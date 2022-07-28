Bernard Cribbins: A life in pictures

The EGOT-winning entertainer sits down with "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley, and with her friend and accompanist Michael Feinstein, to talk about a life in the spotlight; the influence of French singer Charles Aznavour on her Oscar-winning performance in "Cabaret"; and how, at 76, she still continues to honor the works of Gershwin – and the life of her mother, Judy Garland. (Originally broadcast January 16, 2022.)

