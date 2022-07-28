natchitochesparishjournal.com
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police investigate property damage from gunshots near Henry Avenue
Natchitoches Police Department officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Henry Avenue on July 24 around 2:44 am in reference to gunshots in the area. While officers were on Henry Avenue they were notified by Police Communication Officers that several houses and a vehicle were struck by gunfire. Detectives and officers were able to locate several bullet casings and projectiles that were collected for further analysis.
kalb.com
4 arrested in Rapides Parish traffic stop that seized meth, cocaine
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Four people were arrested in a traffic stop on I-49 that resulted in the recovery of meth and cocaine, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. RPSO said the following individuals were charged:. Terry Lee Johnson, Jr., 41, of Lecompte, is accused of following...
kalb.com
Investigation from Alexandria traffic stop results in 60 pounds of marijuana and 9 guns seized
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two men from Alexandria have been arrested in an investigation that led to the seizure of 60 pounds of marijuana and nine firearms. The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) unit said Devetric Devon Boyd, 27, has been charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, possession of CDS II with intent to distribute, illegal carry of a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the presence of narcotics. Monford Wells Mims, 41, has been charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
kalb.com
‘A slap to the face’: Grieving family shocked by sentencing of relative’s killer
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The family of Shelvey Mark Dunkley, one of the first homicide victims of 2021, was baffled and at a loss after the sentencing hearing for Dunkley’s killer, Davontay Davis, on July 20. After Davis was found guilty of manslaughter at a May jury trial, Dunkley’s...
kalb.com
Alexandria woman accused of identity theft, exploitation of the infirmed
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria woman has been accused of committing identity theft and the exploitation of the infirmed. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Santanna Nicole Allen, 36, has been charged with identity theft of a value greater than $1,000 on a victim 65 years or older, attempted identity theft of a value between $300-$500 of a victim 65 years or older and the exploitation of persons with infirmities.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Lakeview’s Meagan Corley earns one of Journal’s $3,000 scholarships to NSU
It didn’t take Meagan Corley long to apply for a $3,000 scholarship to attend Northwestern State University in 2022-23. When the screening committee reviewed applicants, it was quickly obvious that the Lakeview High School graduate was a top-flight contender for one of the awards. Corley, 18, has received one...
tigerdroppings.com
Wild Night in Alexandria, LA
Didn’t realize Ellick turned into Somalia after midnight. Only a couple miles from the house. Gross. I, personally, blame rt3 for this. Welcome to the state of Louisiana. I drove through Alec from Monroe to Lake Chuck on Thursday. Could have been me?. Member since Feb 2011. 1806 posts.
