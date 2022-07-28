Amarillo Are You Ready To Up Your Hatch Game?

mix941kmxj.com
Live Music Comes to Pampa for Monumental Festival
If you love music and festivals, you definitely want to mark your calendars for this fun event. PampaFest is an all-day music festival in downtown Pampa, Texas. It's definitely one of those parties you don't want to miss, especially if you love country music, and especially if you love Texas Country and Red Dirt.
Remember When the Country Barn was on Lakeside? Building Now Gone
Amarillo has definitely changed over the years. I remember when I graduated high school and moved into Amarillo from Canyon. Soncy didn't have much of anything. Now it is full of shopping and places to eat. It's crazy to watch our city grow as it has. Recently I took a...
Oh, Say It’s So! Historic Herring Hotel To Be Restored
Am I the last person on earth who heard about this?! Someone has finally bought the old, abandoned Herring Hotel in Downtown Amarillo...and they're planning on restoring it to its former glory!. At least, that's what all the evidence points to. A friend of mine shared a link with a...
This Fun Fascinating Town is Halfway Between Amarillo and OKC
If you're looking to travel out of Amarillo and not go very far, then Oklahoma City is a quick trip for a fun getaway. However, when you're trying to plan a trip, and you want to plan your stops. It's always important to know the halfway point of any trip. Especially, if you have kids.
So Many Scams So Little Time in Amarillo
I really wish we could stop writing about scams happening in Amarillo. I wish we could find a way for everyone to make an honest living and not find the need to try to scam people out of their money. In a perfect world, I guess. It seems like there...
Amarillo Is Eerily Quiet On Sunday Nights. Why?
I was out and about this past Sunday, and it started somewhat early for me. Out of the house around 9 am to head to the ballfields, and it was pretty darn quiet on the streets of Amarillo. While that I wholly expected due to people being at mass, it...
Those Brick Roads of Amarillo Have a Story to Tell
We see orange construction cones on the road, we see orange barrels. In Amarillo, we get to enjoy the scenery. We can drive up and down the residential roads if we want to avoid the highways. That is where the real action is anyway. We can see our city parks....
APD Searching for Suspect in East Amarillo Shooting
According to a recent release by Amarillo Police Department, officers were dispatched to a shooting report yesterday at East Park, located at 700 S. Ross. Upon arrival, they located a victim, identified as Carlos Montenegro, 65 years old. The APD Homicide Unit was called to investigate, and they soon identified...
Amarillo Raising Cane’s Employees Could Become Mega Millions Winners
Tonight's Mega Millions drawing is one of the more anticipated drawings in recent history. I mean, with an estimated jackpot of $810,000,000 as of the writing of this article, everyone finds themselves hoping and wishing...and dreaming. However, they will be a group of people that will be watching maybe just...
Where Can You Legally Sell a Gun in Amarillo?
OK, gun ownership is a hot topic in Texas. Of course, it is. We have the right to own guns and we have the right to sell guns. Yes. This is Texas of course. So if you have a gun that you want to sell what can you do with it? Can you just drive your car to a corner parking lot and sell it like they do fruit, vegetables, and rugs? Can you just sell if to your neighbor if you want?
Amarillo Quickly Revolts After Candidate Posts About Restaurant
We definitely live in a very political world, and if you don't share the same beliefs as someone else you're wrong. A local Amarillo business owner attended a rally for Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke over the weekend and invited Mr. O'Rourke to have breakfast at his establishment the next day. Mr. O'Rourke did just that, he and his camp stopped by and had breakfast. Mr. O' Rourke then posted about the local business and thanked them for the support on his social media pages.
Amarillo Wizards Get Ready to Learn New Spells
Harry Potter fans are all around. You either discovered the series by reading the books while you were growing up or you watched all the movies. You couldn't wait to start the next one in the series. Of course, all good things must come to an end and when the...
Amarillo & Canyon ISDs Next Up For Four-Day School Weeks?
Look, I'm all for making things a bit more efficient and giving people more time away from work to spend with their families. However, what's happening with school districts around the Texas panhandle isn't what I was thinking. There have been quite a few districts in the area that have...
Lost Bull in River Road, Is This Your Big Fella?
When you live in an area like Amarillo and outside of the city, you find yourself in a rural area surrounded by livestock. Occasionally, you get a stray cow, horse, goat, etc. pop up on your property and you are easily able to find the owner. However, there is a...
COVID Attacking Amarillo Again. What Does It Mean For You?
Oh boy, here we go again. No, I’m not talking about more crime or anything like that. Your catalytic converter is as “safe” now as it was the other day. I’m talking about COVID. I know, it never went away and we know it’s going to...
Need A Resume And A Job? Pantex Is Here To Help.
There are plenty of them out there, but they don't meet your needs either financially or mentally. Maybe there ARE jobs you're interested in, but your resume lacks a little something. Maybe it's job experience, maybe it's detail. Either way, your resume doesn't exactly help you get a job you're looking for, and that's exactly what SHOULD be helping you land it.
Win Tickets! Family Support Service’s Harley Party is a Fun Ride!
Each year Family Support Services hosts its annual Harley Party. This year's event will take place Saturday, July 30th from 5-9 pm at the Amarillo National Center on the Tri-State Fairgrounds. This event brings out over 3,000 people who have a chance to win a 2022 Harley or a $15,000...
Dinner in the Dark: Adventurous, Romantic, or Weird?
When it comes to doing quirky things, it takes a while for Amarillo to catch up with the rest of the world. One of my favorite rom-coms is a movie called When in Rome, it's a movie where Beth (played by Kristen Bell), travels to Rome to be in her sister's wedding. While there she takes coins from a magical love fountain, and by doing this she finds herself in a circle of strange men who have magically all fallen in love with her. But when reporter Nick, (Josh Duhamel) who she met at the wedding wants to date Beth, she doesn't know if it's real or the coins.
Oh Lord, Fritch Man Arrested for Taboo Relationship
This story is one of love. Love that is unconditional. Love that has gone entirely too far. A man in Fritch was arrested last night on charges of Prohibited Sexual Conduct w/ Ancestor/Descendant. Not one count...but TWO counts. Now, as sad as it sounds, we hear about this happening far...
Wanna Ditch The Kids? Amarillo Zoo To The Rescue.
So here we are on the backside of July. The kids have been on summer break for about two months. Your sanity is shot, your house is a mess and you just need a little quiet time to recalibrate. Well, guess what? The Amarillo Zoo feels your pain, and they're...
