7-year-old Kansas boy hospitalized after struck by car

Kansas woman dies in rollover crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 7p.m. Sunday in Montgomery County. A 2003 Audi A4 driven by 40-year-old Amber Beckenholdt of Elk City, Kansas, was traveling on County Road 5600/Sweeney Hill Drive and Chism Lane northwest of Independence, Kansas. First responders found the car upside...
