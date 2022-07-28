APD: Suspect Vandalized Right to Life Building in Akron Featured

wakr.net
cleveland19.com
Akron police: Woman punched, robbed after using ATM
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for the suspect who robbed a 39-year-old woman Saturday afternoon after she withdrew money from an ATM. According to police, the incident happened in a parking lot in the 2400 block of Wedgewood Avenue. The victim received her money from the ATM,...
whbc.com
CPD: Canton Man Loses Vehicle to Teen Carjackers
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 27-year-old Canton man was robbed of his car early Sunday morning near his home along Smith Avenue NW. The man says a gun was placed against his head, and three teenagers wearing masks ordered him out of the vehicle. They made...
wakr.net
Police Chief Steve Mylett on Training, Dash Cams, & More Featured
Akron Police Chief, Steve Mylett, joined Ray. They discussed police training, getting dash cams, unrest in Akron, badges, and more.
Solon Police officer punched by 14-year-old at Home Days on Saturday
A 14-year-old boy punched a Solon Police officer on Saturday night at the Home Days event, according to a news release from the Department.
Woman shot in Akron bar dead; Suspect shot by police in stable condition
The 21-year-old woman shot inside the Oasis Bar in Akron Friday morning has died, according to Akron police.
cleveland19.com
At least 2 pets killed in fire in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland fire officials said a fire on Sunday in the city’s Cudell neighborhood left at least two pets dead. Firefighters were called out at 11:17 a.m. to West 114th Street near Western Avenue for the fire, according to Assistant Chief Frank Szabo. By the time...
cleveland19.com
Lorain police fatally shoot suspect who allegedly attacked K-9 with knife
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain police officer shot and killed a 48-year-old man Saturday afternoon after he attacked a police K-9 during his attempted arrest, according to Elyria police. K-9 Rye received stabbing injuries, Elyria police said, and was taken to an emergency animal clinic for surgery. According to...
Suspect charged with killing man in Girard
Cole Conti, 20, was booked into the jail Saturday morning, according to jail records.
Morning Journal
Police involved leaves man dead
Lorain Police have been involved in a shooting in the area of Oberlin Avenue and W. 20th street that has left a man dead sources have told the Morning Journal. Elyria Police are handling the investigation. No further have been released at this time.
Shooting at Akron bar leads to officer shooting woman Friday morning, police say
A woman was shot by an Akron Police officer Friday morning during a foot pursuit after the woman allegedly shot another woman inside a bar, according to Akron Police spokesperson Lt. Michael Miller.
No reason to name Akron officers at this stage of Jayland Walker shooting probe
Once again, The Plain Dealer has advocated treating police officers more harshly that other citizens. In your editorial of July 27, “Release cops’ names in Walker shooting,” the editorial board calls for the release of the names of the eight Akron police officers involved in the shooting of Jayland Walker.
Authorities investigate officer-involved shooting in Lorain: I-Team
Multiple sources confirm to the FOX 8 I-Team investigators are working the scene of a police-involved shooting in Lorain.
Akron police chief says community, officers ‘fatigued’ after second police involved shooting
Akron Police have confirmed a female suspect was shot after a foot chase by police.
Cleveland Teen Shot In Parking Lot Just Three Years After Sister Was Hit By Stolen Car
A Cleveland family is mourning the loss of their second daughter, who was killed in a Cleveland parking lot, according to police. . On Saturday, just before 11 p.m. Torionne Chappman, 18, and Charles Moore, 19, were both shot to death in a parking lot by two men from a car. Another unidentified woman was also shot but fortunately survived, People reports.
cleveland19.com
Woman found dead in car in Cleveland’s Cuyahoga Valley neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after a 19-year-old Akron woman was found dead in her car late Thursday evening. According to EMS, the victim died of a gunshot wound to the chest. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified her as Raegan Howze-Thornton. Officers responded to the area...
Who killed Dailyn Ferguson? $5,000 reward for answers
Crime Stoppers announced Thursday that it is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons who murdered Dailyn Ferguson.
Akron Police investigating 2 shootings that took place on Wednesday
The Akron Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings that left two people seriously injured on Wednesday. Officers received a call regarding the first incident around 5:10 p.m. Upon arriving at the 1200 block of Laffer Avenue, officers found a 32-year-old man inside the apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS after officers provided emergency first aid.
cleveland19.com
19-year-old man injured in South Collinwood shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot on the city’s East side Friday morning. Cleveland police said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 15000 block of Plato Ave., in the city’s South Collinwood neighborhood. There are no arrests. More...
WATCH: Attorney for man killed by Maple Heights Police provides update
The attorney for a man killed by Maple Heights Police in May held a press briefing to provide an update on the case.
Firefighter injured battling fire in Akron
An Akron firefighter is recovering from injuries sustained while battling a house fire.
