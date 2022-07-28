Kentucky Recovery Program Stepping Up to Help Others W/Super Cool Fundraiser [PHOTOS]

wbkr.com
Your Top Ten Best Places to Eat Chicken Wings in the Tri-State [RESULTS]
To celebrate National Chicken Wing Day, we asked which restaurant has the most crave-able wings in town. Who serves up the biggest, sauciest, and tastiest wings in the tri-state? You took the poll, and we have the results. Last week, we played the "One Has to Go Challenge" on social...
Tree falls on RV camper in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess Kentucky Dispatch tells us a tree has fallen on a camper. They say it happened at Diamond Lake amid the severe storms Monday night. Dispatch says they are unsure if anyone was injured in the incident. Eyewitness News reached out to Sheriff Barry Smith and are waiting to hear […]
wevv.com
Owensboro boy celebrates life as Kindergartner after beating the odds
It's a story of inspiration as Tri-State children return for another year of school. One Owensboro boy is preparing for his first day, despite all he's been through. It was a milestone the Emery family wasn't sure their son would ever reach. "For him to turn six is just awesome,...
wevv.com
Healthcare officials warn of high COVID-19 community level in Evansville area
There's a new coronavirus warning from healthcare officials in the Evansville, Indiana area. Officials with Deaconess said Monday that the current COVID-19 community levels in Warrick and Vanderburgh counties was "High." Monday's message from Deaconess urges residents in those communities to take several precautionary measures against the spread of the...
Yard Party Set to Benefit Boulware Mission in Owensboro, Kentucky
We have your lunch plans for tomorrow. Come to the WBKR front lawn and help support the Boulware Mission. There will be food trucks and other surprises. Come join us!. 10th ANNUAL DANCING WITH OUR STARS OWENSBORO STYLE. Jerry Ray Davis and Katrina Crume are fundraising machines! They have a...
Car Wash Planned to Benefit Two Kentucky Women Battling Cancer
Angie Vanover of Owensboro, and her friend Donna Bland of Lewisport, are in the fight of their lives. Angie is battling lung cancer, and Donna has breast cancer. Financially, it's taking a toll. There's a car wash planned for tomorrow to help offset that burden. My Mom had breast cancer...
Kentucky Woman’s HISS-terical Rescue Kitty Post Has Everyone Cracking Up [PHOTOS]
A Kentucky woman has everyone laughing out loud after she posted the cutest story about rescuing a kitty and how she was going to explain it to her husband. WE'RE DYING!. It's inevitable if you love animals you will totally get this story. Sam Ray, from Owensboro, is the epitome of an animal lover. She doesn't just love the cute and cuddly ones she loves the ones that could snatch your face off if they wanted to.
14news.com
Crews battle early morning house fire in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a house fire in Daviess County early Monday morning. That happened in the 1100 block of Woodmere Lane around 5:45. Officials say they arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the second floor and attic. They say ventilation was established to...
What’s left of the camper recovered from Ohio River
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — After spending most of the day drifting down the Ohio River, the notorious camper that caught the interest of thousands of Tri-Staters has been recovered. Uniontown Water Rescue says they worked alongside Henderson City County Rescue to get the camper out of waters — at least what was left of it. […]
14news.com
Owensboro girl gains national attention after starting newspaper
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In October, an 11-year-old girl decided to start her own newspaper. Since then, her paper has increased in popularity, and even received national attention. When Audrey Neel started the Owensboro Kids Chronicle, she didn’t think it would get a lot of attention. “I didn’t expect...
wevv.com
Western Kentucky's first Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Muhlenberg County
A new Safe Haven Baby Box is being unveiled in Kentucky on Monday. The new Baby Box is being unveiled in the Muhlenberg County city of Powderly. It will be the 11th Safe Haven Baby Box in the Bluegrass State, but the first in our western Kentucky area. It will also be the 114th Safe Haven Baby Box in the nation.
104.1 WIKY
Sheriff’s Office Confirms Drowning Deaths
Warrick County Dispatch was notified around 4:00 on Saturday afternoon that a small boat had capsized and two individuals were under water. This happened at a home on Martin Road in Newburgh. Approximately 30 minutes later fire department dive teams located the bodies of 23 year old Jesus Gonzales and...
The Creme Coffee House Gets New Mobile Coffee Trailer in Owensboro, Kentucky
Did you hear the news? The Creme Coffee House has been part of the Owensboro coffee scene for over a decade, and they're adding a brand-new coffee trailer. The mobile cafe' will specialize in a wide variety of coffee, non-coffee, and food options. Whether you stop by to grab a...
Local Verizon stores host backpack giveaway
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Several Verizon stores across the Tri-State held a back-pack giveaway for students Sunday afternoon. TCC and Wireless Zone operate several Verizon stores and wanted to give back to the community. This was the company’s 10th year doing the giveaway. Along with getting a free backpack filled with school supplies, students could […]
Win Passes to the 2022 Frog Follies at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center
For the 47th year, thousands of classic, restored street rods will rumble into Evansville for the annual Frog Follies at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds Friday, August 26th through Sunday, August 28th (2022). After canceling the 2020 edition due to the pandemic, the annual event returned last year despite cases...
EPD preparing for National Night Out
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police Crime Prevention Officer Eric Krogman appeared on Eyewitness News on Monday to discuss the upcoming National Night Out. You can view the interview in the video player above. National Night Out provides the opportunity for members of the community to meet with local emergency responders. National Night Out will […]
14news.com
Riverboat cruise docking in Evansville Aug. 8
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A riverboat tour is coming to the Evansville riverfront this month. As we first reported, American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage will be docking at the old LST dock on Monday, August 8. Visit Evansville officials say it’s a traditional paddleboat with 150 passengers. We’re...
wevv.com
Web Extra: Air44 shows camper taking on water as Ohio River rises
A camper was placed on a sand bar that appeared on the Ohio River due to dry conditions in Evansville. With recent rainfall, the Ohio River's waters are rising, as many in the Tri-State wait to find out the camper's fate. Air44 got a bird's eye view of the camper taking on water on Friday. More: https://www.wevv.com/news/indiana/camper-on-ohio-river-sand-bar-taking-on-water-as-river-rises/article_fc5b5642-0f43-11ed-b49f-b3ca6b1a66a9.html.
wevv.com
KSP to conduct roadside safety checkpoints
The Kentucky State Police will be setting up various roadside safety checkpoints as well as focusing efforts on well-known problematic areas in the Henderson district. KSP says it utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers and to provide a deterrent for those who violate traffic laws. Police say...
14news.com
Camper towed out of water after washing away into Ohio River
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All eyes have been on the Ohio River in Evansville for the past 10 days, but after nearly a week, the camper that had been sitting safely on a sandbar has now been towed out of the water. On Friday, the camper began washing away due...
