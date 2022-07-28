Tampa police, fire among workers who could see 18.5 percent raise during three-year period

www.mynews13.com
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the sameCheryl E PrestonTampa, FL
Popular Comic Convention Returns To TampaBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida Mom Who Reportedly Canceled Plans to See Her Kids Mysteriously Vanishes After Boarding Bus to Tampa
Authorities are searching for a Florida mother last seen boarding a Greyhound bus headed for Tampa. Erica Ann Johnson, 36, was reported missing by her family on July 14, six days after she was last captured on surveillance footage at a bus station. According to police, Johnson boarded a bus...
Bay News 9
Frustrated by system, homeless Pinellas families say they need help
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — After being told time and time again that help is available and funding is out there, Shannon Flowers is frustrated to tears. Pouring through a binder of phone numbers and resources that have been sent her way, she says it is hard to get anyone to listen to her or point her in the right direction to get the type of help that she needs to get back on her feet.
mynews13.com
Eckerd College president stepping down
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Eckerd College president Damian Fernandez is stepping down. According to Bay News 9 partner newspaper The Tampa Bay Times, Fernandez is stepping down two years into his term due to exhaustion. Fernandez came to the private, St. Pete-based liberal arts school in July 2020. Dean...
businessobserverfl.com
Report: Home prices on West Coast of Florida to fall sharply in a recession
Homeowners in Tampa, North Port and Cape Coral might be in trouble. A new study out from Redfin, the Seattle tech real estate brokerage, finds the three cities on Florida’s West Coast are among the localities in the country where housing prices will take the biggest hits if — or when — a recession hits.
mynews13.com
Hero using his business success to give back to community
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is using the success of his patented car accessory to give back to his community. Michael Baker and others designed and patented a device called the Odayex 6, a mobile monitor for cars that displays miles per hour. What You Need...
St. Pete Police: Payroll specialist stole nearly $140,000 from employer
A Seminole, Fla. man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly stealing over $130,000 from his employer.
Florida Cities and Counties with the Oldest Populations
Generally speaking, the world's population is growing older. And the population of the United States is no exception. Some of this older population choose Florida as their retirement destination. And some Florida cities and counties are more popular with older residents than others.
Pasco County man looking for help for "neglected" neighborhood
Henry Berndt said while other parts of Pasco County are growing, Veterans Village is falling behind with crumbling sidewalks, even streets, and overgrown brush.
Deputies: Pinellas Park doctor wrote over 550 fake prescriptions, hid $1.9 million in suitcases
A Pinellas Park doctor was arrested on Tuesday after detectives said she sold over 550 illegitimate prescriptions to patients, including undercover Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies.
Tarpon Springs woman punches deputy because ‘she was bored’: affidavit
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tarpon Springs woman was charged after she attacked a Pinellas County deputy while in jail, according to an affidavit. Deputies said Jazmyne Cecilia Levesque, 23, was being moved to a pod Thursday when she punched a deputy in the face. The deputy was taken to a walk-in clinic for […]
Florida Wildlife Commission Employee Arrested In Polk County Walmart Theft
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, a deputy with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a civilian employee of the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), after she committed retail theft from the Walmart store in Mulberry at 6745 Church
Hillsborough school teacher arrested for second time in 4 months
A Hillsborough County school employee who was charged with domestic battery in March 2022, was arrested again on Tuesday, according to the Gulfport Police Department.
Body discovered near St. Pete marina, police say
A body was discovered at a marina in St. Petersburg Wednesday evening, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
Best hospitals in Florida ranked by US News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. News, a site known for ranking everything from hospitals to schools, has updated its list for best hospitals across the country. The site also ranked the top hospitals in each state and, when it comes to Florida, some Tampa Bay area health centers made it into the rankings for best in the Sunshine State.
5 Great Burger Places in Florida
If we were to make a top 3 of most craved comfort foods, a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side would most definitely be on that list. And that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Florida. If you happen to live in Florida then you are in luck because you can visit them anytime. If you don't live in Florida but you love to go on holiday in Florida then make sure to take notes so you can visit these places next time you are in Florida and you are craving a good burger. All of these burger spots are highly praised by tourists and local people so you know they are the real deal.
Five Floridians Made Millionaires By Mega Millions Drawing
Jackpot winner sold in the Chicago suburbs
News4Jax.com
‘As easy as 1-2-3′: Social media trend encourages people to steal Kia, Hyundai cars using USB cables
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are warning about a social media trend that shows how criminals can use a USB cable — instead of a key — to start Kias and Hyundais. Essentially, people are breaking into these cars, taking apart the ignition, and starting the car with a phone charger (USB cord).
Pinellas man arrested for stealing Pokémon merchandise from Walmart
A Belleair Bluffs man was arrested on Wednesday after stealing Pokémon merchandise from a Walmart store by scanning another item at a self-checkout.
Missing girls in Tampa found safe
The girls, ages 6 and 9, were found safe and were relocated with their family on Wednesday night.
