Non-profit hosts bike camp at Easton high school

EASTON, Pa. – A body was recovered from the Lehigh River Saturday night. Rescue crews rushed to the area of Larry Holmes Drive in Easton around 9 p.m. The Northampton County coroner, who also was on the scene, confirmed that the body of a 56-year-old Caucasian male was pulled from the Lehigh River. His name will not be released until next of kin have been notified.

EASTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO