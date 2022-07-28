natchitochesparishjournal.com
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches’ Children Are Excited About Going Back to School!
Natchitoches’ City Park was the place to be for family fun Saturday, July 30 as the city held its annual Back to School Community Fair. Children had a full slate of fun and educational activities. Youngsters had two inflatable jumpy castles to choose from. The parish library’s bookmobile was on hand as well with librarians offering face painting and sno-cones to eager children.
Natchitoches Times
Ruston Police Department requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying these two individuals. They are persons of interest in several burglaries that have occurred recently. If you have information regarding their identities, please contact their detectives at 318-255-4141.
KTAL
Natchitoches homes damaged by gunfire
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating shots fired early Sunday morning that damaged homes and property in East Natchitoches. According to Natchitoches police, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Henry Avenue around 2:44 a.m. Sunday to investigate reports of gunshots in the area. While on the scene, someone called to report that several houses and one vehicle were hit.
What Was This Thing Over Stonewall on Thursday?
It Was Like I Posted a Wrong Answers Only Picture on Facebook Last Night. My friend sent me a picture of what looked like a tornado. Of course, he made the joke of him driving straight into a tornado, however, he claimed that as he got closer it was just a big nothing.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Brister relives stellar season, helps shape next generation
A summer staple and a rare talent recently met once again for Northwestern State volleyball. Each summer, typically in July, the Lady Demons host various volleyball camps for area kids from elementary through high school age, and each summer members of the NSU squad spend time working with the campers and generally just having fun playing the sport.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police investigate property damage from gunshots near Henry Avenue
Natchitoches Police Department officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Henry Avenue on July 24 around 2:44 am in reference to gunshots in the area. While officers were on Henry Avenue they were notified by Police Communication Officers that several houses and a vehicle were struck by gunfire. Detectives and officers were able to locate several bullet casings and projectiles that were collected for further analysis.
fgazette.com
Four UP men arrested in Ruston
Four Farmerville residents were arrested early Saturday morning in Ruston. One of them, Dorien Henderson, has been charged with attempted second degree murder. Ruston Police officers were called out to Emerald Trace apartments in reference to a shooting at 5 a.m. Saturday. The victim advised police that the suspects were...
kalb.com
‘A slap to the face’: Grieving family shocked by sentencing of relative’s killer
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The family of Shelvey Mark Dunkley, one of the first homicide victims of 2021, was baffled and at a loss after the sentencing hearing for Dunkley’s killer, Davontay Davis, on July 20. After Davis was found guilty of manslaughter at a May jury trial, Dunkley’s...
