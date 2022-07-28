‘Doctor Who’ Star Bernard Cribbins Dies Aged 93

www.gamingbible.co.uk
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
I babysit for a couple who didn’t realise how awful their baby’s name was…they had it changed when it finally clicked
MOST parents spend months carefully choosing their baby's name, including every possible nickname or shortened version that might be used instead. But one couple missed one major thing when they landed on a name for their daughter. Their old babysitter took to Quora to reveal their oversight, she said: "I...
Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut
The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marvel Officially Respond To Ryan Gosling Wanting To Play Ghost Rider In The MCU
Fans may be divided over the CGI in the new trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law but on the whole, Marvel’s huge onslaught of San Diego Comic Con announcements went down rather well. In case you missed it, we recapped every single reveal but the main takeaway is that Kevin Feige finally revealed that we’re in The Multiverse Saga.
‘South Of The Circle’ Review: Narrative Adventure Weaves Courting With Conspiracy
Video games have the power to tell amazing stories through their very nature, interactivity driving narratives in ways no other medium can. They can also be a vessel for stories that could easily fit onto the page of a book, or into the running time of a TV drama, where the decisions of the player are only of minimal importance. That’s what Virgina, Firewatch, and even the likes of The Last of Us and Uncharted provide: compelling stories, absolutely, that keep you hooked throughout, directed by stick twists and button presses and ultimately only offering an illusion of agency. No, you can’t spare the doctors. Yes, Joel is kind of the bad guy.
Marvel's 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' Trailer Has Really Divided Fans
Marvel fans are swimming in announcements right now. As I’m sure you’re aware, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige took to Hall H of San Diego Comic Con, which is always a legendary moment in the SDCC schedule, to announce Marvel’s upcoming slate. We expected a ton of exciting news yet still, we got way more than expected.
Tony Hawk Turned Up To Join Tribute Band Singing Songs From His Games
The Tony Hawk video game series introduced a whole generation of kids to skateboarding. Many of today's pro skaters have said that, were it not for these games, they wouldn't have taken up the board. And yet, the games also introduced us to the culture around skateboarding. I'm talking, specifically, about the music.
'Stranger Things' Joe Quinn Jamming With Metallica Is Wholesome And Incredibly Metal
This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4, Vol. 2. Stranger Things 4 may have drawn to a close almost a month ago yet we’re still talking about it because it was that good. Volume One of the hit Netflix series racked up a whopping 7.2 billion views between 30 May and 5 June, breaking the Nielsen all-time weekly record.
Sci-Fi Icon Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura In 'Star Trek', Passes Away Aged 89
American actress Nichelle Nichols, best known for her role as Nyota Uhura in Star Trek: The Original Series, has sadly passed away at the age of 89, The Wrap reports. The news was confirmed yesterday (31 July) in a statement posted to Facebook by Nichols’ son, Kyle Johnson. “I...
George R.R. Martin Issues Statement After Contracting COVID At Comic Con
I’m sure you’ve noticed it. Game of Thrones fans are stirring from their three year hiatus. It’s a magical time. Despite the fact that Thrones’ eighth season left a sour taste for many, House Of The Dragon has got us all hyped again. At San Diego...
'Doctor Strange 2' Actor Hopeful For Return In MCU
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. If you’re yet to see the movie, perhaps instead cast your eyes to one of our many other Marvel articles. The sequel to Doctor Strange didn’t seem to really strike a chord with some when...
Alicia Vikander Exits 'Tomb Raider 2' Movie, Franchise Rights In Limbo
The Tomb Raider films have been a cursed enterprise since beginning in 2001. The first two Angelina Jolie vehicles didn't translate the beloved games to screen very well, their bland and goofy action adding nothing to the already empty stories. The reboot in 2018, however, seemed promising. Based more on the rebooted game series (beginning with 2013's Tomb Raider), it gave protagonist Lara Croft more of a human side with actor Alicia Vikander. There was a lot lacking, but a decent series could stem from it.
