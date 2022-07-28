New York business leaders cheer CHIPS passage

spectrumlocalnews.com
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York pension fund posts 9.5% rate of return
As the economy sails into choppy waters, New York's pension fund at the end of the state's fiscal year in March posted a 9.5% rate of return and hit $272.1 billion in value, Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office on Monday said. The announcement comes after two straight quarters of a shrinking...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York health officials: Polio detected in Rockland wastewater samples
The polio virus has been detected in wastewater samples from early June in Rockland County and is genetically linked to a case confirmed last month in the area, New York state Department of Health officials said Monday. The polio cases are also genetically linked to samples from greater Jerusalem, Israel,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Arizona official refutes review that counted 282 dead voters
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Monday his investigators found just one dead voter after thoroughly reviewing findings from a partisan review of the 2020 election that alleged 282 ballots were cast in the name of someone who had died. The finding by the Republican attorney...
spectrumlocalnews.com
State efforts to change N.C. alcohol laws
Because of the way our state's alcohol laws are structured, there isn't much that can be done on a local level when it comes to big changes — that authority largely lies with the state legislature. That is something that several elected officials have taken on over the last few years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Living ghosts': A lesson in history from the Tuscarora tribe
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Today, North Carolina has the largest Native American population east of the Mississippi River, and centuries ago, the tribe that dominated what is now considered North Carolina was the Tuscarora Nation. What You Need To Know. The Tuscarora tribe used to control the majority of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo doctor on how to prevent lung cancer
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Doctors say about 20,000 people are diagnosed with lung cancer every year, and a large proportion of them end up dying from the disease.
spectrumlocalnews.com
More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to...
spectrumlocalnews.com
2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren't immediately released.
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul: Applications open for programs supporting East Buffalo residents
Applications are open for programs aimed at supporting East Buffalo residents, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday. These programs are part of $50 million in investments in East Buffalo from the state. "As members of the East Buffalo community continue to heal from this terrible tragedy, we remain committed to taking...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Flash floods close roads into Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park have been closed after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris from flash floods that also hit western Nevada and northern Arizona hard. Officials on Sunday provided no estimate...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Involuntary relocation' gone from social studies standards
An early reference to “involuntary relocation” — as a euphemism to define slavery — has been scrubbed from the social studies standards being considered by the Texas State Board of Education at a special meeting on Monday morning. The Texas State Board of Education goes through...
spectrumlocalnews.com
U.S. Forest Service warns visitors of waterfall, river risks
Visitors to national forests are being warned of the dangers that can lurk in waters after recent mishaps that led to injury or deaths in North Carolina. “Waterfalls are exciting and rivers are a wonderful place to cool off on a hot day, but both pose risks to unprepared visitors,” the U.S. Forest Service stated Friday in a news release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Recovery efforts underway after eastern Kentucky flooding. Here's how you can help
KENTUCKY — Recovery efforts are underway for Eastern Kentucky after flash flooding devastated the area overnight in what Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear described as some of the worst flooding in the state’s history. At a media briefing on Thursday morning, Beshear declared a state of emergency in the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Watch Live: Funeral for RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz being held at Blue Cross Arena
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On Monday, the Greater Rochester community will say its final goodbye to Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. Members of law enforcement from across the state will be in Rochester to pay their respects. Mazurkiewicz was shot and killed on July 21 in the line of duty. His partner...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hometown honors fallen RPD officer; residents invited to light Perinton blue
PERINTON, N.Y. — The hometown of fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz is paying their respects ahead of his memorial services. The town of Perinton is lighting up blue during a procession on Sunday in honor of Mazurkiewicz, who served the department for 29 years. Mazurkiewicz was fatally shot on July 21.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Calling hours held for fallen RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Calling hours were held Sunday for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz in his home of Fairport. Friends, family and community members came to pay their respects at the Keenan Funeral Home on Sunday. American flags, bikes and police cruisers lined the street with the...
Comments / 0