the 4-H building this year close to the Remembering Our Fallen Tribute area. We will...
One Hurt, One Cited in Stearns County Crash
HOLDING TOWNSHIP -- One person was hurt and another was cited after a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Friday morning. The sheriff's office says it happened at around 6:20 a.m. in Holding Township. An SUV driven by Scott DeZurik was going east on 395th Street when deputies say a car...
Frosted Fingers Gets Minnesota Man Busted For 1st Degree Arson
Sometimes it's the dumbest stuff that gets a person busted. In this case it was a failure to wash the frosting off his fingers after eating a dessert bar from the fridge before torching the place. According to DL-Online, Gary John Bogatz, Jr of Elk River was sentenced to five...
voiceofalexandria.com
Woman identified in fatal crash with garbage truck in west central Minnesota
(Raymond, MN) -- The woman killed in a crash with a garbage truck in Kandiyohi County is identified as 56-year-old Nicolassa Bernabe-Lopez of Willmar. Sheriff’s deputies say Bernabe-Lopez was driving her mini-van Tuesday near Raymond when she collided with the garbage truck. The driver from Atwater was treated for minor injuries.
What’s New This Year at the Benton County Fair
SAUK RAPIDS -- The 109th annual Benton County Fair kicks off this week in Sauk Rapids. The six-day fair ranks as one of the top five most well-attended county fairs in the state of Minnesota. GRANDSTAND SHOWS:. Fair Board Member Ted Prom says there will be a number of new...
Platte River Day Saturday in Royalton
ROYALTON -- Royalton will be busy Saturday. The 27th Platte River Day in Royalton starts with the 16th annual 5K starting at 8:30. Registration for the race begins at 7:00 a.m. at the Royalton Elementary School. The Grand Parade starts at 11:00. This year’s Grand Marshals are Boyd and Mary...
Sartell Pushing for Another Hotel In this Location
Sartell has one hotel, the AmericInn, but is pushing for more. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says he'd like to see a new hotel built this or next year. The location for this is likely to be between County Road 120 and County Road 1 along the Highway 15 corridor. Fitzthum says the road infrastructure is in place but there are some connections they'd like to make. He says the Central Minnesota Health Care hub area would make sense for a hotel. Fitzthum says the area they are envisioning extends from north of the Perkins/Hennen Furniture area on County Road 120 out to Pine Cone road to the west.
Stearns County Fair Continues Through Sunday (PHOTOS)
SAUK CENTRE -- The Stearns County Fair continues through the weekend. Friday is Child Care Provider day, with discounts on rides for daycare providers and free foods for the kids, and both Friday and Saturday are children's days. For a list of events, click here. In honor of children's days,...
These Central Minnesota Sunflowers Are Ready For You To Check Out This Week
If you are looking for a splash of color this week, look no further than the Pierz area as Smude Sunflowers posted late last week that one of their fields of sunflowers is ready to bloom this week, and that might be just the thing you need to brighten your day/week.
Stolen ATV in Stearns County; Hit and Run in St. Cloud
The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting a stolen ATV. It is a yellow 2002 Polaris Sportsman 400. It was stolen near Highway 28 in Sauk Centre Township. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the ATV was sitting outside with the key in the ignition. The neighbors reportedly saw the vehicle leaving the property at a slow rate of speed.
Princess Kay Finalist Alex Christen Uses Family As Inspiration
ST. CLOUD -- Ten young women are competing for the title of Minnesota's 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way later this month. Of the 10 finalists, four are representing Stearns County, which is a new record for the program. Twenty-year-old Alex Christen, of Sauk Centre, is one of the...
Man Sentenced for Stealing Motorcycles, Pickups in Central MN
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man who pleaded guilty to stealing several motorcycles and pickups around central Minnesota has been sentenced for his crimes. Thirty-seven-year-old Travis Magney has been sentenced to one year and 11 months in prison for the seven thefts. He gets credit for already serving 424 days in the county jail.
willmarradio.com
Hutchinson man seriously injured in motorcycle crash near Alexandria
(Alexandria MN-) A Hutchinson man suffered life-threatening injuries yesterday in a motorcycle crash near Alexandria. The state patrol says shortly before 7 p.m. 36-year-old Eric Tonn was riding eastbound on I-94 in Moe Township when he crashed. Tonn is being treated for his injuries at Hennepin County Medical Center.
Kayakers struck by boater on central Minnesota lake
Two people were injured as they were kayaking on a central Minnesota lake and struck by a boater. According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Monday at about 1:10 p.m. on Sauk Lake in Sauk Centre. The sheriff's report says a 48-year-old Sauk Centre man was driving an 18-foot Crestliner boat when he struck a two-person kayak.
valleynewslive.com
Woman dead following crash with garbage truck in West-Central MN
NEAR RAYMOND, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is dead and a man is hurt following a crash involving a garbage truck and a minivan. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Department says it happened on Tuesday, July 26 at a rural intersection near Raymond, MN. Authorities are not saying...
fox9.com
Stolen construction equipment leads to 16 guns found in wall compartment
BRAINERD, Minn. (FOX 9) - An unrelated traffic stop led police to search a home where they discovered components of stolen construction equipment and a hidden compartment in a wall that contained a stash of illegal guns. Lance Lee Rubnik, 56, of Brainerd, faces 10 separate charges after the Crow...
