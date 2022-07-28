ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Southern Tier To Receive $4 Million in Funding for Child Care Programs

By Traci Taylor
KISS 104.1
KISS 104.1
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kissbinghamton.com

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 104.1

Can New York State Courts Legally Choose Who Gets Pets In A Divorce?

It's always sad when a once-loving couple splits up, but sometimes love just doesn't work out the way we want. According to a report by the United States Census, New York's divorce rate was 6.1 in 2019, while the marriage rate was 14.3 the same year. Generally, when couples get divorced, the courts will decide who gets to keep certain assets and custody of the children, if couples cannot mediate the split themselves. But what about shared pets?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KISS 104.1

How Many Of New York State’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?

Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?. New York State is full of exciting attractions that you’ll have to see to believe. These attractions are scattered all over the state. Let's be real, New York is pretty large state. You'll find major cities, amazing scenery, natural landmarks, and so much more. If you truly want to fall in love with New York, explore all the regions of the state to get a genuine appreciation of all it has to offer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KISS 104.1

New York Businesses Being Charged to Pay Back Federal Loans

A report by Anne McCloy of ABC 13 WHAM has revealed that New York businesses are receiving surcharges from the New York State Department of Labor to pay back federal loans the state took out to cover the unemployment benefits it had to pay during the Covid-19 pandemic. The letter...
ECONOMY
KISS 104.1

New York State Offers To Pay Your Federal Loans

Once you have a diploma and have completed the courses necessary to graduate college, it is one of the most rewarding and best feelings of accomplishment and relief. But soon after, reality moves in and so do the student loan bills. OUCH! There can be some serious shock over what the monthly payments are and the mountain of debt that you might be looking at. But before you get overwhelmed, there are options.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
KISS 104.1

New York State Removing Taxes On These Essential Items

New York State continues the battle against inflation by removing taxes on certain items. Earlier this year, New York State waived the taxes on gasoline to help ease the cost of a gallon of gas, and it has saved New Yorkers about 16 cents per gallon since the Gas Tax Holiday went into effect across the state.
BUSINESS
KISS 104.1

New York Attorney General Letitia James Sues CVS

In a press release on Thursday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that she is suing CVS Health Corporation for violating anti-trust laws and hurting New York safety net hospitals and clinics. According to the press release, for years CVS did not allow New York safety net hospitals and...
ECONOMY
KISS 104.1

New York Officially Wipes Away All Taxes On Diapers

The average price of a package of Pampers diapers is $10.00 which comes out to 37 cents per diaper. A bulk-sized box will set a person back an astounding $53.00. What about adult diapers? According to IDiaper, the average wearer uses four a day at a cost of $1.33 per diaper which comes out to, on average, $160.00 per month.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Tier#Census Tract
KISS 104.1

Should Gas Prices Be Lower In New York? Maybe…

Gas prices are on the decline, but are prices as low as they should be?. Many people do not think so. The average price of gasoline per gallon is $4.51 in the Buffalo - Niagara Falls area, down 40 cents from 6 weeks ago. That matches the New York state average as well, but some gas stations in Western New York have seen some prices that are below that.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KISS 104.1

YES! There Are Wolves in New York State, DNA Test Proves it

Wait, hasn't the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation long denied the presence of wolves in New York?. For many years the NYSDEC has told anyone that has reported that they have seen a gray wolf in New York that it wasn't possible. Most times the sightings were said to be only part wolf, lots of times they would be classified as coyotes.
WILDLIFE
KISS 104.1

What Is New York State’s Most Popular Pizza Chain?

Despite being the world's capital for pizza, New York residents from all over the state still enjoy a chain pizza every now and then. What is New York's most popular pizza chain?. Pizza is one of those foods that everybody seems to love and enjoy. No matter where you live...
RESTAURANTS
KISS 104.1

Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York

There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

Gas Prices Continue To Drop Across New York State

There is good news for drivers all across New York State. The price of gas continues to drop. Usually, in the summertime, we see the price of a gallon of gas go up since it takes the gas companies more money to produce the summer blend of gas. Due to high inflation rates, New York State launched a "Gas Tax" Holiday that removed the state gas tax on every gallon of gas sold in the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KISS 104.1

Photographer Captures Once in Lifetime Moose Shoot on New York Beach

The early bird may catch the worm. But early risers catch magical moments when a moose strolls along a New York beach. Neal Larkin works at Port Henry Beach and opens the gates early in the morning. One morning he noticed what he thought was a horse standing out on the old steamboat pier. "After a closer look, I was like that's a moose."
ANIMALS
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

Binghamton, NY
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
764K+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissbinghamton.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy