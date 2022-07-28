Need An Excuse to Eat a Blizzard? You’ll Make a Miracles Happen

987thebomb.com
Oh, Say It’s So! Historic Herring Hotel To Be Restored
Am I the last person on earth who heard about this?! Someone has finally bought the old, abandoned Herring Hotel in Downtown Amarillo...and they're planning on restoring it to its former glory!. At least, that's what all the evidence points to. A friend of mine shared a link with a...
Live Music Comes to Pampa for Monumental Festival
If you love music and festivals, you definitely want to mark your calendars for this fun event. PampaFest is an all-day music festival in downtown Pampa, Texas. It's definitely one of those parties you don't want to miss, especially if you love country music, and especially if you love Texas Country and Red Dirt.
Amarillo Are You Ready To Up Your Hatch Game?
What does that even mean? Well, let me help you out. There are certain times of the year that just scream out to need some excitement. The kids are getting ready to go back to school. Soon it will be football season. Then it will be the holiday season before...
National Night Out Hits Amarillo. Hang With ACPD & Party!
Back in the day, the normal thing to do on a Friday or Saturday night (or both really) was an old-fashioned block party. It really is one of my fondest memories growing up. Watching everyone open their garage doors, pull chairs out into the middle of the street or along their sidewalk and just hang out with one another.
So Many Scams So Little Time in Amarillo
I really wish we could stop writing about scams happening in Amarillo. I wish we could find a way for everyone to make an honest living and not find the need to try to scam people out of their money. In a perfect world, I guess. It seems like there...
Win Tickets! Family Support Service’s Harley Party is a Fun Ride!
Each year Family Support Services hosts its annual Harley Party. This year's event will take place Saturday, July 30th from 5-9 pm at the Amarillo National Center on the Tri-State Fairgrounds. This event brings out over 3,000 people who have a chance to win a 2022 Harley or a $15,000...
I’m All About the Easy Trails at Palo Duro Canyon
I am an avid walker. You will find me getting my steps in around Amarillo all over the streets of Amarillo. That happens from April through October. I can't say I am all that great at hiking. I dread when some of the streets in Amarillo have a bit of...
Amarillo Quickly Revolts After Candidate Posts About Restaurant
We definitely live in a very political world, and if you don't share the same beliefs as someone else you're wrong. A local Amarillo business owner attended a rally for Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke over the weekend and invited Mr. O'Rourke to have breakfast at his establishment the next day. Mr. O'Rourke did just that, he and his camp stopped by and had breakfast. Mr. O' Rourke then posted about the local business and thanked them for the support on his social media pages.
This Fun Fascinating Town is Halfway Between Amarillo and OKC
If you're looking to travel out of Amarillo and not go very far, then Oklahoma City is a quick trip for a fun getaway. However, when you're trying to plan a trip, and you want to plan your stops. It's always important to know the halfway point of any trip. Especially, if you have kids.
Amarillo Wizards Get Ready to Learn New Spells
Harry Potter fans are all around. You either discovered the series by reading the books while you were growing up or you watched all the movies. You couldn't wait to start the next one in the series. Of course, all good things must come to an end and when the...
Wanna Ditch The Kids? Amarillo Zoo To The Rescue.
So here we are on the backside of July. The kids have been on summer break for about two months. Your sanity is shot, your house is a mess and you just need a little quiet time to recalibrate. Well, guess what? The Amarillo Zoo feels your pain, and they're...
Where’s The Rain? Amarillo Is In A Drought.
As we continue to push through all these 100+ degree days this summer, we're screaming for a little relief. Cooler temperatures would certainly be welcomed, don't get me wrong. There's a bigger issue we need to deal with first, however. Amarillo is officially in a drought, and not a little...
Amarillo Is Eerily Quiet On Sunday Nights. Why?
I was out and about this past Sunday, and it started somewhat early for me. Out of the house around 9 am to head to the ballfields, and it was pretty darn quiet on the streets of Amarillo. While that I wholly expected due to people being at mass, it...
Amarillo Raising Cane’s Employees Could Become Mega Millions Winners
Tonight's Mega Millions drawing is one of the more anticipated drawings in recent history. I mean, with an estimated jackpot of $810,000,000 as of the writing of this article, everyone finds themselves hoping and wishing...and dreaming. However, they will be a group of people that will be watching maybe just...
Those Brick Roads of Amarillo Have a Story to Tell
We see orange construction cones on the road, we see orange barrels. In Amarillo, we get to enjoy the scenery. We can drive up and down the residential roads if we want to avoid the highways. That is where the real action is anyway. We can see our city parks....
Dove Creek Equine Welcomes New Baby Honey Bea!
FunDove Creek Equine Rescue is a non-profit in town that rescues neglected animals in the area. Dove Creek Equine was in desperate need of help. Due to the drought and the rising cost of hay and feed, they needed extra funds to be able to keep the organization open and the animals fed and taken care of. They launched the When in Drought Emergency Campaign on June 8th to raise emergency funding. Their goal was $20,000.
Lost Bull in River Road, Is This Your Big Fella?
When you live in an area like Amarillo and outside of the city, you find yourself in a rural area surrounded by livestock. Occasionally, you get a stray cow, horse, goat, etc. pop up on your property and you are easily able to find the owner. However, there is a...
Orbeez Challenge Wreaking Havoc in Amarillo Neighborhood
When it comes to social media, do you think it is creating the next generation of criminals or just helping make stupid decisions?. I try to keep up with the latest trends, it gives me something to talk and write about, however, this trend is something I completely missed. I...
Support is Available at Helpful Alzheimer’s Forum
At some point in your lifetime, you will somehow be touched by Alzheimer's and dementia. You may end up caring for a family member, you may have a friend who is caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's or dementia, or you, yourself may be entering the early onset of Alzheimer's.
This Whimsical Home in Amarillo has 60 Trees, 7 Bedrooms, Salt Water Pool…And More!
Hello, dear reader! Please fasten your seatbelts because we're going on one heck of a rocket ride tour of one of my favorite homes that's hit the market so far. I opened up Zillow to see if there was any new homes listed in Amarillo that would catch my eye....and let me tell you, I found it.
