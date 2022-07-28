20 Things To Do In Rathdrum Idaho

travel2next.com
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. HeimbignerWashington State
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Spokane residents would receive hundreds each month in new stimulus programJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Shoshone News Press
T&N: The Samuels Hotel: The 'pride of Wallace'
WALLACE — It was the grandest building in Shoshone County — by a margin that wasn’t particularly close. But, unlike so many other buildings in the historic city, it did not endure. The Samuels Hotel was completed just prior to the summer season in May 1908, and...
Controversial cell tower proposal to undergo hearing this week at Kootenai County Community Development
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A hearing is scheduled this week before a Kootenai County hearing examiner on a proposed cell tower off Potlatch Hill Road in Coeur d'Alene, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Couer d'Alene Press. "I do not support the building of a cell tower...
Cat cafe in north Spokane blows up on TikTok
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Kitty Cantina in north Spokane has blown up on TikTok in a call to get their cats adopted. Kitty Cantina is a cat cafe dedicated to sheltering homeless cats, and eventually, finding their forever home. Established in 2020, Kitty Cantina also serves coffee and alcohol as part of its business model. The other half of the cafe is dedicated to their Kitty Lounge, where all the cats roam cage-free, separate from the cafe’s eating area.
dpgazette.com
Deer Park City Wide Yard Sale Coming Soon
We’re less than a week away from the Deer Park Yard Sale (DPYS); held annually during the first weekend in August for over 10 years! Whether you are hosting a sale or hunting for a bargain, this weekend will be a great time. Since 2009, the Deer Park City...
Spokane Transit announces package of service changes coming in August
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Transit Authority announced an expansive package of service changes coming on August 28. These changes will provide better service in Northeast Spokane, service on both sides of I-90 between Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake, and expanded service on select routes. Zones at the STA...
KHQ Right Now
Motorcycle catches fire inside Spokane repair shop
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle undergoing repairs at a Spokane auto shop caught fire Monday, prompting evacuations. Spokane fire crews responded to the 10600 block of E. Sprague Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. and doused the flames. The fire created a lot of smoke even after being put out....
Crash blocks Geiger Blvd near I-90, detour in place
SPOKANE, Wash. — Detours are in place for westbound Geiger Blvd and Electric Road, as well as eastbound Geiger and Spotted Road. A semi crashed on westbound I-90 near Geiger Frontage Road early Monday morning. At least one person was injured. Detours are in place and will continue until at least 8:30 a.m. The roadblocks will impact Amazon commuters. ...
inlander.com
As temps reach 104, Spokane orders WSDOT to remove cooling tent at state's largest homeless camp
On Wednesday, the Spokane Fire Marshal ordered the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to remove a cooling shelter at Camp Hope — a homeless encampment of more than 600 people that is located on WSDOT property near Interstate 90 in Spokane. As a heat wave sent Spokane temperatures...
‘Makes no sense’: Future of cooling center at Camp Hope uncertain
SPOKANE, Wash. — Monday marks the final day, for now, in a long stretch of sweltering weather. The community has banded together to help each other out, and many have shifted those efforts towards helping those at Camp Hope, by putting up and operating a cooling center. It’s become...
KHQ Right Now
Sheriff's office: Excessive speed and alcohol factors in Idaho boat crash that killed four
PEND OREILLE, Idaho - Excessive speed and alcohol consumption both played roles in the speed boat accident that left four men dead in the Pend Oreille River, according to an update from Idaho officials. The investigation into the late-June accident found that the boat's owner had a blood-alcohol level of...
Idaho Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Right now, Jon Taffer’s Bar Rescue is the buzz of the Treasure Valley. Earlier this month, we learned that the crew did Firehouse Sports Pub in Nampa. Since then, there have been a lot of loose lips on social media. We know they’ve also been to Corner Cafe Bar & Grille (now Country Barn Corner Cafe) in Horseshoe Bend, Strikers Lounge at Meridian Lanes and we’re pretty sure we know which bar they’ll be at this weekend. We won’t spoil that surprise until it also leaks on Facebook. The episodes are expected to air in September.
Friday heat smashes late July records
SPOKANE, Wash.– At around 2:oo p.m. on Friday, Spokane hit 100° for the second consecutive day. This tied the July 29 record high set in 2014. RELATED: Excessive heat continues through Sunday – Mark This is one of a few record highs in jeopardy around the Inland Northwest. Here are new or tied high-temperature records from Friday. Spokane: 102° Moses...
North Idaho musician reaches millions with unique instrument
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A soothing melody sweeps over the rocky shore of Lake Coeur d’Alene, mixing with the sounds of the water. The peaceful sounds come from a quiet beach overlooking lake Coeur d’Alene, where musician Ethereal in E played a unique instrument called the handpan.
+$265k in WA state unclaimed lottery prizes. 2 tickets bought in Tri-Cities and Yakima
These locations in eastern and western Washington detail where lottery winners bought tickets but have yet to claim their cash.
tornadopix.com
Seattle developer looking to build $40 million project in downtown Spokane
A real estate developer in Seattle is looking to build an estimated $40 million mixed-use residential development in downtown Spokane. Hybrid Architecture, of Seattle, has submitted a pre-development request with the city for a 125,000-square-foot, seven-story multi-family building in a parking lot between Fast Eddie’s Bar & Grill and Best Western Plus City Center on Spokane Falls Boulevard.
Spokane Valley Firefighter will not recover from cardiac arrest
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank Soto released a statement on Sunday announcing that Firefighter Dan Patterson will not recover from cardiac arrest. Patterson suffered cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift on July 21. When Patterson left his station to go for a run, he called his wife to tell her he was not feeling well...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Transit Authority announces service updates, largest overhaul in a decade
SPOKANE, Wash. – Thrice yearly, the Spokane Transit Authority (STA) schedules service changes to address rider needs. This year, the September change is rolling out early, scheduled for Aug. 28. STA says it is “the most extensive package of service enhancements in a decade.”. Some quality of life...
3 free, fun Activities to do in Spokane
Outdoors in Washington StatePhoto by Dave Hoefler (Unsplash) Looking for some fun, free activities to enjoy in Spokane? Look no further! I've got a great list for you to enjoy.
Shoshone News Press
T&N: Canyon Elementary: The Little Schoolhouse in Cataldo
CANYON — A small school, nestled in a beautiful location amongst the wildlife and flourishing flora, Canyon Elementary, more recently named Canyon Elementary Science Magnet School is among the gems of the area, despite not being located in Shoshone County. The school has been referenced as “the community background” and the “Little Schoolhouse in Cataldo.”
Coeur d'Alene Press
Schedule concealed carry license appointments online
COEUR d’ALENE — Beginning Aug. 1, Kootenai County residents can get appointments for concealed weapons licenses and fingerprint services through the QLess app. Idaho residents aged 18 and older don’t need a license in order to carry a lawfully-possessed firearm. But those who obtain an enhanced license can carry concealed in the many states that recognize licenses issued in Idaho.
