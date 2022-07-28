Conversations continue to create a Charlotte social district

www.wbtv.com
How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in CharlotteThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Lottery ticket worth $1 million just sold at a North Carolina storeKristen Walters
KFC New Menu Item for 2022Cadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Gaston County Shrine 50th Anniversary Race
Hidden Camera investigation: Half of fareboxes on Charlotte buses not working. CATS buses are missing out on money, possibly millions of dollars, because of broken and malfunctioning fareboxes. Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Lancaster School board member...
Town of Huntersville’s ‘Week of Fun’ kicks off Monday
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - During this first week of August, the Town of Huntersville Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Huntersville Police Department, Huntersville Fire Department, and Huntersville Presbyterian Church to put on a full slate of activities for the community to enjoy. The festivities run Aug. 1-5, and...
N.C. teens launch platform to help more girls identify careers in tech industry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two North Carolina students are carving out a pathway for tech opportunities for female students. Ally Zendejas and Pallavi Mylar are rising seniors at Cox Mill High School in Concord and at Enloe Magnet High School in Raleigh. According to Lenovo, less than 30 percent of...
Family suffering rare disease brings awareness, hopes for cure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte family struggling with a rare neurodegenerative disease called Spinocerebellar Ataxia 7 (SCA-7) wants to spread awareness to eventually find a cure. Derrian Hollingsworth and his two daughters have the genetic and incurable illness that makes it hard to walk, talk and see. It attacks...
Rowan County repeats as top food processing location
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Business Facilities magazine, a significant source of trade information for national economic development site selection professionals, has ranked Rowan County among the top 10 metro areas in North America for food processing locations for the second consecutive year. Rowan County earned the No. 8 ranking...
Hidden Camera investigation: Half of fareboxes on Charlotte buses not working
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CATS buses are missing out on money, possibly millions of dollars, because of broken and malfunctioning fareboxes. A WBTV hidden camera investigation found roughly half of the fareboxes used to punch tickets and collect money aren’t working properly. The numbers are backed up by riders and drivers who have told WBTV the problem has existed for months without a fix.
Family displaced after tree falls on west Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A family in west Charlotte had to leave their home after a tree fell on it, first responders said. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the tree fell on a home on Rocklake Drive. Firefighters said six people were displaced and were getting assistance from...
Hundreds of flights delayed, canceled coming in and out of Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of flights were delayed or canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Sunday. According to Flight Aware, more than 280 flights leaving Charlotte were delayed, and more than 200 additional flights that were coming into Charlotte were delayed. In addition, more than 40 flights leaving...
WBTV becomes first station in the US to access high resolution radar service
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV announced today that it has become the first station in the U.S. to access a revolutionary new Radar as a Service (RaaS) offering from climate tech leader, Climavision, filling a critical weather radar coverage gap in the Charlotte region. The station will have exclusive access to the most advanced, high-resolution, dual-polarization X-band radar in the Charlotte media market.
Multiple cars being broken into at Ballantyne gym
Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint. Updated: moments ago. A Lancaster School board member being...
Clover Fire Department needs volunteer firefighters
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - Growth in Clover, S.C. means more homes and people that might need firefighters to come help them in an emergency. That is why the town fire department is recruiting more volunteer firefighters to help respond. This place used to be fully volunteer, but three years ago...
Meals on Wheels Rowan and Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary join forces for “August is for AniMEALS”
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Meals on Wheels Rowan is partnering with Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary for their annual “August is for AniMEALs.” August is for AniMEALs is a month-long campaign and collaboration with local businesses to collect pet food and donations to support the pet companions of homebound seniors across Rowan County who receive home-delivered meals.
“It’s not safe”: Woman shot while sleeping in her own bed in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman who was asleep, was suddenly awoken by gunshots, then realized she’d been shot multiple times. All this happened while in the safety of her house, in bed. In July, CMPD said they had more than 480 cases of someone shooting into occupied...
Cabarrus County IT department earns second place in Digital Counties Survey
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Government’s Information Technology Systems (ITS) department earned second place in the 20th annual Digital Counties Survey, held by the Center for Digital Government (CDG) and the National Association of Counties (NACo). The award came in the 150,000 – 249,999 population category, which...
One killed in shooting at southwest Charlotte hotel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Charlotte on Sunday night, officials confirmed. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Wallingford Street at a Quality Inn hotel. Police say that the shooting...
Ballantyne woman wants more security patrols; car broken into at the gym
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Ballantyne woman wants others to see the photos of her car following a break-in. Her back window was smashed in just minutes after she went inside her local YMCA. This isn’t the first time this gym has been targeted by criminals going after your cars....
CLT airport sees significant decrease in flight delays, cancelations on Monday compared to Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Twenty-four hours made a world of difference for travelers flying into and out of the CLT Airport. On Sunday, WBTV reported more than 280 flights leaving Charlotte were delayed, and more than 200 additional flights that were coming into Charlotte were delayed. Those statistics are according to Flight Aware.
Friends offering $1K reward for arrest, conviction in murder of Rowan County man
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Friends of a murdered Rowan County man say they are offering a $1,000 reward for information that would lead to an arrest and conviction in the case. A friend found David Land in his Poole Road shop on Monday, July 22. Deputies with the Rowan...
N.C. High school football teams take precautions for the heat as practice begins
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High school football teams across North Carolina will be heading back to the turf Monday for their first practice of the season. They’re well-versed on what it takes to practice in the heat and take precautions with plenty of water and Gatorade breaks. In Matthews,...
First Alert: Showers and storms threaten the end of weekend, into next week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After spending most of Sunday with clear skies and warm temperatures, some areas were hit with showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. More after storms could be on the way Monday. First Alert Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy then afternoon scattered storms.
