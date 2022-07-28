Who’s Responsible for Maintaining Trees Around Power Lines in New York?

kissbinghamton.com
How Many Of New York State’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?
Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?. New York State is full of exciting attractions that you’ll have to see to believe. These attractions are scattered all over the state. Let's be real, New York is pretty large state. You'll find major cities, amazing scenery, natural landmarks, and so much more. If you truly want to fall in love with New York, explore all the regions of the state to get a genuine appreciation of all it has to offer.
Gas Prices Continue To Drop Across New York State
There is good news for drivers all across New York State. The price of gas continues to drop. Usually, in the summertime, we see the price of a gallon of gas go up since it takes the gas companies more money to produce the summer blend of gas. Due to high inflation rates, New York State launched a "Gas Tax" Holiday that removed the state gas tax on every gallon of gas sold in the state.
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York
There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
Uh-Oh! New York Records First US Polio Case In Nearly 10 Years
Most of us thought this was a thing of the past but to my surprise a case of polio has been detected in New York State. It's the first case of polio in almost ten years but it's not that close to Broome County. First Case Of Polio In New...
2 New Yorkers Win a Million, Mega Millions Jackpot Now Over Billion
No one won the third highest Mega Millions jackpot in history at $830 million. But there were 9 second place winners who scored $1 million, two in New York. And now the jackpot is over one billion bucks. No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday, July 26 – the...
How New Yorkers Can Help Save the Endangered Monarch Butterfly
I counted five beautiful orange and black creatures flying around my yard on Saturday morning as I sat on my deck sipping my morning coffee and I was filled with overwhelming sadness in knowing that unless something drastic happens, my grandchildren might never be able to enjoy such a lovely part of nature.
$3M Mega Million Winner Sold in Upstate – Store’s 5th Jackpot of the Year!
It's "news" enough that a second-place winning Mega Millions ticket was sold to one lucky patron in Upstate New York over the weekend, but the real story here may be the interesting sidebar convo about the convenience store that sold the ticket. Smokes 4 Less in Fishkill, NY is the...
‘Bless You’ Outdated? What New Yorkers Should Say to Each Other After Sneezing
As I sit here sniffling with my second bout of COVID, I was thinking about what a strange tradition saying "bless you" is after sneezing. Since I've been sneezing a lot, I've been inundated with "bless you"s. As an agnostic, it rings hollow to me. Also: Why? Why are we...
