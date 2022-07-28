natchitochesparishjournal.com
Brister relives stellar season, helps shape next generation
A summer staple and a rare talent recently met once again for Northwestern State volleyball. Each summer, typically in July, the Lady Demons host various volleyball camps for area kids from elementary through high school age, and each summer members of the NSU squad spend time working with the campers and generally just having fun playing the sport.
Lakeview’s Meagan Corley earns one of Journal’s $3,000 scholarships to NSU
It didn’t take Meagan Corley long to apply for a $3,000 scholarship to attend Northwestern State University in 2022-23. When the screening committee reviewed applicants, it was quickly obvious that the Lakeview High School graduate was a top-flight contender for one of the awards. Corley, 18, has received one...
What Was This Thing Over Stonewall on Thursday?
It Was Like I Posted a Wrong Answers Only Picture on Facebook Last Night. My friend sent me a picture of what looked like a tornado. Of course, he made the joke of him driving straight into a tornado, however, he claimed that as he got closer it was just a big nothing.
Natchitoches homes damaged by gunfire
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating shots fired early Sunday morning that damaged homes and property in East Natchitoches. According to Natchitoches police, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Henry Avenue around 2:44 a.m. Sunday to investigate reports of gunshots in the area. While on the scene, someone called to report that several houses and one vehicle were hit.
Licensed Practical Nurses and Registered Nurses
Natchitoches Regional Medical Center is currently hiring Licensed Practical Nurses and Registered Nurses for their Insights Department. A special sign-on bonus is being offered for the 7p-7a shift as well as competitive rates, great benefits, and shift differentials. *Special sign-on bonus requires 2-year commitment. Required Education and Experience. Graduate of...
Four UP men arrested in Ruston
Four Farmerville residents were arrested early Saturday morning in Ruston. One of them, Dorien Henderson, has been charged with attempted second degree murder. Ruston Police officers were called out to Emerald Trace apartments in reference to a shooting at 5 a.m. Saturday. The victim advised police that the suspects were...
