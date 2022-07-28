KRS-One Calls On Big Daddy Kane + Slick Rick For First Hip Hop Union Announcement

hiphopdx.com
Related
HipHopDX.com
Juelz Santana Gives Update On Lil Wayne 'I Can't Feel My Face' Project Following Label Launch
Juelz Santana is still holding out hope that his long-awaited I Can’t Feel My Face project with Lil Wayne will see the light of day. Fresh off the launch of his new record label of the same name, the Harlem rapper spoke with TMZ on Wednesday (July 13) and gave an update on the near-mythical mixtape.
Essence
Erykah Badu Invited By Megan Thee Stallion To ‘Cut Up’ On Stage During Switzerland Performance
The ‘Tyrone’ singer gave Megan and the audience a show to remember. Someone better call Tyrone because Erykah Badu is channeling her inner hot girl!. Last week, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performed at Gurtenfestival in Switzerland. Although they had sets planned one after the other, it didn’t keep them from being on stage together. Once Badu’s performance was over and Megan’s started, they walked up to the stage and surprised the crowd with an impromptu dance break. Megan cheered her on before joining her.
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Issues Brutal Response To Gillie Da Kid's 'Cow' Diss
Rick Ross has responded to Gillie Da Kid after he ridiculed his recent cow purchase. In a video posted to his Instagram Story on Thursday (July 14), the MMG mogul subliminally fired back at the Million Dollaz Worth of Game co-host, claiming he spends more money on his cattle than Gillie does on his family.
HipHopDX.com
Kelis Claims Pharrell Sampled Her Single For Beyoncé Out Of Spite: 'This Was A Direct Hit'
Kelis is accusing Pharrell Williams of stealing a sample of her 2000 single “Get Along With You” for the new Beyoncé song “Energy” out of spite. Her relationship with the Neptunes producer soured in the early aughts after she says he “swindled” her out of her music. On Thursday night (July 28), the “Milkshake” rapper headed to Instagram to further explain why she’s so frustrated by the situation in two separate videos.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival
If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
Lauren London on Why Finding Love Again After Nipsey Hussle’s Death Isn’t Realistic For Her
Nipsey Hussle died in 2019. Since then, his longtime partner Lauren London has been focusing on continuing his legacy and raiding their children and remains single.
Fans Want Lori Harvey and ‘Miami Vice’ Star’s Son to ‘Hook Up Now That She’s Available’
Fans are already trying to play matchmaker for Lori Harvey and a 'Miami Vice' star's son.
HipHopDX.com
Joe Budden Responds To Method Man’s Comments About Once Wanting To 'Snuff' Him
Joe Budden has issued a response to Method Man after the Wu-Tang Clan legend said he once planned to “snuff” the rapper-turned-podcaster. Back in 2009, Budden questioned Meth’s placement on Vibe’s Best Rappers Of All Time list. This ignited a feud between the pair that eventually turned physical when Raekwon and his crew assaulted Budden backstage at Rock the Bells festival in 2010.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent, T.I., 2 Chainz + More Send Prayers To Lil Duval Following Nasty Car Crash
Nassau, Bahamas – Lil Duval was involved in a car accident in the Bahamas on Tuesday night (July 26). The comedian shared gruesome footage of himself being loaded into an ambulance on Instagram after his quad was struck by a vehicle. Duval explained in the caption of his video...
Brandy May Get A Tattoo In Ray J’s Honor After His Massive Reveal
Earlier this month, Ray J immortalized his love for his sister and best friend, Brandy, in the form of a large leg tattoo. The portrait featured his sister’s face with the phrase, “Best Friends 4 Ever,” scrawled in graffiti across her forehead and cheeks. It was the first of a larger tattoo that’ll include “music, love, scriptures, family, ghosts, and positive words/themes,” shared the father of two.
Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel
Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture
One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
musictimes.com
Cardi B Hit Fan on the Head Multiple Times at Wireless Festival? Videos Show Truth
A video circulating online shows Cardi B thrusting her microphone into the audience during her set at Wireless Festival this past weekend. It got people thinking she hit a fan multiple times on the head. While Cardi B said there was no fight, some who caught a glimpse of that video begged to differ.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yo Gotti Calls On Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, Mozzy & Lehla Samia For "Gangsta Art" Intro
There's no denying Yo Gotti's grip on the streets. After years of delivering anthems upon anthems, he's now comfortably seated in his executive chair as the commander-in-chief of the CMG camp. The past few years have seen the label expand with artists like Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, and more. Today,...
Nick Cannon Refused To Promote Sherri Shepherd's New Show Out Of Loyalty To Wendy Williams, Claims Insider
He may not like committing to romantic relationships, but Nick Cannon has no problem pledging his loyalty to those who have helped him along the way. Later this year, Sherri Shepherd's eponymous talk show will premiere, and the program is said to be a replacement to Wendy Williams' now defunct show. In order to build up hype for the new series, production company Debmar-Mercury asked the Nickelodeon alum to do some promotions — but he's reportedly refused to do so because of his friendship with Williams.
Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West
Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
Nicki Minaj Shows Up In Style To Her Chaotic Meet And Greet In London
On July 11, the Barbz took over the streets of Camden Town in London after Nicki Minaj announced that she would be throwing an impromptu meet and greet in the district.
HipHopDX.com
Yung Miami & Diddy Pose For Romantic Photo In Paris After Confirming Dating Rumors
Paris, France – After finally confirming the long-swirling dating rumors last month, Yung Miami and Diddy enjoyed a baecation in Paris this week. The City Girls rapper posted a slideshow serving looks on Instagram on Thursday (July 14), including a romantic photo of her holding hands with the Bad Boy boss.
Lil Wayne Mourns The Officer Who Saved His Life At 12 Years Old
Lil Wayne is grieving the passing of Robert Hoobler, the former New Orleans cop who saved his life following a suicide attempt with a gun at 12 years old. The 65-year-old’s body was found in his Old Jefferson home on Friday (July 22). After Lil Wayne got wind of the news, he took his mourning to Instagram to share his sentiments about the hero of his life.
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Toned Derriere In New Hottie Bootcamp Video
After a long hiatus, Megan Thee Stallion finally announced the return of her Hottie Bootcamp regime.
Comments / 3