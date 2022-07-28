RICHMOND WOMAN WHO DIED IN BUTLER COUNTY CRASH IDENTIFIED

1017thepoint.com
Related
ripleynews.com
Elizabethtown man killed in crash
A two vehicle crash in Ripley County has claimed the life of a man from Elizabethtown. On Saturday, July 30 around 4:00 p.m. troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, that claimed the life of a Bartholomew County man.
West Carrollton man charged with murder in machete attack
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man suspected in a fatal attack near a park in Dayton was charged Monday. According to court records, 23-year-old Daniel Anderson, of West Carrollton, was arraigned on three counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault. Police were called to the incident in the 2400 block of Ridge Avenue […]
WLWT 5
Man dead following two-car accident on State Road 129
VERSAILLES, Ind. — A Bartholomew County, Indiana, man has died after a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles on Saturday. According to the Indiana State Police, the accident happened around 4 p.m. Upon further investigation, authorities indicated that a blue 2006 Ford F-350,...
1 seriously injured in bicycle-involved Clinton County hit-and-run
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A bicyclist is seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Clinton County Sunday night. The crash happened on State Route 730 in Union Township around 9:40 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A preliminary investigation showed that a man was riding his bicycle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Man killed in Ripley County crash, state troopers say
VERSAILLES, Ind. (WXIX) - An Elizabethtown man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 129 on Saturday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police. Lenord Sheldon Jr., 66, sustained fatal injuries after colliding head-on with another vehicle, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles. The Ripley County Coroner’s...
Dayton-area pastor killed, second man injured after being hit by car in Florida
FORT WALTON, Florida — A Dayton-area pastor was killed and another local man was injured in a crash early Sunday morning in Fort Walton Florida, according to police. The crash happened just after midnight Sunday morning on Florida Highway 98 near a Holiday Inn Express. Two pedestrians, identified as Joel Burton, 42, and Zebulon Dill, 32, both from the Dayton-area, were hit by a car while trying to walk across a road near the hotel, a spokesperson for the Fort Walton police department told News Center 7.
New Castle man killed in I-865 crash in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A New Castle man was killed early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 865. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, 82-year-old Terry Ingle was a front seat passenger in the vehicle that drove into the median and landed upside down in a creek. He died at the scene.
1017thepoint.com
ELWOOD POLICE OFFICER SHOT AND KILLED IN TRAFFIC STOP
Police departments across the state are mourning the loss of a fellow officer. An Elwood Indiana police officer was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Sunday morning. Indiana State Police say that around 2:00 am Sunday, 24-year-old Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was conducting a traffic stop on State Road 37 in Madison County, and for reasons unknown at this time, the suspect exited the vehicle and fired multiple rounds, striking Officer Shahnavaz at least once. Shahnavaz was flown to an Indianapolis area hospital and was pronounced dead soon after. The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards II, from Anderson, fled the scene in their vehicle but was later taken into custody and faces multiple charges.
Man shot dead by Greenfield cop during hostage situation, state police say
A Greenfield police officer fatally shot a man who authorities allege was holding a woman inside a home against her will and assaulting her while armed with a gun.
WLWT 5
Clearcreek Township officer shot in head discharged from hospital
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — A Warren County police officer has been released from rehab after being shot in the line of duty earlier this month. Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney was shot in the head while responding to a domestic violence call on State Route 48 on July 12.
What we know about suspect in Elwood officer’s deadly shooting, including his conviction for firing at Indianapolis PD
With formal charges expected to be filed Monday in Madison County, more details have emerged about the suspect in the deadly shooting of an Elwood police officer. Police arrested 42-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards II of Anderson in connection to the fatal shooting that took the life of 24-year-old Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop. […]
Suspect in shooting outside Muncie Walmart being held without bond
A Muncie man who police say shot and killed a man as he was leaving Walmart Saturday is being held without bond.
Fox 19
Man stabbed to death in Oakley, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man died Saturday as a result of a stabbing in Oakley, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were dispatched to the 3400 block of Cardiff Avenue around 1 a.m. and found Michael Lamb, 41, suffering from a stab wound to his torso. Lamb was pronounced...
Woman charged with murder after fatal West End Shooting
The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Lockhurst Lane in West End, Cincinnati police said.
Fox 19
Police identify man shot, killed in West End
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man in his 40s was shot and killed in the West End Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting happened on in the 1600 block of Lockhurst Lane around 3 a.m. Once police arrived, they found Aaron Zander, 44, the with multiple gunshot wounds.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead following accident after car flips over bridge
CINCINNATI — A man has died following an accident on I-471 southbound early Saturday morning. According to the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit, around 2:56 a.m., units responded to Interstate 471 southbound to investigate a fatal crash. Police say the man was driving a 2015 black Mercedes-Benz when he...
Fox 19
70-year-old man killed in Batesville crash
BATESVILLE, Ind. (WXIX) - A 70-year-old southeastern Indiana man was killed in a crash in Batesville on Thursday, according to Batesville police and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Officers responded to the intersection of State Road 46 and State Road 229 at around 7:52 a.m. for a report of...
WLWT 5
Man in critical condition following shooting on E. Galbraith Road
CINCINNATI — According to our WLWT reporter on the scene, Cincinnati police are responding to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of E. Galbraith Road and Woodbine Avenue on Saturday. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Police say that one male suspect fired at the victim in the...
Washington Missourian
No one injured in Union gas pump fire
No one was injured Saturday night when a gas station pump caught fire in Union, officials said. The fire started at 10:05 p.m. at the Shell station at 6364 Highway V, just off Highway 47, Union Fire Protection District Chief Russell Hamilton said.
Fox 19
Fire causes estimated $250,000 in damage at Spring Grove Village deli
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to multiple reports of “heavy smoke” coming from a deli in Spring Grove Village on Saturday morning. According to District 3 Fire Chief Kelly Callen, damage has been estimated $250,000 from a fire at S & S Deli on Winton Road that broke out around 10:40 a.m., before the deli opened.
Comments / 0