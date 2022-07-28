ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Conversations continue to create a Charlotte social district

WBTV
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wbtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Gaston County Shrine 50th Anniversary Race

Hidden Camera investigation: Half of fareboxes on Charlotte buses not working. CATS buses are missing out on money, possibly millions of dollars, because of broken and malfunctioning fareboxes. Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Lancaster School board member...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Town of Huntersville’s ‘Week of Fun’ kicks off Monday

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - During this first week of August, the Town of Huntersville Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Huntersville Police Department, Huntersville Fire Department, and Huntersville Presbyterian Church to put on a full slate of activities for the community to enjoy. The festivities run Aug. 1-5, and...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Family suffering rare disease brings awareness, hopes for cure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte family struggling with a rare neurodegenerative disease called Spinocerebellar Ataxia 7 (SCA-7) wants to spread awareness to eventually find a cure. Derrian Hollingsworth and his two daughters have the genetic and incurable illness that makes it hard to walk, talk and see. It attacks...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
WBTV

Rowan County repeats as top food processing location

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Business Facilities magazine, a significant source of trade information for national economic development site selection professionals, has ranked Rowan County among the top 10 metro areas in North America for food processing locations for the second consecutive year. Rowan County earned the No. 8 ranking...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Hidden Camera investigation: Half of fareboxes on Charlotte buses not working

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CATS buses are missing out on money, possibly millions of dollars, because of broken and malfunctioning fareboxes. A WBTV hidden camera investigation found roughly half of the fareboxes used to punch tickets and collect money aren’t working properly. The numbers are backed up by riders and drivers who have told WBTV the problem has existed for months without a fix.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Family displaced after tree falls on west Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A family in west Charlotte had to leave their home after a tree fell on it, first responders said. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the tree fell on a home on Rocklake Drive. Firefighters said six people were displaced and were getting assistance from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Hundreds of flights delayed, canceled coming in and out of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of flights were delayed or canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Sunday. According to Flight Aware, more than 280 flights leaving Charlotte were delayed, and more than 200 additional flights that were coming into Charlotte were delayed. In addition, more than 40 flights leaving...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Myers
Person
Charlotte Church
WBTV

WBTV becomes first station in the US to access high resolution radar service

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV announced today that it has become the first station in the U.S. to access a revolutionary new Radar as a Service (RaaS) offering from climate tech leader, Climavision, filling a critical weather radar coverage gap in the Charlotte region. The station will have exclusive access to the most advanced, high-resolution, dual-polarization X-band radar in the Charlotte media market.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Multiple cars being broken into at Ballantyne gym

Hidden Camera investigation: Half of fareboxes on Charlotte buses not working. CATS buses are missing out on money, possibly millions of dollars, because of broken and malfunctioning fareboxes. Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint. Updated: moments ago. A Lancaster School board member being...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Clover Fire Department needs volunteer firefighters

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - Growth in Clover, S.C. means more homes and people that might need firefighters to come help them in an emergency. That is why the town fire department is recruiting more volunteer firefighters to help respond. This place used to be fully volunteer, but three years ago...
CLOVER, SC
WBTV

Meals on Wheels Rowan and Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary join forces for “August is for AniMEALS”

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Meals on Wheels Rowan is partnering with Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary for their annual “August is for AniMEALs.” August is for AniMEALs is a month-long campaign and collaboration with local businesses to collect pet food and donations to support the pet companions of homebound seniors across Rowan County who receive home-delivered meals.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Wbtv
WBTV

Cabarrus County IT department earns second place in Digital Counties Survey

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Government’s Information Technology Systems (ITS) department earned second place in the 20th annual Digital Counties Survey, held by the Center for Digital Government (CDG) and the National Association of Counties (NACo). The award came in the 150,000 – 249,999 population category, which...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

One killed in shooting at southwest Charlotte hotel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Charlotte on Sunday night, officials confirmed. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Wallingford Street at a Quality Inn hotel. Police say that the shooting...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy