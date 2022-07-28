Non-profit hosts bike camp at Easton high school

www.wfmz.com
Local police departments gear up for National Night Out events Tuesday
Police departments across the nation are gearing up to celebrate National Night Out Tuesday night. It's typically held on the first Tuesday in August to bring cops and community members together. There are more than 190 events planned in Pennsylvania, and 189 in New Jersey. Here are some of the...
Sunflowers greet visitors to St. Luke's Anderson Campus, are expected to last a few more weeks
Acres of sunflowers greet visitors to St. Luke's - Anderson, a visual gift from the hospital network to the community. A gift for looking only, not picking. The hospital planted close to eight acres of sunflowers at its Bethlehem Township campus on the southwest corner of Route 33 and Freemansburg Avenue.
The Mill at Easton opens: See inside
EASTON, Pa. - After years of planning, and even a fire, The Mill at Easton is officially open. It's a new, three-story affordable housing community on the City's South Side. "Your rent is limited to one third of your income,” said Tim Harrison, the developer. He’s calling it "workforce housing," because residents must fall between 30 and 80 percent of the area's median income.
69 News at 5:00 - Coroner called to home in Salisbury Township
Police have cordoned off a home in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County with crime scene tape. They haven't released many details, but the coroner was also called to the scene in the 700 block of Federal Street. Look for a live update on the investigation, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
Body of man, 56, recovered from Lehigh River
EASTON, Pa. – A body was recovered from the Lehigh River Saturday night. Rescue crews rushed to the area of Larry Holmes Drive in Easton around 9 p.m. The Northampton County coroner, who also was on the scene, confirmed that the body of a 56-year-old Caucasian male was pulled from the Lehigh River. His name will not be released until next of kin have been notified.
Exeter Twp. supervisors spar over proposals for office space, Reading Country Club
EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Board of Supervisors had yet another contentious meeting Monday night as it tabled a proposal to restructure township offices and heard an argument against DoubleTree's catering proposal. Michael Kautter of Kautter & Kelly Architects, also known as K&KA, offered a $166,000 plan...
Reading's Penn Street to close for pair of events Tuesday
READING, Pa. — Preparations are underway on Penn Street ahead of Reading's National Night Out on Tuesday. It will take place on the same night as the Rockzilla Tour, featuring Papa Roach, at the Santander Arena. Javier Ruiz, Reading's deputy police chief, said traffic coming off the Penn Street...
Tree service companies unite, volunteer to remove hazardous trees from Historic Easton Cemetery
EASTON, Pa. - Large, dead, and diseased trees have created hazards in the Historic Easton Cemetery. Monday, seven local tree service companies volunteered to help remove them. There are about 30,000 burials, and counting, in the Historic Easton Cemetery. Those paying respects to loved ones are bound to notice the hazardous trees throughout the 100-acre property.
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ANR DEVELOPMENT APARTMENTS: 34-42 S. Sixth St., Easton. Despite some neighbors who say a proposed development is out of character with their "Dutchtown" neighborhood, Easton City...
Car slams through front of home in Forks Township
FORKS TWP., Pa. – A car slammed through the front of a home in Forks Township Saturday night. It happened in the 1400 block of Sullivan Trail, at a corner property at the intersection of Elizabeth Avenue. The vehicle ended up on the front porch of the residence, with...
Stretch of Route 313 in East Rockhill Twp. closed after tractor trailer pulls down wires
EAST ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - A stretch of Route 313 in Bucks County is closed Monday afternoon after a tractor-trailer pulled down wires. It happened on Route 313 near the area of Mt. View Road in East Rockhill Township, according to county dispatchers. No word on when the road will...
Crash shuts down I-78 for hours
BETHLEHEM, PA. - A large crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-78 in Bethlehem closed the interstate for hours this morning. It happened around 2:20 a.m. just past the 33 exit on I-78 Westbound, near the Easton road underpass. One trailer rolled over and blocked all lanes and its tractor portion...
First responders prepare in case of mass casualty event
More than 100 first responders were in Lehigh County for a Rescue Task Force exercise. They flocked to Springhouse Middle School in South Whitehall to prepare for an active shooter or mass casualty event. Fire officials say it's the culmination of training for emergency crews. They say police and firefighters...
Spraying operation to target mosquitoes in Reading
READING, Pa. — The Berks County Conservation District is stepping up its efforts to control the spread of the West Nile virus in Reading. The district said it will use a truck-mounted sprayer to target adult mosquitoes in the areas of North 11th and Union streets and the Charles Evans Cemetery, which is located between North Fifth Street and Centre Avenue and Robeson Street and Evans Avenue.
Highest paying jobs in East Stroudsburg that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in East Stroudsburg, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
2 men killed in separate shootings in Reading
READING, Pa. — Two men were killed in separate shootings that happened less than an hour apart early Sunday morning in Reading. RPD officers responded at approximately 3 a.m. to the 400 block of Spring Garden Street for a report of shots fired. They said they arrived to find...
Highest paying jobs in Allentown that require a graduate degree
Stacker compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, Pa.-N.J. using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Deveoper Lou Pektor's lawyer threatens legal action as Bethlehem Twp. commissioners reject request for waiver
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners denied waiving a condition of approval for a final land development plan involving Penn Center 33 on Monday night. The proposal from developer Lou Pektor's PC Land LLC consists of four buildings totaling almost 500,000 square feet as part...
Police: Man attempted to shoot and kill ex, missed shot by inches
A Northampton man is facing serious charges after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and attempting to shoot her. The Bethlehem Police Department says officers got a call around 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 31st about a burglary in progress at a home in the 1000 block of Main Street.
