ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Non-profit hosts bike camp at Easton high school

By Karin Mallett
WFMZ-TV Online
 5 days ago
www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Local police departments gear up for National Night Out events Tuesday

Police departments across the nation are gearing up to celebrate National Night Out Tuesday night. It's typically held on the first Tuesday in August to bring cops and community members together. There are more than 190 events planned in Pennsylvania, and 189 in New Jersey. Here are some of the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

The Mill at Easton opens: See inside

EASTON, Pa. - After years of planning, and even a fire, The Mill at Easton is officially open. It's a new, three-story affordable housing community on the City's South Side. "Your rent is limited to one third of your income,” said Tim Harrison, the developer. He’s calling it "workforce housing," because residents must fall between 30 and 80 percent of the area's median income.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

69 News at 5:00 - Coroner called to home in Salisbury Township

Police have cordoned off a home in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County with crime scene tape. They haven't released many details, but the coroner was also called to the scene in the 700 block of Federal Street. Look for a live update on the investigation, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
Easton, PA
City
Bridgewater, PA
Easton, PA
Cars
WFMZ-TV Online

Body of man, 56, recovered from Lehigh River

EASTON, Pa. – A body was recovered from the Lehigh River Saturday night. Rescue crews rushed to the area of Larry Holmes Drive in Easton around 9 p.m. The Northampton County coroner, who also was on the scene, confirmed that the body of a 56-year-old Caucasian male was pulled from the Lehigh River. His name will not be released until next of kin have been notified.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading's Penn Street to close for pair of events Tuesday

READING, Pa. — Preparations are underway on Penn Street ahead of Reading's National Night Out on Tuesday. It will take place on the same night as the Rockzilla Tour, featuring Papa Roach, at the Santander Arena. Javier Ruiz, Reading's deputy police chief, said traffic coming off the Penn Street...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Tree service companies unite, volunteer to remove hazardous trees from Historic Easton Cemetery

EASTON, Pa. - Large, dead, and diseased trees have created hazards in the Historic Easton Cemetery. Monday, seven local tree service companies volunteered to help remove them. There are about 30,000 burials, and counting, in the Historic Easton Cemetery. Those paying respects to loved ones are bound to notice the hazardous trees throughout the 100-acre property.
EASTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Bike#Volunteers#Vehicles
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ANR DEVELOPMENT APARTMENTS: 34-42 S. Sixth St., Easton. Despite some neighbors who say a proposed development is out of character with their "Dutchtown" neighborhood, Easton City...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Car slams through front of home in Forks Township

FORKS TWP., Pa. – A car slammed through the front of a home in Forks Township Saturday night. It happened in the 1400 block of Sullivan Trail, at a corner property at the intersection of Elizabeth Avenue. The vehicle ended up on the front porch of the residence, with...
FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash shuts down I-78 for hours

BETHLEHEM, PA. - A large crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-78 in Bethlehem closed the interstate for hours this morning. It happened around 2:20 a.m. just past the 33 exit on I-78 Westbound, near the Easton road underpass. One trailer rolled over and blocked all lanes and its tractor portion...
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
WFMZ-TV Online

First responders prepare in case of mass casualty event

More than 100 first responders were in Lehigh County for a Rescue Task Force exercise. They flocked to Springhouse Middle School in South Whitehall to prepare for an active shooter or mass casualty event. Fire officials say it's the culmination of training for emergency crews. They say police and firefighters...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Spraying operation to target mosquitoes in Reading

READING, Pa. — The Berks County Conservation District is stepping up its efforts to control the spread of the West Nile virus in Reading. The district said it will use a truck-mounted sprayer to target adult mosquitoes in the areas of North 11th and Union streets and the Charles Evans Cemetery, which is located between North Fifth Street and Centre Avenue and Robeson Street and Evans Avenue.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 men killed in separate shootings in Reading

READING, Pa. — Two men were killed in separate shootings that happened less than an hour apart early Sunday morning in Reading. RPD officers responded at approximately 3 a.m. to the 400 block of Spring Garden Street for a report of shots fired. They said they arrived to find...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man attempted to shoot and kill ex, missed shot by inches

A Northampton man is facing serious charges after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and attempting to shoot her. The Bethlehem Police Department says officers got a call around 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 31st about a burglary in progress at a home in the 1000 block of Main Street.
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy