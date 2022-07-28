NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/28

There’s a saying: “Everyone loves beets. Some people just don’t know it yet.”. If you have a garden you know exactly what I mean when I say summer dinners in NJ are the absolute best. And beets are the best of it. My favorite thing about summer dinners is that 70% of the food on the table grows fresh out of my own garden. On my table, beets can always be found in some incorporation, and my newest favorite is to make them into a pesto sauce.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO