Southern Tier To Receive $4 Million in Funding for Child Care Programs

Can New York State Courts Legally Choose Who Gets Pets In A Divorce?
It's always sad when a once-loving couple splits up, but sometimes love just doesn't work out the way we want. According to a report by the United States Census, New York's divorce rate was 6.1 in 2019, while the marriage rate was 14.3 the same year. Generally, when couples get divorced, the courts will decide who gets to keep certain assets and custody of the children, if couples cannot mediate the split themselves. But what about shared pets?
How Many Of New York State’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?
Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?. New York State is full of exciting attractions that you’ll have to see to believe. These attractions are scattered all over the state. Let's be real, New York is pretty large state. You'll find major cities, amazing scenery, natural landmarks, and so much more. If you truly want to fall in love with New York, explore all the regions of the state to get a genuine appreciation of all it has to offer.
New York Businesses Being Charged to Pay Back Federal Loans
A report by Anne McCloy of ABC 13 WHAM has revealed that New York businesses are receiving surcharges from the New York State Department of Labor to pay back federal loans the state took out to cover the unemployment benefits it had to pay during the Covid-19 pandemic. The letter...
New York State Offers To Pay Your Federal Loans
Once you have a diploma and have completed the courses necessary to graduate college, it is one of the most rewarding and best feelings of accomplishment and relief. But soon after, reality moves in and so do the student loan bills. OUCH! There can be some serious shock over what the monthly payments are and the mountain of debt that you might be looking at. But before you get overwhelmed, there are options.
Do You Ignore Any of These New York State Bicycle Rules Of The Road?
The warm weather months are heaven for those of us who love to ride bicycles, although some die-hards here in the northeast part of the country ride their bike through all four seasons through any type of weather event, including snowstorms. That's a bit extreme in my opinion, but what do I know?
New York State Removing Taxes On These Essential Items
New York State continues the battle against inflation by removing taxes on certain items. Earlier this year, New York State waived the taxes on gasoline to help ease the cost of a gallon of gas, and it has saved New Yorkers about 16 cents per gallon since the Gas Tax Holiday went into effect across the state.
New York Attorney General Letitia James Sues CVS
In a press release on Thursday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that she is suing CVS Health Corporation for violating anti-trust laws and hurting New York safety net hospitals and clinics. According to the press release, for years CVS did not allow New York safety net hospitals and...
New York Officially Wipes Away All Taxes On Diapers
The average price of a package of Pampers diapers is $10.00 which comes out to 37 cents per diaper. A bulk-sized box will set a person back an astounding $53.00. What about adult diapers? According to IDiaper, the average wearer uses four a day at a cost of $1.33 per diaper which comes out to, on average, $160.00 per month.
Uh-Oh! New York Records First US Polio Case In Nearly 10 Years
Most of us thought this was a thing of the past but to my surprise a case of polio has been detected in New York State. It's the first case of polio in almost ten years but it's not that close to Broome County. First Case Of Polio In New...
School Buses In New York State Going All Electric?
It may not even be August yet and most kids are sleeping in and enjoying vacation these days, but school administrators and staff are hard at work. The future of bus transportation in New York State has made a stop in Niagara Falls this week. Niagara Falls is hosting a...
Upstate NY Senator Proposes Protection Plan Following Lee Zeldin Incident
A New York State Senator says the state should consider assigning Troopers to provide a protective detail for gubernatorial candidates following an incident last week where Lee Zeldin was accosted at a campaign event near Rochester. Senator Joe Griffo has written Governor Kathy Hochul urging the state to consider providing...
Should Gas Prices Be Lower In New York? Maybe…
Gas prices are on the decline, but are prices as low as they should be?. Many people do not think so. The average price of gasoline per gallon is $4.51 in the Buffalo - Niagara Falls area, down 40 cents from 6 weeks ago. That matches the New York state average as well, but some gas stations in Western New York have seen some prices that are below that.
YES! There Are Wolves in New York State, DNA Test Proves it
Wait, hasn't the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation long denied the presence of wolves in New York?. For many years the NYSDEC has told anyone that has reported that they have seen a gray wolf in New York that it wasn't possible. Most times the sightings were said to be only part wolf, lots of times they would be classified as coyotes.
What Is New York State’s Most Popular Pizza Chain?
Despite being the world's capital for pizza, New York residents from all over the state still enjoy a chain pizza every now and then. What is New York's most popular pizza chain?. Pizza is one of those foods that everybody seems to love and enjoy. No matter where you live...
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York
There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
Earthquake Rattles Upstate NY While You Were Sleeping! Did You Feel It?
Experts say that earthquakes below magnitude 3 or so are rarely felt, however, some of the smaller quakes starting at magnitude 2.0 can be felt by people if the quake is considered "shallow". Did you feel the earthquake on Wednesday morning?. A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in upstate New...
Gas Prices Continue To Drop Across New York State
There is good news for drivers all across New York State. The price of gas continues to drop. Usually, in the summertime, we see the price of a gallon of gas go up since it takes the gas companies more money to produce the summer blend of gas. Due to high inflation rates, New York State launched a "Gas Tax" Holiday that removed the state gas tax on every gallon of gas sold in the state.
Wiffle Ball Stadium Considered for West Endicott’s Grippen Park
Broome County may develop a wiffle ball stadium as part of a major improvement project being planned for Grippen Park in the town of Union. County Executive Jason Garnar said he's "really excited" about the plans that now are being developed for upgrading the recreation area in West Endicott. The...
Big Boy! Woman in the ADKS Shares Image of Massive 400 LB Bear
A woman who lives in the Adirondack region of Upstate NY says she set up a trail cam in her front yard to catch a deer that'd been eating her flowers, but what she ended up seeing on camera shocked her - and many others who have seen big bears before, but nothing quite like this.
Photographer Captures Once in Lifetime Moose Shoot on New York Beach
The early bird may catch the worm. But early risers catch magical moments when a moose strolls along a New York beach. Neal Larkin works at Port Henry Beach and opens the gates early in the morning. One morning he noticed what he thought was a horse standing out on the old steamboat pier. "After a closer look, I was like that's a moose."
