Culvert Replacement to Close Stearns County Road 54

Sartell has one hotel, the AmericInn, but is pushing for more. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says he'd like to see a new hotel built this or next year. The location for this is likely to be between County Road 120 and County Road 1 along the Highway 15 corridor. Fitzthum says the road infrastructure is in place but there are some connections they'd like to make. He says the Central Minnesota Health Care hub area would make sense for a hotel. Fitzthum says the area they are envisioning extends from north of the Perkins/Hennen Furniture area on County Road 120 out to Pine Cone road to the west.

5 DAYS AGO