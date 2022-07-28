Miele CX1 Boost PowerLine review

www.techradar.com
Asus ProArt PA348CGV review
Asus’s latest ProArt panel provides an intriguing ultrawide and high-refresh alternative to the usual productivity and content creation monitors. The new Asus ProArt PA348CGV (opens in new tab) ultrawide monitor (opens in new tab) is aiming squarely at content creators. But it also has broader appeal for general productivity, plus a high-refresh twist that adds a dose of after-hours fun.
Zwilling Enfinigy Power Blender review
The Zwilling Enfinigy Power Blender is an expensive high-end blender from this cookware and knife brand that’s a newcomer in the kitchen appliances market. It’s a minimal, contemporary style blender that offers 12 blending speeds as well as five auto programs and pulse. It’s simple to use and blends well, but we were a little disappointed with the ice crush program and the pitcher can’t go in the dishwasher. That said, it looks nice and will do the job as long as you’re not on a budget.
OnePlus Nord Buds CE is not as enticing as its bigger brother
The OnePlus Nord Buds CE has been announced in India. The second budget TWS from the Chinese manufacturer will retail at Rs 2,299 on the company’s online and offline retail channels as well as Flipkart. The budget TWS earbuds come with a semi-in-ear style design that we’ve seen on...
HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless review
Combining the freedom of wireless capability and some of the best audio reproduction of any wireless headset, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset is among the very best headsets on the market. HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless: Two-minute review. The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless headset has staked its claim as...
Blaupunkt anniversary sale on its TVs is on: Up to 40% discount on offer
It's around July 2021 that Blaupunkt launched four new Made-in-India Android TVs. And on the occasion of the first anniversary of Blaupunkt TV in India, the German-rooted brand has announced a special anniversary sale on all its premium TV models. The discount deals, exclusively on Flipkart, got underway from today,...
Razer Barracuda Pro review
The Razer Barracuda Pro is a truly excellent headset that successfully carves out an untapped niche in the market. It combines robust noise-cancelling and great sound quality that creates a uniquely immersive sound experience, though the price you pay for its quality may be too steep for some. Pros. +
Sony is already retiring this PS5 launch feature
Sony will discontinue the PS5’s Accolades feature later this year, as the system received less usage than the tech giant expected. The PS5 community awards feature lets players commend fellow gamers for helpful and generous actions. But Sony says Accolades hasn’t received the engagement it had hoped for.
Instant Pot vs Pressure Cooker: which should you buy?
Buying one of the best Instant Pot (opens in new tab) multi-cookers is one of the best kitchen decisions you’ll ever make. It’s one of the best-selling kitchen gadgets in the world with almost as many imitators as it has devoted fans. If you’re not familiar with the...
Pinterest has a new artistic way to spark your inspiration - but there's a catch
In a bid to support creativity, Pinterest has very quietly launched a new collage-making app called Shuffles on the Apple App Store. Looking at the App Store description (opens in new tab), Shuffles allows people to create collages by grabbing images from Pinterest’s “massive photo library” or adding pictures via their smartphone camera. The app features a few simple editing tools like resizing, rotating, and layering images on top of one another.
5 things speakers can do better than Dolby Atmos soundbars
Let’s hear it for soundbars: they offer a cheap and easy way to upgrade the built in audio of the best 4K TVs, and the better ones add features like Dolby Atmos processing, a separate wireless subwoofer and surround sound speakers, plus up-firing speakers to convey overhead effects in Atmos soundtracks – something they do by bouncing the sound off the ceiling.
Amazon will let you shop at your local mall from your couch
Amazon’s next store update will let you digitally explore shopping malls and pick up new clothes and items that'll be delivered to you the exact same day. The new pilot program is coming to 15 cities across the US including Chicago, Washington, Seattle, and Las Vegas. If you live in one of these places (and have an Amazon Prime membership) you’ll be able to access digital versions of your local mall’s Diesel, Pacsun, Superdry, and GNC – picking out clothes and items just like you would from the shelves.
I tried Sennheiser's wireless earbuds made for TVs, and they're weirder than I expected
Sennheiser recently launched its new TV Clear true wireless earbuds. They're just like most of the best wireless earbuds out there, except that they also come with a transmitter that you connect to your TV, so you can use them with it even if it doesn't have Bluetooth. They have...
Yet another iPhone 14 Pro upgrade has leaked
We've been hearing plenty of rumors about how the iPhone 14 will be inferior to its Pro and Pro Max siblings - more so than last year - and a new leak has told us yet another way that Apple might be differentiating its phones. This comes from Korean site...
Our pick of the best ad blockers for 2022
Internet websites have lots of helpful information. But unfortunately, many are littered with online advertising, which comes in many forms, including web banners, pictures, embedded audio and video, pop-up windows, and more. For many, these ads take away from the user experience. Not to worry, as there are lots of ad blocking tools available. There are various reasons to consider using ad blockers and also many benefits.
Alternative working methods for a more productive career
If you want to make the most out of your working days – and progress in your career – then you shouldn’t just sit down at your desk and work solidly for eight hours. That might sound counter-productive, but a constant stream of work only leads to tiredness, a lack of concentration and poorer results. Instead, consider an alternative working method to turbo-charge your day-to-day output, and you’ll likely find your career starts going places too.
3 free fitness apps and software actually worth your time
It’s tough trying to get fit on a budget. From sports equipment such as running shoes and treadmills to smart devices like Fitbits, everyone wants you to buy that special something which will finally get you in shape. But money can’t buy you a six-pack. In 2020, the...
A Pixel Fold clue has been spotted in Google's own camera software
Rumors around the Google Pixel Fold – a foldable phone with Google branding – have been swirling for several years at this point, but a new development makes us think that a launch might now be imminent. As spotted by Android Police (opens in new tab), the latest...
Acer Predator Helios 300 (2022) review
The Acer Predator Helios 300 (2022) is exactly the kind of outstanding performance that anyone could hope for in a gaming laptop, with phenomenal frame rates and multitasking capabilities, matched to a gorgeous QHD display at 240Hz. All that power comes at the expense of an almost nonexistent battery life, however, and the best configurations get expensive fast.
Google says it shut down a key data center to save it from London’s heatwave
Google has revealed more information on what happened when it was forced to shut down one of its London data centers on the UK's hottest day of the year so far. The failure of zone "europe-west2-a" last month was, according to Google, down to not maintaining a safe operating temperature due to a simultaneous failure of multiple, redundant cooling systems combined with the "extraordinarily high" outside temperatures.
Halo Infinite's open world underwent ‘significant scaling back’ for launch
Halo Infinite’s original open world looked very different, as developer 343 Industries made significant cutbacks and changes during development. While Halo Infinite was the first entry in the classic sci-fi FPS series to introduce an open environment, its non-linear design underwent several iterations. The world that appears in the final release is a pared-down version of what 343 had originally planned.
