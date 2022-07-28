www.pinstripealley.com
Yankees acquire reliever Scott Effross from Cubs for Hayden Wesneski
The MLB Trade Deadline is tomorrow, and since it's been very quiet on the news front around the league outside of the Andrew Benintendi and Luis Castillo trades, today and tomorrow were bound to be full of activity. The Yankees themselves seemed likely to not settle for just Benintendi, and shortly after noon on Monday, they made a move.
Improving the Yankees' plan to sustained success
So recent years got me thinking about the longterm vision and strategy to success, if recent WS winners had something had in common that could help the Yankees. There were different stragies and philosophies to winning, as teams like the Giants (Ace dominance), Royals (super bullpen), Dodgers (depth; platooning and versatility), Cubs (rebuild). As a copycat Cashman tried all those philosophies; acquisition of Cole, no runs BMC, signing of DJ to be utility and retooling to let the Baby Bombers play. This hasn't lead to a WS winner(or appearance) yet, but hopefully this can be the year. In some cases there were perennial LCS contenders involved; Dodgers, Astros, Braves. So what are the things they do, that makes them perennial LCS contenders? Of course there are multiple factors involved, but I'm going with the easy answer: they acquire (rental) talent that can make a difference for them in the stretch run and playoffs. The Dodgers did it with Machado, Turner and Scherzer; the Astros did it with Verlander, Cole, Greinke; the Braves did it with Pederson and Rosario, Greene and Melancon.
judge…more than homers
We all know about Judge and the long ball because that’s all anyone wants to talk about. The year he has 10 steals…that amazes me. He is a smart base runner and a good contact hitter, not just the long ball. He has shown grace and command in...
Yankees 8, Royals 2: Aaron Judge continues to cruise
You can’t look past any MLB team, but this was a game the Yankees absolutely should have won — they were playing a bad baseball team starting a bad pitcher, making his first appearance off the IL. Sure enough, they took care of business, winning their 14th straight series against the Royals with an 8-2 win on Old-Timers’ Day.
Yankees July Approval Poll: Brian Cashman
Editor's note: This article and poll were created to assess Brian Cashman's rating as of the end of July. Although we can’t make anyone forget any transactions that have happened on August 1st, please try to vote in the poll with this in mind. Thank you!. The trade deadline...
Yankees acquire Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino from Athletics
Rumors have bubbled beneath the surface this afternoon, with all sorts of smoke rising out of the Frankie Montas camp. Earlier today, Jon Heyman reported that some interested teams had been notified they were out on Montas, and that the Yankees were in the running. It seemed like things were about to come to a head.
Yankees’ pitching staff now playoff-set with Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino
Well Brian, hats off to you. The Yankees have been plagued by pitching regression for the last six weeks or so, with Luis Severino going to the IL, Jameson Taillon struggling, and even the top two arms in Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes still pitching well, but not as dominant as the first couple months of the season. The team needed pitching help, and 24 hours before the deadline, Brian Cashman delivered, landing Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics.
Yankees 7, Mariners 2: Trevino homers twice as Bombers slug their way to win
It was a big day for the Yankees off the field, as they made a pair of trades, bolstering their pitching with the additions of Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino, and Scott Effross. However despite those (and possibly other) trades going down, there was still baseball to be played on the field.
Yankees move Severino and Castro to 60-day IL, demote Schmidt and promote Carlos Espinal
In a hectic day full of new Yankees arriving onto the team via trade, the Yankees also shuffled around their current roster as well. Unfortunately, the latter news isn’t as positive — Luis Severino and Miguel Castro will be getting moved from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list. In addition, Clarke Schmidt is getting sent down to Scranton and Carlos Espinal is moving up to the active roster as the corresponding move.
Yankees trade for Andrew Benintendi: Checking in on the reactions to the trade
The Yankees made a big move in the immediate aftermath of Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the Mets, acquiring outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Royals. In doing so, they sent pitching prospects Chandler Champlain, T.J. Sikkema, and Beck Way to Kansas City. The Yankees had often been connected to the former Red Sox outfielder, and it appears the rumors were on to something.
Scott Effross immediately diversifies the Yankees' bullpen
Scott Effross. Are you familiar with the name? Probably not, but you will be very soon. Once again, Brian Cashman has made an under-the-radar acquisition for a reliever with an elite pitch, as he brought Effross in from the Cubs in exchange for prospect Hayden Wesneski. Effross is an extremely unsurprising acquisition. He perfectly fits the mold for Yankees relievers.
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/30/22
What words exist to describe Aaron Judge that we haven’t already used? The Yankee superstar slugged two more home runs and robbed another on defense, bringing him to an absurd total of 41 — tied with someone named Babe Ruth for the most in Yankees history before August starts. Now he has two games left to try and take that title for himself, but even if he doesn’t he’s back on pace to break the American League home run record. Every time that Judge steps up to the plate is an show, one that should be earning some hardware when the season concludes.
Rivalry Roundup: Seattle rebounds against Houston, Red Sox continue to fade
The Yankees led wire-to-wire in their 8-2 win on Saturday, led by yet another Aaron Judge bomb as well as LeMahieu and Carpenter solo shots (and some atrocious Royals defense). They’re poised to close out the month with a chance at their 70th win of the year, but there are still some teams hot on their trails. Here’s how the rest of the AL hopefuls did yesterday:
New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals: Jordan Montgomery vs. Zack Greinke
After dropping two games to the Mets earlier this week and looking lethargic in the first game against the Royals, the Yankees find themselves in position to get the brooms out today in the finale of this four-game set against Kansas City. A win today would keep the wind in the Yankees’ sails as they prepare for the Seattle Mariners, recently fortified by the acquisition of Luis Castillo.
Yankees absolute dream trade target: Shohei Ohtani
Editor's note: This piece was prepared prior to Jon Heyman's Monday afternoon report that the Angels have officially taken Shohei Ohtani off the trade market (and that the Yankees made an offer). However, Matt's piece below still makes for a more-than-worthwhile thought experiment worth exploring. And you never know! Maybe the offseason will offer a different picture for this nonpareil talent.
New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Series Preview
After a disappointing ending to an otherwise winning series against the Royals, the Yankees will now welcome the Mariners to the Bronx for a three-game series starting tonight. Seattle has been the talk of baseball in recent days, as they acquired Luis Castillo, maybe the best pitcher who was available...
Yankees potential trade target: Germán Márquez
Germán Márquez has been around forever, and we have been talking about him as a potential trade piece for years. You probably would be surprised, however, to learn that he is somehow 27 years old, theoretically in the prime of his career. The Colorado Rockies’ righty isn’t having...
Yankees potential trade target: Noah Syndergaard
According to Jon Heyman, the Yankees have interest in Los Angeles Angels right-hander Noah Syndergaard, especially if they’re not able to acquire one of the starters at the top of the market. The former longtime Met is pitching his first full season since 2019, and should be available with his team struggling mightily. While he’s having a pretty nice season so far, there are definitely red flags that his quality performance might not hold up through the end of the summer.
Yankees 6, Royals 8: A rough day for Yankee pitching
This one was not the most fun to watch, honestly. The Yankees’ bats were dormant for virtually the entire game, and after a strong first four innings, the pitching had a tough time containing the Royals offense. New York still carried a 6-5 lead into the ninth, but Salvador Perez crushed a three-run homer off Clay Holmes to propel KC to an 8-6 win. I probably shouldn’t complain about taking three of four, but it feels like the Yankees left the sweep on the table.
Aaron Judge as Religious Experience pt. II
In the middle of May, I wrote an article entitled, “Aaron Judge as Religious Experience.” Inspired by his hot start — in 34 games from April 8th to May 17th, Judge posted a triple slash of .315/.384/.692 with 14 home runs and a 200 wRC+ — I thought it was a good time to sit down and explore the traits that made Aaron Judge more than just another slugger.
