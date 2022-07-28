ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches Parish, LA

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Police investigate property damage from gunshots near Henry Avenue

Natchitoches Police Department officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Henry Avenue on July 24 around 2:44 am in reference to gunshots in the area. While officers were on Henry Avenue they were notified by Police Communication Officers that several houses and a vehicle were struck by gunfire. Detectives and officers were able to locate several bullet casings and projectiles that were collected for further analysis.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Investigation from Alexandria traffic stop results in 60 pounds of marijuana and 9 guns seized

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two men from Alexandria have been arrested in an investigation that led to the seizure of 60 pounds of marijuana and nine firearms. The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) unit said Devetric Devon Boyd, 27, has been charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, possession of CDS II with intent to distribute, illegal carry of a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the presence of narcotics. Monford Wells Mims, 41, has been charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria woman accused of identity theft, exploitation of the infirmed

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria woman has been accused of committing identity theft and the exploitation of the infirmed. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Santanna Nicole Allen, 36, has been charged with identity theft of a value greater than $1,000 on a victim 65 years or older, attempted identity theft of a value between $300-$500 of a victim 65 years or older and the exploitation of persons with infirmities.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Wild Night in Alexandria, LA

Didn’t realize Ellick turned into Somalia after midnight. Only a couple miles from the house. Gross. I, personally, blame rt3 for this. Welcome to the state of Louisiana. I drove through Alec from Monroe to Lake Chuck on Thursday. Could have been me?. Member since Feb 2011. 1806 posts.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

