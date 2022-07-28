Need An Excuse to Eat a Blizzard? You’ll Make a Miracles Happen

We definitely live in a very political world, and if you don't share the same beliefs as someone else you're wrong. A local Amarillo business owner attended a rally for Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke over the weekend and invited Mr. O'Rourke to have breakfast at his establishment the next day. Mr. O'Rourke did just that, he and his camp stopped by and had breakfast. Mr. O' Rourke then posted about the local business and thanked them for the support on his social media pages.

