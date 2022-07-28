Bernard Cribbins: A life in pictures

www.bbc.com
Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato’s Sweetest Pics With 3 Kids: Family Album
Family of five! Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, tied the knot in March 2011 and have been sharing their major family milestones ever since. The couple welcomed their son, Noah, the year after their nuptials, and he became a big brother when Elias and Vida arrived in 2014 and 2018, respectively. In 2016, […]
toofab.com
Jodie Sweetin Weds in Intimate Ceremony -- See Which Full House Stars Were in Attendance
The actress walked down the aisle on her father's arm with her daughters by her side as she exchanged vows with social worker Mescal Wasilewski. Stephanie Tanner is officially off the market! On Saturday evening, Jodie Sweetin took the magical walk down the aisle in an intimate marriage ceremony in Malibu, per People.
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Wears All White to Lunch In Italy Before Benefit Concert
Following her whirlwind marriage in Las Vegas and a Paris honeymoon, Jennifer Lopez is enjoying herself solo in Capri, Italy. J.Lo was photographed on Friday partaking in a quick lunch with her team before heading into rehearsals for her UNICEF benefit concert. She dressed for the hot weather in a look by French designer Alaia.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Returns to the Stage in First Post-Wedding Performance
Jennifer Lopez is back to work after her luxurious Paris honeymoon. The multi-hyphenate headed to Capri, Italy, last week, where she headlined the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala, a star-studded charity event which included a dinner and charity auction in aid of children in war-torn Ukraine. For the performance at the Certosa di San Giacomo monastery, the "Let's Get Loud" singer wore a stunning animal-print look as she commanded the stage.
Michael Bublé Gets Choked Up Singing as Son Noah, 8, Accompanies Him on the Piano: 'So Proud'
Michael Bublé was overcome with emotion after a sweet surprise from one of his kids. On Thursday, the singer shared an emotional Instagram Reel in which his oldest child, son Noah, 8, shows him that he learned one of his songs on the piano. Bublé sings along, looking clearly...
Bonnie Hunt Made a Show, and It’s Just What You’d Expect
Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. The beloved books about elementary-school kid Amber Brown have been made into an Apple TV+ series. This shouldn't be a surprise since streaming TV executives have a seemingly endless need for content — and reviving a popular ’90s kids book series worked for The Baby-Sitters Club.
Liza Minnelli, the one and only
The EGOT-winning entertainer sits down with "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley, and with her friend and accompanist Michael Feinstein, to talk about a life in the spotlight; the influence of French singer Charles Aznavour on her Oscar-winning performance in "Cabaret"; and how, at 76, she still continues to honor the works of Gershwin – and the life of her mother, Judy Garland. (Originally broadcast January 16, 2022.)
BBC
Beyoncé to re-record offensive Renaissance lyric
Beyoncé is to re-record one of the songs on her new album, after facing criticism from disability campaigners. The song Heated, which was released on Friday, contained a derogatory term that has often been used to demean people with spastic cerebral palsy. The star's publicist told the BBC the...
Like a mob hit – the passing of a generation of movie gangsters
Funerals for Ray Liotta, Paul Sorvino, James Caan, Paul Herman, and Tony Sirico — all in a few weeks. It's the passing of a generation of Hollywood's most celebrated "mobsters."
