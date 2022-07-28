ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBKR

Kentucky Recovery Program Stepping Up to Help Others W/Super Cool Fundraiser [PHOTOS]

By Angel Welsh
WBKR
WBKR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wbkr.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Tree falls on RV camper in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess Kentucky Dispatch tells us a tree has fallen on a camper. They say it happened at Diamond Lake amid the severe storms Monday night. Dispatch says they are unsure if anyone was injured in the incident. Eyewitness News reached out to Sheriff Barry Smith and are waiting to hear […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Healthcare officials warn of high COVID-19 community level in Evansville area

There's a new coronavirus warning from healthcare officials in the Evansville, Indiana area. Officials with Deaconess said Monday that the current COVID-19 community levels in Warrick and Vanderburgh counties was "High." Monday's message from Deaconess urges residents in those communities to take several precautionary measures against the spread of the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Charity#Owensboro#Fos
WBKR

Yard Party Set to Benefit Boulware Mission in Owensboro, Kentucky

We have your lunch plans for tomorrow. Come to the WBKR front lawn and help support the Boulware Mission. There will be food trucks and other surprises. Come join us!. 10th ANNUAL DANCING WITH OUR STARS OWENSBORO STYLE. Jerry Ray Davis and Katrina Crume are fundraising machines! They have a...
WBKR

Kentucky Woman’s HISS-terical Rescue Kitty Post Has Everyone Cracking Up [PHOTOS]

A Kentucky woman has everyone laughing out loud after she posted the cutest story about rescuing a kitty and how she was going to explain it to her husband. WE'RE DYING!. It's inevitable if you love animals you will totally get this story. Sam Ray, from Owensboro, is the epitome of an animal lover. She doesn't just love the cute and cuddly ones she loves the ones that could snatch your face off if they wanted to.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Crews battle early morning house fire in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a house fire in Daviess County early Monday morning. That happened in the 1100 block of Woodmere Lane around 5:45. Officials say they arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the second floor and attic. They say ventilation was established to...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

What’s left of the camper recovered from Ohio River

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — After spending most of the day drifting down the Ohio River, the notorious camper that caught the interest of thousands of Tri-Staters has been recovered. Uniontown Water Rescue says they worked alongside Henderson City County Rescue to get the camper out of waters — at least what was left of it. […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Owensboro girl gains national attention after starting newspaper

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In October, an 11-year-old girl decided to start her own newspaper. Since then, her paper has increased in popularity, and even received national attention. When Audrey Neel started the Owensboro Kids Chronicle, she didn’t think it would get a lot of attention. “I didn’t expect...
OWENSBORO, KY
104.1 WIKY

Sheriff’s Office Confirms Drowning Deaths

Warrick County Dispatch was notified around 4:00 on Saturday afternoon that a small boat had capsized and two individuals were under water. This happened at a home on Martin Road in Newburgh. Approximately 30 minutes later fire department dive teams located the bodies of 23 year old Jesus Gonzales and...
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local Verizon stores host backpack giveaway

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Several Verizon stores across the Tri-State held a back-pack giveaway for students Sunday afternoon. TCC and Wireless Zone operate several Verizon stores and wanted to give back to the community. This was the company’s 10th year doing the giveaway. Along with getting a free backpack filled with school supplies, students could […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD preparing for National Night Out

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police Crime Prevention Officer Eric Krogman appeared on Eyewitness News on Monday to discuss the upcoming National Night Out. You can view the interview in the video player above. National Night Out provides the opportunity for members of the community to meet with local emergency responders. National Night Out will […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Riverboat cruise docking in Evansville Aug. 8

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A riverboat tour is coming to the Evansville riverfront this month. As we first reported, American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage will be docking at the old LST dock on Monday, August 8. Visit Evansville officials say it’s a traditional paddleboat with 150 passengers. We’re...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Web Extra: Air44 shows camper taking on water as Ohio River rises

A camper was placed on a sand bar that appeared on the Ohio River due to dry conditions in Evansville. With recent rainfall, the Ohio River's waters are rising, as many in the Tri-State wait to find out the camper's fate. Air44 got a bird's eye view of the camper taking on water on Friday. More: https://www.wevv.com/news/indiana/camper-on-ohio-river-sand-bar-taking-on-water-as-river-rises/article_fc5b5642-0f43-11ed-b49f-b3ca6b1a66a9.html.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

KSP to conduct roadside safety checkpoints

The Kentucky State Police will be setting up various roadside safety checkpoints as well as focusing efforts on well-known problematic areas in the Henderson district. KSP says it utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers and to provide a deterrent for those who violate traffic laws. Police say...
HENDERSON, KY
WBKR

WBKR

Owensboro, KY
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy