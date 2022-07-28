ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two men from Alexandria have been arrested in an investigation that led to the seizure of 60 pounds of marijuana and nine firearms. The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) unit said Devetric Devon Boyd, 27, has been charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, possession of CDS II with intent to distribute, illegal carry of a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the presence of narcotics. Monford Wells Mims, 41, has been charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO