APD: Suspect Vandalized Right to Life Building in Akron Featured

A Cleveland family is mourning the loss of their second daughter, who was killed in a Cleveland parking lot, according to police. . On Saturday, just before 11 p.m. Torionne Chappman, 18, and Charles Moore, 19, were both shot to death in a parking lot by two men from a car. Another unidentified woman was also shot but fortunately survived, People reports.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO