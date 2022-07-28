NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/28

mybeachradio.com
Related
Beach Radio
3 Amazing And Unusual New Jersey Places You Have To Visit This Summer
It’s not like we will ever run out of things to do in New Jersey, but if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary to put on your calendar, we have some suggestions you might be interested in. Here are five really good and unusual things to...
Amazingly Small New Jersey Town is One Of The Smallest In The Country
When I was living in Central Pennsylvania, the town I worked in had a population of about eight hundred people, on a busy day. Even the town I grew up in, North Wales, was pretty small in comparison to the rest of the county. Small towns are great!. They have...
Two Major Marijuana Firsts Set To Open In New Jersey
New Jersey is going green...and I am not talking about our environmental initiatives. A lot of people have jumped on the marijuana bandwagon since it was legalized in New Jersey back in April. Welcome to the good side... So it is no surprise that we have not one, but TWO...
Delicious! Picking New Jersey Blackberries and Peaches Here in the Garden State
If you are looking for a beautiful day trip right here in New Jersey, how about going fruit picking with the family? It's a great way to get exercise, fresh air, and sunshine. It is also a great way to get healthy Jersey fresh food on your table. We have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look up in the sky! Photos from one of the most unique traditions in NJ
This past weekend I went to the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning, and I was absolutely blown away. I have always wanted to do the 6 a.m. mass ascension of the hot air balloons, but for the past couple years I was either working the event or I was too busy to go. But this year, I was ready to go, I woke up at 5 a.m. and got dressed and headed to Solberg Airport in Readington, New Jersey.
Sunbathers in New Jersey On Alert After A Popular Sunscreen is Recalled
After a long winter, the first thing we are all waiting to do in the summer is to get a little Vitamin D. We patiently wait all season to get outdoors. You guessed it, summer means plenty of time outdoors. Most of the time, at the Jersey Shore, we are...
Extreme heat: Keeping our furry friends safe
This past weekend we experienced some extreme heat. We are talking in the 100s. In that kind of heat we need to ensure that we continue to take care of our furry friends too, here are some tips on keeping your dog safe in the hot weather. On hot days,...
Beach Radio
Nearly 200 NJ towns will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday
Since 1984, National Night Out has grown from the initial, hyperlocal concept of turning on a porch light, sitting outside for an hour, and waving at police vehicles and fire trucks passing by, to a community celebration of neighborhoods getting to know their first responders. After a couple of down...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How many dogs and cats can you legally own in New Jersey?
You may have heard of the saying, “A dog may be a man’s best friend, but a cat is a woman’s best friend.”. But how many of these “best friends” are you allowed to own in New Jersey?. At the statewide level, New Jersey does...
PETS・
$1M Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold at the Jersey Shore
Although no one won the full Mega Millions jackpot from Tuesday night, it was still very profitable for someone who bought a ticket at the Jersey Shore that ended up being worth $1,000,000!. In fact, there were two $1M winning tickets sold in New Jersey, and reportedly one worth $3M...
This Infamous New Jersey Italian Festival Is Kicking Off In September
This event may be the most stereotypical New Jersey event that I’ve seen, and I’m so here for it. The garden state is known for its Italian ties and there’s a celebration happening in Hoboken that is all things Italian. The Hoboken Italian Festival is one of...
Spirit Halloween is back in New Jersey: Here’s where to find them
Welcome to the dog days of summer in New Jersey. That time of year when we try to squeeze every last ounce of fun in the sun while we can before September rolls around and the season comes to a close. And like any season in the near future, many...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beach Radio
Baseball – Toms River East Repeats as New Jersey Little League State Champions
POMPTON PLAINS -- While the 2021 Toms River East Little League team rampaged to the state championship last summer for the first time in 22 years, the group that was one year behind those Toms River 12-year-old all-stars made a similar run as 11-year-olds, only to come up one win short of their own state championship.
New Jersey’s Absolute Best All You Can Eat Buffet Has Been Revealed
We love eating in New Jersey, so we must be the biggest fans of the all-you-can-eat buffet in the whole country. Now one restaurant has been crowned the best all-you-can-eat place in the whole state. It's saying a lot to name just one restaurant as the best in this state,...
New Jersey trick-or-treaters may face a candy shortage
Heads up, New Jersey! Your little goblin may be getting bags of pennies from your neighbors when they trick or treat this Oct. 31. Hershey, the big candy maker, issued a warning this week that said a possible candy shortage may affect your Halloween pickings. The big concern is the shortage of raw ingredients, which will cause a major candy capacity problem.
Popcorn Park Zoo welcomes new lions, tigers to NJ from Canada
LACEY — Canada's loss is New Jersey's gain in the form of four new lions and tigers at the Associated Humane Societies Popcorn Park Zoo and Animal Refuge. They were residents of the Cherry Brook Zoo in the eastern Canadian province of New Brunswick, which closed in May 2020 after 46 years. The zoo was having financial difficulties going into the pandemic but restrictions on visitors shut off their revenue stream which led to their decision to close.
Beach Radio
Domestic extremists and rail security: What NJ passengers need to know
We haven’t had a significant terrorism-related incident in the Garden State in quite a while but the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness has issued an advisory about a possible passenger rail threat. While law enforcement officials have not indicated any kind of specific, credible threat has...
All New Jersey restaurants that were on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
With Guy Fieri making the state of New Jersey Flavortown (he’s on his third Garden State eatery in a month), I thought I would look and see how many restaurants he’s visited through the years. Dolce & Clemente's in Robbinsville. Jersey Girl Café in Hamilton. Jammin’ Crepes...
The best NJ summer sauce made from your garden
There’s a saying: “Everyone loves beets. Some people just don’t know it yet.”. If you have a garden you know exactly what I mean when I say summer dinners in NJ are the absolute best. And beets are the best of it. My favorite thing about summer dinners is that 70% of the food on the table grows fresh out of my own garden. On my table, beets can always be found in some incorporation, and my newest favorite is to make them into a pesto sauce.
Is This the Supermarket of Your Dreams for Manahawkin, NJ
I can't believe it, but you really, really want this one supermarket in Manahawkin. Rt. 72 is just crazy as it is, especially during the summer with everyone heading to LBI. Even on a regular Saturday in February, Rt. 72 in Manahawkin there's traffic. Whole Foods Market, is a fantastic...
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0