ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

New York business leaders cheer CHIPS passage

By Nick Reisman
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York pension fund posts 9.5% rate of return

As the economy sails into choppy waters, New York's pension fund at the end of the state's fiscal year in March posted a 9.5% rate of return and hit $272.1 billion in value, Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office on Monday said. The announcement comes after two straight quarters of a shrinking...
BUSINESS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Arizona official refutes review that counted 282 dead voters

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Monday his investigators found just one dead voter after thoroughly reviewing findings from a partisan review of the 2020 election that alleged 282 ballots were cast in the name of someone who had died. The finding by the Republican attorney...
ARIZONA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

State efforts to change N.C. alcohol laws

Because of the way our state's alcohol laws are structured, there isn't much that can be done on a local level when it comes to big changes — that authority largely lies with the state legislature. That is something that several elected officials have taken on over the last few years.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Living ghosts': A lesson in history from the Tuscarora tribe

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Today, North Carolina has the largest Native American population east of the Mississippi River, and centuries ago, the tribe that dominated what is now considered North Carolina was the Tuscarora Nation. What You Need To Know. The Tuscarora tribe used to control the majority of...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo doctor on how to prevent lung cancer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Doctors say about 20,000 people are diagnosed with lung cancer every year, and a large proportion of them end up dying from the disease.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren't immediately released.
YREKA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Katko
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul: Applications open for programs supporting East Buffalo residents

Applications are open for programs aimed at supporting East Buffalo residents, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday. These programs are part of $50 million in investments in East Buffalo from the state. "As members of the East Buffalo community continue to heal from this terrible tragedy, we remain committed to taking...
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Flash floods close roads into Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park have been closed after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris from flash floods that also hit western Nevada and northern Arizona hard. Officials on Sunday provided no estimate...
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Involuntary relocation' gone from social studies standards

An early reference to “involuntary relocation” — as a euphemism to define slavery — has been scrubbed from the social studies standards being considered by the Texas State Board of Education at a special meeting on Monday morning. The Texas State Board of Education goes through...
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

U.S. Forest Service warns visitors of waterfall, river risks

Visitors to national forests are being warned of the dangers that can lurk in waters after recent mishaps that led to injury or deaths in North Carolina. “Waterfalls are exciting and rivers are a wonderful place to cool off on a hot day, but both pose risks to unprepared visitors,” the U.S. Forest Service stated Friday in a news release.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Chips#The U S Senate#Democratic#Central New York#Green Chips#Globalfoundries#Senate
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hometown honors fallen RPD officer; residents invited to light Perinton blue

PERINTON, N.Y. — The hometown of fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz is paying their respects ahead of his memorial services. The town of Perinton is lighting up blue during a procession on Sunday in honor of Mazurkiewicz, who served the department for 29 years. Mazurkiewicz was fatally shot on July 21.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Calling hours held for fallen RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — ​Calling hours were held Sunday for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz in his home of Fairport. Friends, family and community members came to pay their respects at the Keenan Funeral Home on Sunday. American flags, bikes and police cruisers lined the street with the...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy