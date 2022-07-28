9 Laws You Break or Have Broken in Twin Falls

kool965.com
Praise The Lord: End Of Week Cooldown Expected For Twin Falls ID
Following several straight days of temperatures pushing or slightly exceeding the century mark in southern Idaho, a brief respite appears on its way for those living in the Magic Valley. By the end of the week, a nearly 15-degree cool-off is expected to bring relief to Twin Falls. It's been...
7 Sure Signs You Are Getting Old in Idaho
Growing up, many of us feel like we are untouchable. We can run decently fast, jump, we think we know everything, and we can eat without getting fat somehow. As you grow out of your teenage years and into your twenties, you continue to think you are untouchable as you become an adult and continue to eat and drink without gaining weight, be in decent shape, and stay up all night with ease. Life eventually goes on and catches up with you and you begin putting on weight, falling asleep during movies and shows, and even having mini versions of yourself running around the house. It isn't an exact science when it happens, but it is inevitable. You will get old and you will feel it and know it. There are a few signs that your prime has passed you by and you are beginning to decline and start feeling old. Here are a few signs you may be getting there or already there.
Hot Idaho Summers Vs Cold Idaho Winters: Which Season is Worse?
Summer is more than half over, but the temperatures continue to hit triple digits, yards are turning yellow, and electric bills continue to rise from constant air conditioner usage. Many of us are complaining about the heat, and every day the weather seems to stay the same, with no end currently in sight. While it is nice to get outside and all the events taking place, there are many things to not enjoy about summer in Idaho as well. While some may be anticipating the cooler weather and wanting winter, many forget how miserable they were then as well and all the complaining that followed. When it comes to complaining about the seasons, which is worst?
August Area Happenings To Help With Twin Falls Halloween Planning
August is the pre-Halloween season for many Idaho fanatics of the masked celebration. My Twin Falls neighbors go big every year in the decorations department, and right now there are some exciting things on the horizon that can aid with planning. We are roughly 12 weeks away from Halloween, and...
South Idaho Camper Allegedly Cited For Drunken Act With Pelican
A man camping at a site in southeastern Idaho has been allegedly cited for disturbing others while intoxicated with a pelican. The incident is alleged to have occurred approximately 185 miles northeast of Twin Falls. Public intoxication and camping is an all too familiar reality. I've seen some pretty crazy...
UPDATE: Truck Rear-ends Another Truck Near Gooding, Catches Fire
GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-No injuries were reported following a Monday afternoon crash involving two semi-trucks near Gooding. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened on U.S. Highway 26, east of town at around 12 p.m. A Kenworth truck, driven by a 25-year-old Jerome man was headed east when it was rear-ended by Freightliner semi-truck driven by a 37-year-old Burley man. The Freightliner caught on fire. Local fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze. As of 3 p.m. the highway was still blocked by the crash. Video shared to social media via Youtube shows what appears to be a propane truck spewing flames and smoke while a milk truck appears parked not far from it along a highway. After several minutes an explosion can bee seen in the video.
Is The Idaho School System Failing Compared to Other States?
Before we know it, summer will end and another school year will begin. It seems like the school year just ended, and we are less than a month away from a new one beginning. The school district has been hard at work making changes, improving on what needs to get better, and also making schools safer. Idaho is not known to be the best school systems, but how do they truly fair against other states? Is the educational system as bad as some think, or is it better than perceived? What states have the best school systems and which states need improvement?
Idaho Named Worst State For Cyberbullying Of Kids
Years ago, bullying was something that was done on neighborhood streets and school campuses and involved verbal and physical interactions between two or more people. Smartphones and tablets have done bullies a huge favor, because they no longer have to harass their targets face to face. Bullying has been around...
Abortion To Be Virtually Illegal in Idaho on August 25th
It was a decision heard around the world--the Supreme Court of the United States overturning Roe v Wade which in many states, effectively bans abortion access. Here in the State of Idaho, a "trigger ban" law was indeed in place and now, with the decision officially submitted, the vast majority of Idahoans who want access to abortion are going to need to leave the state to seek medical care.
10 Things Twin Falls Kids Today Will Never Get To Experience
There are so many things that happened in our childhood that kids today will not get the chance to experience. Technology is absolutely amazing, but there are just some things that kids today will never get to experience because we live in a different world. Running For Commercials. After school...
Previous House With The Most Bedrooms For Sale In Twin Falls
For the most expensive Airbnb in Idaho, you’ll drop almost $5 thousand per night on an amazing cabin in Rigby, and it's near an ice castle in the winter.
How in the World is This Idaho’s Favorite Pizza?
Alright, Idaho, we're going to get right to it as I have some serious questions regarding this latest study from 247Tempo.com. This new study names each state's "favorite pizza chain" and I am shocked at the results. Coming in at number three is Papa Murphy's and that's about as fresh...
The Idaho State Park That Can Please Any Desire
It’s a qualifier for everyone going on vacation by car truck or recreational vehicle. We are seeing a slight drop in cost at the pumps in Idaho and it may encourage you to be bold. Only in Your State is offering a recommendation on a visit to Heyburn State...
Which of These 12 Bugs in Idaho is the Most Annoying?
Summers in Idaho are nice. You get to go kayaking, you can go camping, you can go fishing, and you get to get on the water and enjoy the outdoors. As with most things though, there are some negatives as well. It is hot, it is often dry, and every bug under the sun seems to come out and invade your house, your yard, and your personal space. Idaho is home to many types of bugs. Some are enjoyable such as butterflies, rollie pollies, worms, and even bees, but not all bugs are enjoyable. Many are irritating, disgusting, and outright annoying. With so many different types in the area, the question is which one is the most annoying and that you seek to avoid over all the rest?
Why Idaho’s Credit Card Debt is One of the Highest in the Country
Being an adult has many advantages. You get to make your own money, travel to wherever you want, tell your kids what to do, and also eat what you want. There are many advantages, but there are also many things that aren't so fun about being an adult. Work can be a drag, sleep can be hard to come by, and responsibilities can often weigh you down. One of the worst parts about being an adult is finding yourself in debt. Debt can have many negatives in your life and there are different kinds. School debt, credit card debt, and loan debt are just some of the few. When it comes to credit card debt, what states have the least amount of debt and which states have the most?
Dig Up Brilliant Fire Opals Near Butte 160 Mi From Twin Falls ID
While many Idahoans are spending free time hanging out at state lakes and rivers seeking solace from the extreme heat, others are lugging water canisters and packs of tools throughout the southern portion of the state trying to unearth rare stones. The southwestern region of Idaho is known as one of the best areas for rock hunting.
Fish Salvage Order for Below Magic Dam
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Anglers are now able to pull as many fish of any size from below Magic Dam as wildlife managers have issued a salvage order. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced the Fish and Game Commission has issued a fish salvage order dropping bag and size limits for fish from the old train bridge to the State Highway 75 bridge. The Big Wood River Canal Company has closed off the gates reducing the amount of water coming from the reservoir into the channel as drought conditions persist in the area. According to Fish and Game, "Effective July 28, 2022 and continuing until October 1, 2022, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission has ordered that bag and possession limits be removed on portions of the Big Wood River below the dam, from a point beginning at the railroad trestle, approximately 1.25 miles downstream of the dam, extending to the State Highway 75 Bridge. The order also includes the Richfield Canal from the upstream point of diversion from the Big Wood River to its confluence with the Little Wood River near Richfield, Idaho." Regular fishing rules and regulations still apply to the Magic Reservoir. Those wanting to salvage fish will need a valid Idaho fishing license and cannot use a firearm, explosives, or electric current to catch fish. For more information hit the LINK.
Niagara Springs Day Park to Close for Repairs (7/29)
WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A popular day recreation spot in the Magic Valley along the Snake River will be closed for construction for much of early August. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced Idaho Power Niagara Springs Creek day park will undergo maintenance and construction beginning July 29, through mid-August; the park is next to the Niagara Springs Steelhead Hatchery. All public access to the day park will be off limits while crews work on erosion issues along the stream bank. Access to the upper part of Niagara Springs Creek will remain closed indefinitely to protect the threatened Bliss Rapid snail that live in that part of the stream. Anglers will have specific access to the creek in other parts. The closure will not impact Niagara Springs State Park. Call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359 for more information.
WATCH: Video of Strange Lights in Sky Over Jerome, Idaho
One of the many advantages I appreciate about living in a rural area is that, unlike large cities that only see a limited view of the night sky, we get to enjoy the vastness of the universe without the glare of city lights getting in the way. In Idaho, it’s...
Three From Jerome Hospitalized after Rollover in Elmore County
PINE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two adults and a juvenile from Jerome were hospitalized late Friday night when their Jeep rolled on the Pine-Featherville Road. According to Idaho State Police, a male and female, both 23, and a juvenile were in the Jeep Cherokee at a little before midnight when the driver swerved to avoid an animal and went off the road and rolled. The female passenger had to be flown by air ambulance to the hospital while the juvenile and male were taken by ground ambulance. All three had been wearing seat belts. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
