natchitochesparishjournal.com
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches’ Children Are Excited About Going Back to School!
Natchitoches’ City Park was the place to be for family fun Saturday, July 30 as the city held its annual Back to School Community Fair. Children had a full slate of fun and educational activities. Youngsters had two inflatable jumpy castles to choose from. The parish library’s bookmobile was on hand as well with librarians offering face painting and sno-cones to eager children.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police investigate property damage from gunshots near Henry Avenue
Natchitoches Police Department officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Henry Avenue on July 24 around 2:44 am in reference to gunshots in the area. While officers were on Henry Avenue they were notified by Police Communication Officers that several houses and a vehicle were struck by gunfire. Detectives and officers were able to locate several bullet casings and projectiles that were collected for further analysis.
Comments / 0